How Cara Fitness Increased International Conversions

With U.S. checkout friction gone, Cara’s now lining up Canada and Australia for the next rollout. But she knows it isn’t as simple as copy-pasting a conversion rate.

“Australian dollars look much higher, so people say, ‘It’s so expensive!’ even though it’s equivalent. I don’t want to dull down my product or make it cheaper when everyone’s getting the same thing.”

In moments like that, Cara leans on the Uscreen team: “When I’m not sure, I ask your advice. You always jump on a call and walk me through it.” That quick support made it easy to test a brand-new feature on her busiest market without losing sleep or sales.

Next up, she’ll enable Localized Pricing for CAD and AUD, then relaunch targeted promos knowing every visitor will see a price that feels right.

Her advice to fellow membership owners? Let your members pay in their own currency first, download the app second, and never think twice about exchange rates again.

Ready to make checkout a no-brainer?

Localized Pricing solved a deceptively simple, but costly, problem for Cara Fitness. It let every member see a familiar price, click “Subscribe,” and dive right into their membership without any mental maths converting prices.

Cara now keeps more revenue on the web, answers fewer currency emails, and has headspace to focus on new workouts instead of exchange-rate math.

Next stop: rolling the feature out to Canada and Australia so every major audience segment feels instantly at home at checkout.

Uscreen customers with Localized Pricing enabled have seen a 7-10% lift in their MRR.

If you’re ready to let subscribers pay in their own currency or you just want to see how easy the setup is check out our step-by-step guide: Enable Localized Pricing in Your Uscreen Account.

As always, if you’re a customer and need support, your Customer Success Manager is just a message away. And if you’re exploring more of what Uscreen can do, our sales team would love to help, reach out at sales@uscreen.tv.