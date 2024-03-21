We interviewed some of our ~1,000 customers who migrated from platforms like Vimeo OTT, Kajabi, and Arketa (to name a few) to learn more about what motivated them to migrate.



Here are some of the common reasons why membership owners moved to Uscreen:



- Specialized insights and data: Because we've worked with hundreds of yoga, pilates and fitness brands, we've accumulated a wealth of nuanced insights that allow us to support your business growth in ways other platforms can't.



- Monthly feature updates: If your current platform doesn’t develop the features you need to grow or keep members engaged, you'll be glad to hear that Uscreen ships new features every month, allowing you to stay at the bleeding-edge of your niche.



- A more premium user experience: Uscreen provides a sleek and gorgeous Netflix-style video catalog, native livestreaming capabilities, a built-in community, and interactive content calendar in one place — allowing you to deliver an end-user experience you'll be proud of (without having to worry about any technical headaches!).



- Better ratings across the board: At Uscreen, you're more than just a number to us — and our customer reviews reflect it. Across G2, Trustpilot, and Capterra, Uscreen's average rating is 4.77 stars versus Vimeo OTT's 3.17 stars, Kajabi's 4.37 stars, and Arketa's 4.5 stars.