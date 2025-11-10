How Lion and Lamb Ministries Grew Monthly Revenue by 7.7% While Reaching a Global Faith Community

For more than two decades, Lion and Lamb Ministries has been a trusted source of biblical teaching. Their weekly videos reach more than 120,000 subscribers on YouTube, with viewers tuning in from every continent.

But the team knew one thing for certain: YouTube lacked the structure and community they needed. There was no way for members to engage privately, no dedicated space for weekly services, and no control over ads or interruptions.

We spoke to David Loredo, Administrative Director and Dr. Kimberley Warrick, Executive Producer at Lion & Lamb Ministries to learn how they used Uscreen to build a global faith community – building a powerful video membership that serves their members.