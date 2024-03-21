70% of Uscreen customers acquire new members via apps
Provide a premium fitness experience with apps
Workout-enhancing features + world-class support
Build a unique fitness brand with Uscreen’s powerful features
Video Notes & Downloadables
Allow members to add private notes to your videos, providing a holistic space for reflection. Deliver non-video downloadables like nutrition plans and FAQs.
Mobile & TV Apps
Exude a premium brand feel with your own mobile & TV apps. Provide a smooth viewing experience that keeps members motivated & engaged.
Apple Watch App
Apple Watch controls video player, monitors vitals & syncs health data during practice.
Community, Channels & DMs
Improve usability and relevance with topic-specific channels. Boost engagement and provide support directly to members with DMs.
Music Integration
Inspire members with their favorite songs and sounds (or a playlist you provide) while saving on music licensing fees with the Music Integration.
Calendar, Streaks & Badges
Preschedule your videos with the Calendar feature and motivate members with practice streaks and milestone badges.
Discover how our tools unlock stability in your incomeTurn your content into a scalable fitness business
Escape the anxiety of unreliable monthly income. Uscreen’s engagement-boosting features, tools, & support keep members coming back for 16 months on average.
Increase your impact with built-in community
Deliver real transformations by allowing members to consume content, ask questions, and interact — all in one place. Uscreen creators with communities have seen 50% higher member retention.
Your apps in 30 days — no tech skills required
Switching platforms can be daunting. That’s why our Migrations Team handles all the technical work for you — for $0. Launch without fuss in 30 days, with technical support at every step of the way.
Strengthen your profits without working longer hours
Deliver exercises members can do anywhere, anytime. Attach resources like nutrition guides and movement tips to help members reach their goals, faster.
Easy live streaming to any device
Go live directly on Uscreen. Magnetize members with push notifications. Your fans can watch on any device, chat in real-time, and maintain personalized event calendars. Regular live streaming has grown Uscreen customers’ monthly recurring revenue by 2x.
Reviews from yoga, fitness & pilates customers
See why 1000s of yoga, pilates & fitness brands choose Uscreen
Uscreen has powered $900M+ in creator earnings
It’s never been more affordable to join big-name brands like Find What Feels Good, Jump Rope Dudes & Lottie Murphy Pilates. Customers typically see positive ROI in 3 months.
Pilates for Runners
From lawyer to launching a pilates membership.Read Case Study
Pilates by Leah
Moving platforms made all the difference.Read Case Study
Cara Fitness
How they increased international conversions.Read Case Study
Plenamente TV
Grew 48% after migrating and launching 7 branded apps.Read Case Study
Frequently asked questions
Got questions or queries about starting your own Uscreen membership. Check out the FAQ’s for answers.
Is Uscreen right for me?
If you're a yoga, pilates, or fitness creator with an engaged following on platforms like YouTube or Instagram, Uscreen was specifically built to help YOU gain more stability in your revenue while saving time through a leveraged, 1-to-many business model.
With built-in marketing tools, VIP support, community, mobile apps, native livestreaming, and other usage-boosting features like Calendar, Streaks, Badges, Apple Watch, and more, our health and wellness customers generated over $100M in 2024 (with nearly 40% earning more than five figures through their memberships).
So if you're tired of inconsistent months financially and crave a premium, delightful experience for you AND your members, ask any of our customers and they'll tell you that no platform matches Uscreen's ease of use and profit-producing potential.
Why choose Uscreen over a competing platform?
We interviewed some of our ~1,000 customers who migrated from platforms like Vimeo OTT, Kajabi, and Arketa (to name a few) to learn more about what motivated them to migrate.
Here are some of the common reasons why membership owners moved to Uscreen:
- Specialized insights and data: Because we've worked with hundreds of yoga, pilates and fitness brands, we've accumulated a wealth of nuanced insights that allow us to support your business growth in ways other platforms can't.
- Monthly feature updates: If your current platform doesn’t develop the features you need to grow or keep members engaged, you'll be glad to hear that Uscreen ships new features every month, allowing you to stay at the bleeding-edge of your niche.
- A more premium user experience: Uscreen provides a sleek and gorgeous Netflix-style video catalog, native livestreaming capabilities, a built-in community, and interactive content calendar in one place — allowing you to deliver an end-user experience you'll be proud of (without having to worry about any technical headaches!).
- Better ratings across the board: At Uscreen, you're more than just a number to us — and our customer reviews reflect it. Across G2, Trustpilot, and Capterra, Uscreen's average rating is 4.77 stars versus Vimeo OTT's 3.17 stars, Kajabi's 4.37 stars, and Arketa's 4.5 stars.
Can I migrate to Uscreen from another platform easily?
Yes! Migrating from other membership platforms to Uscreen is easy because our experienced migrations team will handle the logistics FOR you — at no extra cost.
To learn more about how seamless our migration process is, refer to our guide titled, What to expect during your migration.
How do I turn my catalog into an App?
When you have amazing content that your customers want to watch, native apps make it easiest for them to consume that content, on-the-go, or on the big screen!
Our team of specialists will handle everything. From development, to launch, to maintenance -- it’s all covered. You own the app, we do the work.
To get started, request a demo with our team by clicking one of the buttons on this page.
What types of Apps does Uscreen offer?
We currently offer native apps for: IOS Mobile, Android Mobile, Roku, AppleTV, FireTV, AndroidTV, and Apple Watch.
Research shows that customers prefer apps for accessing video content, and apps significantly increase average sales and engagement.