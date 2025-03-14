Creator Stories
How Liz Patient Built a Thriving Pilates Membership Business
From corporate lawyer to thriving fitness entrepreneur: How she built a $6,600 monthly Pilates membership business without a team
Pilates for Runners Key Success Metrics
MRR: $6,600+
Liz drives an average monthly recurring revenue of $6,600, reflecting steady and predictable business growth.
Avg member growth: 14.2%
Pilates for Runners membership grows at an average monthly rate of 14.2%, showing strong and consistent expansion.
Avg active community members: 154.9%
Their active community engagement increases by an average of 154.9% every month, proving they have a more connected and thriving member experience.
BACKGROUND
From lawyer to launching a Pilates membership
Liz didn’t start out in the fitness world — she was a lawyer. “But after having kids, long hours at a desk just didn’t fit my life anymore,” she says. Having practiced Pilates for years, she decided to become an instructor and soon found her niche: Pilates for runners. What began as live workouts quickly grew into a thriving digital fitness membership, helping runners improve mobility, prevent injuries, and build strength in ways traditional Pilates wasn’t designed for.
After a while of launching Pilates for Runners, a friend recommended Uscreen to Liz. She checked it out and knew instantly that it was the right fit for her. “I loved how easy it was to use, both for me and my members.
I’ve never looked back.” Liz has been running Pilates for Runners on Uscreen since 2020 — 5 years in and she’s still scaling her membership with us without outgrowing the platform. As of writing this story, Pilates for Runners drives $6,600 monthly recurring revenue, has 540+ active members, and 2 mobile & TV apps.
But taking her business online wasn’t as simple as pressing “go live.” Liz explored a few different platforms including Kajabi, before finally settling in on Uscreen.
CHALLENGES
Building a membership from scratch
Liz’s must-have feature list for her membership platform was concise and clear from the get-go. But even with the right platform, running a membership business was a one-woman show.
She was doing it all solo — managing content, customer support, marketing, and new workouts. She didn’t have time to wrestle with complicated software or spend hours troubleshooting why something wasn’t working.
Every extra step, every inefficiency, meant less time for coaching, creating, and growing her business.
Before Uscreen, Liz kept running into challenges:
- Lack of technical experience: “I wasn’t tech-savvy at all. I just wanted something easy that worked without me having to figure out a million things,” she shared. A lot of membership platforms just weren’t as intuitive as she’d hoped for.
- Finding the right platform: She tried Kajabi and even uploaded all her content there, but it didn’t give her the experience she envisioned. “I couldn’t get it to look and feel the way I wanted. If my members were going to engage, it had to be intuitive and easy to use.”
- Making content accessible: Unlike traditional Pilates, where people take a class once a week, Liz’s method relied on consistency—small, frequent sessions. She needed a platform that made it effortless for members to access workouts whenever they needed them, without the barriers of rigid scheduling.
- Retention & engagement: “A big part of what I do is helping people stay consistent, and that’s tough in an online setting,” she explains. She knew she had to build a sense of community, so people felt connected instead of just following along with videos alone.
“I knew what I wanted to build, but I needed a platform that made it easier, not harder,” says Liz. After some experimenting and initial platforms, she finally landed on Uscreen.
SOLUTION
A seamless, scalable membership experience
For Liz, simplicity is key, and that's exactly what she found with Uscreen. The platform’s intuitive design allows her to focus on what she loves — creating content — without getting bogged down by tech challenges.
Uploading videos, organizing content, and making it accessible to members is seamless, ensuring her audience can engage with her workouts effortlessly.
Increasing retention with OTT apps
After two years of running her membership, Liz made a strategic move — launching her own app through Uscreen. “I wish I’d done it sooner,” she admits. “Retention improved instantly. It made my content even more accessible—people could just tap the app and go.”
With the app, members now take their workouts anywhere—on holiday, in the gym after lifting weights, or even just sneaking in a quick session at home. “It’s removed friction and made it effortless to stay consistent.”
Engaging members through community
One of the biggest surprises for Liz was how essential community engagement became to her membership. “I didn’t foresee how much I’d love it. But Uscreen’s community features — challenges, streaks, comments — have been huge for retention.”
Her monthly challenges have been a game-changer. “Members love them. I even offer prizes, and it just keeps them engaged. With Uscreen constantly evolving the community tools — adding features like streaks and messaging — it’s only getting better.”
“Now, members interact with each other, not just me, and that’s amazing,” Liz said.
Automating growth with built-in marketing tools
To keep her business growing, Liz uses Uscreen’s built-in marketing features. “Push notifications are great for nudging members back in. Abandoned cart emails, upsells — they all just work behind the scenes and help with conversions.”
Her recent funnel improvement — adding a paid content bundle before offering the full membership — has already started showing results. “It’s generating additional revenue and improving conversions, and it was so easy to set up.”
Uscreen working as a long-term partner in success
Five years in, Liz’s membership continues to grow steadily. “I can’t imagine running my business without Uscreen. It’s not just a tool—it’s been a partner in my journey. It never feels like I’m just another customer.
Every interaction feels personal, from tech support to my success manager. She even benchmarked my stats against similar memberships and gave me a clear action plan to improve!”
For Liz, the impact is clear: “Uscreen made it easy for me to build a business around my passion. It’s given me the freedom to do what I love, on my terms. I wouldn’t change a thing.”
Story Written by: Aarushi Singh
