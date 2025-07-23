Case Study
How Cara Fitness Increased International Conversions
Her formula is simple: equipment-light, press-play workouts that run about 15 minutes, and it quickly found fans far beyond her U.K. studio.
Cara Fitness Key Success Metrics
TV & Mobile Apps: 3
Their content is now streamed across Android, iOS, and WatchOS
Increased Paid Member Growth: 32.7%
Membership increased steadily over the past 12 months.
MRR Growth: 25.2% increase
Increased revenue month over month thanks to stronger app experience and retention.
BACKGROUND
How Cara Fitness Increased International Conversions with Uscreen’s Localized Pricing feature
Cara Metz built Cara Fitness for women who have careers to juggle, school runs to manage, and bodies that suddenly follow peri- or post-menopause rules. Her formula is simple: equipment-light, press-play workouts that run about 15 minutes, and it quickly found fans far beyond her U.K. studio.
Today, thousands of members stream her videos every week; more than half live in the United States, and clusters in Canada and Australia tune in daily. From a growth standpoint, the map looked perfect until everyone reached the checkout page.
Prices appeared in British pounds, exchange rates swung month to month, and Cara’s inbox filled with a single, relentless question:
THE CHALLENGE
“What is it in dollars?”
For years, Cara listed her plans in British pounds. That single detail generated a loop of confusion:
- Exchange-rate sticker shock – “People aren’t comfortable when the price changes every month because the pound and dollar keep shifting,” she says.
- Credit-card hesitation – “When it showed up in pounds, they weren’t confident entering card details.”
- Support churn – Every week, her inbox used to be filled with variations of the same question: What does the subscription cost in US dollars?
- App-store leakage – Some prospects bypassed her membership website altogether and subscribed through the iOS or Android app because that was the only place they could see a familiar currency. “Obviously that’s not so good for me as a business owner,” she adds, pointing to the extra app store (Apple and Google) fees.
What started as an inclusive, time-saving fitness solution had run into a problem as unglamorous as a currency symbol, and it was costing both revenue and the very simplicity her brand promises.
Even the checkout analytics echoed the conversations: international visitors started the payment flow, saw an unfamiliar currency, and dropped out.
THE SOLUTION
Enabling Localized Pricing so members can pay in their own currency
In early 2025, Cara asked Uscreen if multi-currency pricing was on the roadmap.
“I asked Uscreen if this was an option and, as you always are, you were on the ball: ‘Yes, we’re bringing this out.’ It was really good timing for me,” said Cara.
She volunteered for the early-access rollout of Localized Pricing. The feature let her pick up to five target currencies, so she started with USD; the market causing the most checkout friction.
From that moment, U.S. visitors saw the subscription price in U.S. dollars calculated once using the exchange rate on the day Cara enabled the feature, while she continued to settle in GBP behind the scenes. If she wants extra control, she can jump into any offer and reset the USD amount manually at any time.
Implementation
“So easy I don’t remember doing it.”
Enabling Localized Pricing took minutes inside the Uscreen dashboard. No developer hours, no manual currency tables, no third-party plug-ins.
Early Impact (First Six Weeks)
Almost immediately after turning on the localized pricing feature, the temperature changed. Checkout felt calmer for her members, and she didn’t just sense it, but experienced it for herself.
- Checkout abandonment eased – “Leaving the checkout at that point has reduced a little,” she reports, even before a formal audit.
- Support inbox went quiet – “I’m not getting the questions about the conversion rate anymore. For me, no news is good news.”
- Web revenue protected – Fewer U.S. visitors default to in-app purchases, so Cara keeps a larger share of each sale.
- Creative focus reclaimed – Time once spent answering pricing emails now goes into filming new programs.
Members barely registered the switch, which to Cara is the ultimate sign of success. “When there’s friction you start getting emails. I haven’t heard anything from U.S. customers, which tells me it’s working.”
The Strategy Ahead
Deciding How to Price Abroad
With U.S. checkout friction gone, Cara’s now lining up Canada and Australia for the next rollout. But she knows it isn’t as simple as copy-pasting a conversion rate.
“Australian dollars look much higher, so people say, ‘It’s so expensive!’ even though it’s equivalent. I don’t want to dull down my product or make it cheaper when everyone’s getting the same thing.”
In moments like that, Cara leans on the Uscreen team: “When I’m not sure, I ask your advice. You always jump on a call and walk me through it.” That quick support made it easy to test a brand-new feature on her busiest market without losing sleep or sales.
Next up, she’ll enable Localized Pricing for CAD and AUD, then relaunch targeted promos knowing every visitor will see a price that feels right.
Her advice to fellow membership owners? Let your members pay in their own currency first, download the app second, and never think twice about exchange rates again.
Ready to make checkout a no-brainer?
Localized Pricing solved a deceptively simple, but costly, problem for Cara Fitness. It let every member see a familiar price, click “Subscribe,” and dive right into their membership without any mental maths converting prices.
Cara now keeps more revenue on the web, answers fewer currency emails, and has headspace to focus on new workouts instead of exchange-rate math.
Next stop: rolling the feature out to Canada and Australia so every major audience segment feels instantly at home at checkout.
Uscreen customers with Localized Pricing enabled have seen a 7-10% lift in their MRR.
If you’re ready to let subscribers pay in their own currency or you just want to see how easy the setup is check out our step-by-step guide: Enable Localized Pricing in Your Uscreen Account.
As always, if you’re a customer and need support, your Customer Success Manager is just a message away. And if you’re exploring more of what Uscreen can do, our sales team would love to help, reach out at sales@uscreen.tv.
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