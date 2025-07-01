For Natalie Rose, fitness has always been a part of life. A former professional dancer turned personal trainer, she spent years coaching clients online before launching her own fitness studio, Body by Barre, in 2022. What started as a passion project quickly gained momentum — thanks to the strong community she had already built on Instagram and TikTok.

Within three months of launching Body by Barre on Uscreen, she grew from zero to 1,000+ members — all without paid ads. Today, her membership has 7,500+ members and 3 branded mobile & TV apps. She drives an average of $10,500 monthly recurring revenue that's growing at an 18.4% rate every month. Her paid member growth stands at a monthly average of 17.4% with 85.9% increased active community members.

Natalie had extensive experience with her engaged communities on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok. However, starting a digital fitness membership posed new challenges. Lacking prior experience in digital business, she was unsure about how to structure her offerings and achieve seamless operations, all while being solo.