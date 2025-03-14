For Liz, simplicity is key, and that's exactly what she found with Uscreen. The platform’s intuitive design allows her to focus on what she loves — creating content — without getting bogged down by tech challenges.

Uploading videos, organizing content, and making it accessible to members is seamless, ensuring her audience can engage with her workouts effortlessly.

Increasing retention with OTT apps

After two years of running her membership, Liz made a strategic move — launching her own app through Uscreen. “I wish I’d done it sooner,” she admits. “Retention improved instantly. It made my content even more accessible—people could just tap the app and go.”

With the app, members now take their workouts anywhere—on holiday, in the gym after lifting weights, or even just sneaking in a quick session at home. “It’s removed friction and made it effortless to stay consistent.”

Engaging members through community

One of the biggest surprises for Liz was how essential community engagement became to her membership. “I didn’t foresee how much I’d love it. But Uscreen’s community features — challenges, streaks, comments — have been huge for retention.”

Her monthly challenges have been a game-changer. “Members love them. I even offer prizes, and it just keeps them engaged. With Uscreen constantly evolving the community tools — adding features like streaks and messaging — it’s only getting better.”

“Now, members interact with each other, not just me, and that’s amazing,” Liz said.

Automating growth with built-in marketing tools

To keep her business growing, Liz uses Uscreen’s built-in marketing features. “Push notifications are great for nudging members back in. Abandoned cart emails, upsells — they all just work behind the scenes and help with conversions.”

Her recent funnel improvement — adding a paid content bundle before offering the full membership — has already started showing results. “It’s generating additional revenue and improving conversions, and it was so easy to set up.”

Uscreen working as a long-term partner in success

Five years in, Liz’s membership continues to grow steadily. “I can’t imagine running my business without Uscreen. It’s not just a tool—it’s been a partner in my journey. It never feels like I’m just another customer.

Every interaction feels personal, from tech support to my success manager. She even benchmarked my stats against similar memberships and gave me a clear action plan to improve!”

For Liz, the impact is clear: “Uscreen made it easy for me to build a business around my passion. It’s given me the freedom to do what I love, on my terms. I wouldn’t change a thing.”

Story Written by: Aarushi Singh