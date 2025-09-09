How two podcasters used Uscreen to launch a global paid membership in less than a year

1. Launching a mobile app on day one

The Curve’s members are mostly women in their 20s and 30s—busy, mobile-first, and consuming content in short windows between work, family, and social life. From the start, Victoria and Sophie knew the membership had to live where their audience already was: on their phones.

By launching their branded app the same day as the membership, they gave their community instant access and removed the friction of remembering logins or navigating browsers. Push notifications meant members were nudged back into the platform at key moments—whether to watch new videos, join discussions, or check updates—keeping engagement high beyond the initial sign-up.

For the founders, the app was also a credibility play. It positioned The Curve not just as a podcast extension but as a serious membership business.

“The app has been game-changing. We’d always wanted one, but building it ourselves would have taken months or years and cost a lot of money. With Uscreen, we had it straight away. For our audience of 20- to 30-year-olds, always on their phones and busy, being able to watch and learn on the go was huge.”

2. Reducing friction with localized pricing

Early on, The Curve discovered that even small details at checkout could derail a conversion. With pricing set in pounds, New Zealand and Australian members often emailed asking whether the content was really for them, or worse, assumed they would be charged foreign exchange fees and abandoned sign-up altogether.

Uscreen’s localized pricing feature solved this instantly. Pricing now gets displayed in familiar local currencies, reducing hesitation and making the offer feel tailored, not generic. It also saved the team hours of back-and-forth support explaining exchange rates or discounts across regions.

As Victoria put it:

“When we expanded from New Zealand to the UK, having prices only in pounds created confusion. Members worried about foreign exchange fees or thought the content wasn’t meant for them. Localized pricing fixed that, showing people their own currency and making the experience feel like it’s made just for them. That reduced confusion immediately and gave people confidence to join.”

3. Building trust with private community tools

Money is one of the most personal topics to talk about, and for many women, there’s an added layer of vulnerability in admitting what they don’t know. Public discussion threads couldn’t fully address that hesitation.

Uscreen’s direct messaging feature gave The Curve’s members a safe channel to privately message Victoria, ask specific questions, and get expert advice without broadcasting their situation to the wider community. Over time, those private conversations often became gateways to more open dialogue, as Victoria encouraged members to share questions that could benefit others.

This balance—private when needed, communal when possible—helped cultivate trust and inclusivity in a space where fear of “falling behind” can easily silence voices.

“Direct messaging is crucial. Talking about money is intimidating, and many women feel like they’re ‘behind.’ Private DMs let them ask questions without sharing publicly, while still giving me the option to highlight great questions for the whole community. Over time, we’ve definitely seen members become more comfortable and supportive, commenting and engaging openly, but it mostly starts with that private channel.”

4. Automating conversions with built-in marketing tools

As the membership scaled, chasing down every abandoned cart or lapsed member manually would have been impossible. Uscreen’s abandoned cart recovery and churn winback features automated that work in the background, re-engaging potential members who might otherwise slip away.

For Victoria and Sophie, this was more than a convenience. It allowed them to run a lean operation without sacrificing growth. Revenue could trickle back in through automations while the team focused on creating content, running events, and nurturing the community.

“Abandoned cart and churn winbacks have been great. They take away the burden of manual follow-ups and run in the background. We’ve tested turning them on and off, and the difference is clear. Any feature where you can set it up, forget about it, and it brings in revenue is gold. The automations definitely helped increase conversions.”

5. Using analytics to guide strategy

Behind every decision at The Curve is data. Each week, the team reviews Uscreen’s analytics dashboard, monitoring metrics like trial-to-paid conversion, churn, and member engagement.

The addition of benchmarking was particularly valuable. Instead of second-guessing whether their numbers were “good,” they could compare themselves to other Uscreen creators, giving context to their performance. It became a motivator as well as a measuring stick.

“We review analytics weekly as a team, tracking engagement, new members, churn, and trial conversions. The detail is really valuable. The benchmark feature is especially helpful. It shows if our numbers are actually good compared to others. When we see we’re outperforming, it motivates us and it gets competitive in the best way.”