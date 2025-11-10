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How Lion and Lamb Ministries Grew Monthly Revenue by 7.7% While Reaching a Global Faith Community

What began as a way to make spiritual teachings more accessible became a connected, global community supported by six branded apps across mobile and TV.

Key Success Metrics

Paid member growth: +7.6%

Active community members: +18.0%

MRR: +7.7%

BACKGROUND

Turning weekly teachings into a worldwide digital congregation

For more than two decades, Lion and Lamb Ministries has been a trusted source of biblical teaching. Their weekly videos reach more than 120,000 subscribers on YouTube, with viewers tuning in from every continent.

But the team knew one thing for certain: YouTube lacked the structure and community they needed. There was no way for members to engage privately, no dedicated space for weekly services, and no control over ads or interruptions.

We spoke to David Loredo, Administrative Director and Dr. Kimberley Warrick, Executive Producer at Lion & Lamb Ministries to learn how they used Uscreen to build a global faith community – building a powerful video membership that serves their members. 

Lion and Lamb with Quote

CHALLENGES

A growing ministry held back by limited tools

Before Uscreen, the team hosted content on Vimeo Streaming (aka Vimeo OTT) and YouTube. While both platforms helped share their message, they quickly ran into limitations. Kimberley and David shared, 

Vimeo just couldn’t give us the flexibility or user experience we needed. We wanted a way for people to access our teachings on demand, anywhere in the world, at a low cost.

  • No membership structure: Vimeo OTT did not allow tiered pricing or a clear subscription model.
  • No live streaming: Events had to be pre-recorded, and there was no option to host real-time services.
  • Limited organization: Videos were hard to sort or catalog, making it difficult for viewers to find what they needed.

THE PIVOT

A smooth migration from Vimeo to Uscreen that opened doors to growth

Dr Kimberly Warrick Quote

Lion and Lamb Ministries migrated to Uscreen in early 2024 to create a better experience for their growing online community. The move gave them the flexibility they had been missing and the tools to manage their video library, memberships, and live events all in one place.

The Vimeo to Uscreen migration was smooth and well-supported from the start. Since their previous platform didn’t host a subscription base, the team could import their content directly without losing data or disrupting access.

Most of the effort went into organizing their existing video library - years of teachings that needed clearer labels and categories. 

Once complete, the result was a clean, searchable library that made uploading and managing future content simple.

With the new platform live, Lion and Lamb Ministries finally had full control. They could offer free and paid membership tiers, schedule weekly teachings, and create a safe, ad-free environment for their community.

SOLUTION & STRATEGIES

Building a digital home for their global congregation

1. Launching 6 OTT apps for a global audience

Launching Global Audience

Within weeks of migrating, Lion and Lamb launched 6 branded apps across mobile and TV, including Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Google Play.

“When all our apps came online, members told us how excited they were to finally watch on their TV or favorite device,” Kimberley said. “It’s made everything so much more accessible.”

For a ministry reaching people worldwide, the apps gave viewers instant access to teachings from any device, removing the friction of browser logins or downloads.

2. Creating a safe and connected community

Lion and Lamb Community

Faith-based communities thrive on conversation. But public forums like YouTube often invite distractions or negative comments.

Uscreen’s community feature gave Lion and Lamb Ministries a secure space for believers to connect. Members can now ask questions, share thoughts, or offer encouragement to others. 

“We use the community feature, and it’s been great. Some of our members talk to each other directly, which we love. It helps them feel part of the ministry, not just viewers”

Kimberley checks the community board several times a week, responding to questions, sharing updates, and creating a consistent presence that builds trust and engagement.

3. Simplifying operations with user-friendly tools

User Friendly Tools

From uploading videos to reviewing membership analytics, Kimberley describes Uscreen as “incredibly user-friendly.”

“I handle most of the platform maintenance like uploading, moving videos, and scheduling programs, and Uscreen is very user-friendly. It’s easy to navigate and manage. I can change categories, feature videos, and send announcements directly from the dashboard.”

The built-in membership tools have been just as valuable. The team sends newsletters directly from the platform and uses analytics to monitor what members are watching most often.

“I check analytics 2-3 times a week,” Kimberley added. “It’s easy to see what’s trending and how members are engaging.”

4. Building sustainability through flexibility and faith

Building Sustainability

Lion and Lamb’s mission is rooted in accessibility. Their membership includes three tiers, including a free plan for those unable to pay.

“We’re not here to make money; we’re here to reach people,” said David. “If you can afford $6.99 or $9.99 a month, great. If not, you can still join for free. We trust the Lord to provide.”

By combining affordable pricing with recurring revenue, the ministry has created a self-sustaining digital ecosystem that continues to grow without compromising its mission.

RESULTS

From local ministry to global teachings

In just over a year on Uscreen, Lion and Lamb Ministries have turned their vision into a scalable, global community.

  • 6 fully branded OTT apps across mobile and TV
  • 7.7% average month-on-month revenue growth
  • 18.7% total member growth
  • A safe, engaged community space for believers worldwide
  • Smooth migration from Vimeo OTT to a fully integrated platform
  • Thousands of global viewers now accessing teachings instantly, ad-free, and on any device

“If we made it work, anyone can,” David said. “As long as you have the content, Uscreen makes it possible.”

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Uscreen helps video creators like you grow your membership business, build a relationship with your audience, and give them the best member experience. Want to know the best ways to use Uscreen for your membership business? Read how other creators have been using Uscreen to drive growth and increase revenue.

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I had a very sweet and lovely onboarding process. My migration specialist was amazing. She’s really knowledgeable and knew exactly how to support my transition from VidApp to Uscreen. I told her, ‘Look, I know what I want, I know what I need, I just need you to tell me where to click.’ And she helped me get it all set up. It was so easy.

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The app has been game-changing. We’d always wanted one, but building it ourselves would have taken months or years and cost a lot of money. With Uscreen, we had it straight away. For our audience of 20- to 30-year-olds, always on their phones and busy, being able to watch and learn on the go was huge.

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