How BackBody Increased Their Revenue By 189%
Key Success Metrics
$20k+ Average Monthly Revenue
336+ Paid Subscribers
189% Revenue Increase (Past 3 months)
BACKGROUND
By 2020, Meegan Gregg had mastered the “just go for it” mindset.
She’d already pivoted from finance to the fitness industry, developed her own unique style of workout, and started hosting live popup classes full-time.
But then, life happened. When the pandemic hit, the traditional route of live-in person classes was no longer possible. Meegan knew she wanted to continue selling her workouts, and shifting online was the only option.
So she decided to go for it.
RESULTS
When she first shifted from finance to fitness, Meegan’s goal was to enjoy her work and make money doing it.
But she took it even further, and successfully built BackBody into a thriving online business that provides sustainable recurring revenue and the work/life balance she was looking for.
Plus, her members get to be part of the BackBody community, and experience that amazing feeling that comes with Meegan’s approach to health every single day.
Filming my classes is low overhead with maximum impact. I love teaching and filming, and with this platform, I feel like I can reach way more people in the same amount of time.
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I had a very sweet and lovely onboarding process. My migration specialist was amazing. She’s really knowledgeable and knew exactly how to support my transition from VidApp to Uscreen. I told her, ‘Look, I know what I want, I know what I need, I just need you to tell me where to click.’ And she helped me get it all set up. It was so easy.
Anabel Otero
Founder of Plenamente TV
41.6%
Monthly recurring revenue grew
48.1%
Paid memberships increased
7
OTT apps launched across mobile and TV platforms
The app has been game-changing. We’d always wanted one, but building it ourselves would have taken months or years and cost a lot of money. With Uscreen, we had it straight away. For our audience of 20- to 30-year-olds, always on their phones and busy, being able to watch and learn on the go was huge.
Victoria Harris
Co-founder and Co-CEO of The Curve
116.2%
Paid member growth
89.6%
Active community members
176.7%
MRR growth