Book a Demo
Video Monetization

Vimeo Pricing for 2026: Everything Creators Need To Know

By Donna Foulis
10 Min Read
A computer monitor on a blue background with the words “Vimeo” across the front of the computer and a dollar sign in a blue bubble.
Table of Contents

Vimeo is a popular video hosting platform for creators and businesses looking to host, share, and monetize high-quality content. Trusted by over 1.5 million creators worldwide, it stands out for its sleek video player and strong privacy controls.

If you’re considering Vimeo’s over-the-top (OTT) platform, it’s important to understand the different plans, features, and Vimeo pricing before making a decision. 

We’ll also look at alternatives like Uscreen, which offer OTT live-streaming, subscriptions, and built-in tools to help you grow and retain subscribers. Whether you’re just starting out or scaling your content business, this guide will help you choose the right platform for your audience.

Vimeo pricing overview for 2026

Vimeo offers a range of pricing plans designed to suit creators of all sizes, from new creators casually sharing content to established groups who need advanced streaming and monetization tools.

Their plans vary based on storage capacity, upload limits, and features, allowing users to choose the package that best fits their content goals and audience reach. Some plans include OTT pricing models, which allow users to offer subscription-based, transactional, or ad-supported video content.

Here’s an overview of Vimeo’s 2026 pricing plans: 

PlanCostUpload limitKey features
Free$0/mo500 MB/week
  • Basic player
  • Video editing tools
  • Embedded video player
  • GIF maker
Starter$20/mo60 videos/year
  • Custom URLs
  • Simple analytics
  • Basic collaboration tools
Standard$41/mo120 videos/year
  • Brand kit
  • Advanced analytics
  • Monetization via Vimeo On Demand
Advanced$125/mo200 videos/year
  • Live streaming
  • AI tools
  • Multi-destination streaming
  • CRM integrations
EnterpriseCustomCustom
  • Full feature suite
  • Single sign-on (SSO)
  • Advanced analytics
  • Dedicated support
Starter OTT$1/subscriber per monthPay as you go
  • Web-only video hosting platform
  • Customizable branded website
  • Monetization via subscription video on demand (SVOD) and transactional video on demand (TVOD)
Growth OTTCustomCustom
  • Full feature suite including SVOD, TVOD, AVOD, and FVOD monetization models
  • Branded apps
  • Advanced analytics and reporting tools
  • Dedicated support and account management

Want a clearer side-by-side before you choose a plan? See our Uscreen vs Vimeo comparison guide.

Free 

Vimeo’s free plan features are designed for new creators looking to experiment with video hosting without any upfront cost. You can upload and share videos, making it a great starting point for creators to explore the platform or share content casually. 

While it has basic tools, there are limitations on storage and advanced features like monetization and community engagement.

Cost: $0 per month

Upload limit/storage: 500 MB per week

Key features:

  • Basic video player
  • Video editing tools
  • Embedded video player
  • GIF maker

Starter 

The Starter plan works well for creators who need more control over their content and are beginning to establish their online brand. With larger upload limits and additional customization options, this plan offers more for small businesses or growing creators who want simple analytics and basic collaboration tools without committing to higher upfront costs.

Cost: $20 per month

Upload limit/storage: 100GB storage and 60 videos per year 

Key features:

  • Custom URLs
  • Simple analytics
  • Basic collaboration tools

Standard 

The Standard plan is designed for creators and small creative teams who need additional control over branding and collaboration capabilities. It’s a sweet spot for growing video businesses that want to present a professional image, unlock marketing tools, and scale their output. 

With extra storage, five users, and deeper customization control, Standard gives you space to grow without paying for features you’re not ready to use.

Cost: $41 per month

Upload limit/storage: 2TB total storage and 120 videos per year

Key features:

  • Remove Vimeo branding in the player
  • Support for third-party players
  • Custom watermarks
  • Branded video galleries
  • Lead generation
  • Custom cards, calls to action, and end screens in your videos

Advanced 

The Advanced plan works well for creators and organizations who frequently host live events, webinars, or virtual experiences while still seeking strong video hosting and production features. 

With Advanced, you get more storage and seats than the Standard plan, plus live event tools, deeper analytics, and more control over crafting your video experience.

Cost: $125 per month

Upload limit/storage: 7TB total storage and 200 videos per year

Key features:

  • Host virtual or hybrid events
  • Events Q&A, polls, and user chats
  • Stream to multiple destinations
  • Record livestreams
  • Scheduled simulive
  • Live event-specific analytics
  • Marketing automation integrations

Enterprise 

The Enterprise plan is custom-designed for larger organizations with complex video needs, like full-scale event production, advanced digital security, custom integrations, and enterprise-level support. 


This is the tier for media companies, educational institutions, large brands, and businesses that need robust SLAs, single sign-on, large team permissions, and guaranteed performance under heavy loads.

Cost: Custom

Upload limit/storage: Custom

Key features:

  • Custom permissions
  • Built-in AI capabilities
  • Advanced event features, including breakout rooms and live Q&A
  • Additional analytics and marketing integrations
  • Enterprise-grade security

Starter OTT 

The Starter OTT plan is best for creators and small brands looking to launch their own streaming service quickly and affordably. It’s a web-based solution that supports subscriptions and one-time purchases, depending on your content strategy. Vimeo handles payments, bandwidth, and viewer support, letting you focus on crafting videos and engaging with your community.

Cost: $1 per subscriber per month plus 10% of one-time purchases

Upload limit/storage: Pay as you go; upload and transaction fees apply

Key features:

  • Web-based streaming site with built-in checkout
  • Supports subscriptions, rentals, and purchases
  • Customer data management tools
  • Automatic video delivery and playback optimization
  • Multi-currency payment support
  • Bandwidth included in cost

Growth OTT

The Growth OTT plan is great for established creators and organizations who want to scale across multiple platforms. It adds a branded app, advanced analytics features, and additional monetization models like SVOD, TVOD, AVOD, FVOD, and PPV. 

Designed for larger audiences and recurring live programming, this plan includes dedicated support and flexible infrastructure for growing creator networks.

Cost: Custom

Upload limit/storage: Customized depending on your needs

Key features:

  • All features from Starter, plus cross-platform branded apps
  • Full HD/1080p video quality 
  • Expanded monetization (ads, free-view, subscriptions, live events)
  • Live streaming and 24/7 live linear channels
  • API, SSO, and DRM access for enterprise workflows
  • In-depth audience analytics and third-party integrations
  • Dedicated account management and technical support
  • Optional live production and scaling services

OTT vs. regular Vimeo plans

Vimeo’s regular plans are designed for creators and businesses looking to host, share, or live stream videos as part of their marketing and communications workflow. The tiers go from free to Enterprise and focus on video production tools, customization options, video analytics, and collaboration tools. They’re ideal for creators who want to build video libraries, run webinars, and showcase content across channels.

Vimeo’s OTT plans, on the other hand, are built for creators and organizations looking to monetize their content and establish or grow communities. Instead of hosting, OTT plans center around video monetization, subscriber management, and multi-platform distribution. 

To sum it up, Vimeo’s regular plans help you use videos to support your business, while OTT plans help you build or grow a business around your video content.

Plan type Best for / use cases Main features Distribution Monetization
Regular plans Creators, small teams, businesses sharing video
  • Video hosting
  • Player customization
  • Analytics
  • Team collaboration
 Web, social, embeds On-demand video sales (Advanced+)
OTT plans Creators or media brands launching streaming services
  • Subscriber management
  • Multiple monetization options
  • Analytics
  • Live streaming
  • Optional apps
 Web, mobile apps, smart TVs SVOD, TVOD, AVOD, FVOD, live/PPV (Enterprise OTT)

If you’re leaning toward OTT, you might want to check out how Vimeo OTT compares to Uscreen: Uscreen vs Vimeo OTT.

Hidden Vimeo expenses and add-ons

While Vimeo’s base plans cover most video hosting and live streaming needs, certain features and usage levels can lead to extra costs, driving up the monthly cost of the service. 

There are several common situations in which additional fees may apply:

  • Live streaming that exceeds plan caps may require upgrades or extra hours
  • Extra team seats beyond the included number
  • Advanced analytics like custom reporting and deeper insights are not included in all plan levels
  • Additional storage or upload hours can stack for high-volume uploads or OTT content
  • Bandwidth overages above the monthly limit
  • OTT features like mobile apps, live channels, and extra subscribers are only available on OTT plans

Because these add-ons and usage limits can affect your monthly budget, it’s important to consider how your expected video volume, team size, and audience might evolve over time. 

Planning ahead helps you pick the right plan that can scale with your needs while staying within your budget.

photo of AdjusterTV founder Matt Allen

I had a couple of conversations with Vimeo, and Vimeo was obscenely expensive, plus they do revenue sharing and take a percentage of your income. I also found that their stuff was a little bit clunky and slow to load.

Matt Allen
Founder of Adjusters TV

Tips for choosing the right Vimeo plan

Before selecting a Vimeo plan, consider your specific needs as a creator and how you expect to grow over time. Think about how much content you plan to upload, how many people will be collaborating with you, and whether Vimeo streaming pricing or subscription-based OTT content will be part of your strategy. 

Key questions to guide your decision:

  • How much storage and bandwidth will you need each month?
  • How many team members or collaborators will need access?
  • Will you host live events or webinars?
  • Do you need advanced analytics or marketing tools?
  • What types of monetization do you plan to use?

Answering these questions will help you identify the plan that best matches your needs. Solo creators or those just experimenting with video often find the free or Starter plan sufficient. Small teams and growing brands typically benefit from Standard or Advanced, which provide more storage, collaboration tools, and analytics. 

Creators aiming to build a subscription or transactional streaming business should consider the OTT plans, which include the infrastructure and monetization tools needed to scale a streaming service.

Alternatives to Vimeo

Sometimes the features you need aren’t available on Vimeo. If you’re exploring Vimeo OTT alternatives, here are a few options to get you started.

Uscreen 

Uscreen homepage with links to different top creators

Uscreen is a popular Vimeo OTT alternative for creators looking for an all-in-one streaming platform. We offer web, mobile, and branded TV apps, customizable video players, built-in community features, and flexible monetization options. Uscreen also includes built-in email and automations, so you can turn viewers into subscribers and keep them engaged without needing extra tools.

Ideal for subscription-based content, Uscreen gives creators the tools to grow their audience with intuitively designed sites and apps. In a comparison of Uscreen vs. Vimeo OTT, one key difference is the seamless, Netflix-style experience across devices, making it a strong choice for creators building their own premium streaming platform.

A great example is The Bloom Method, a fitness membership app that scaled to over $1 million in annual recurring revenue using Uscreen. 

Uscreen helped them deliver a high-quality, consistent experience across all devices while supporting their unique fitness methodology.

Brooke Cates CEO and Founder, The Bloom Method

With both Intelivideo and Vimeo, they may have had the desire to support us as clients and their other clients, but they weren’t scaling and growing and truly listening to their clients the way that Uscreen does. Neither one of them ever developed and continued developing all of these new things in a way. As fast as Uscreen does it and that has been mindblowing to us, it feels so supportive

Brooke Cates
CEO and Founder, The Bloom Method

Muvi 

muvi homepage

Muvi is a versatile OTT platform supporting live and on-demand content, audio and video streaming, mobile and TV apps, and flexible monetization.

It works well for creators across multiple mediums, like podcasters, audiobook publishers, and video broadcasters. Muvi also includes pay-per-view, AVOD, and subscription options, plus shoppable video features for businesses looking to integrate video with e-commerce.

Dacast 

dacast homepage and highlights like VOD management, stream live events, and OTT platform

Dacast is another robust alternative focused on high-quality live streaming and monetization. It offers pay-per-view, subscriptions, ad support, and enterprise-grade DRM for secure broadcasting.

The platform works well for professional live events and webinars, providing reliable CDN delivery and integrated marketing tools. Compared to Vimeo OTT, Dacast is ideal for creators or businesses prioritizing live content and advanced monetization features.

Find the Vimeo plan for your streaming goals

If you’re exploring Vimeo plans, it’s important to understand how you plan to use the platform so you can find the best fit. Think about your content volume, team size, live streaming needs, and monetization goals.
If Vimeo doesn’t provide the features or pricing you need, migrating to a platform like Uscreen can give you more flexibility, additional monetization options, and scalable tools to grow your business and community without disrupting your audience.

See Uscreen in Action

Watch our quick platform demo to see how Uscreen can help you monetize your videos and grow your audience.

Watch the Demo

FAQ

How much does it cost to use Vimeo per month? 

Vimeo offers several plans tailored for users depending on their needs, including:
Starter: $12/month (billed annually) or $20/month (billed monthly)
Standard: $25/month (billed annually) or $41/month (billed monthly)
Advanced: $75/month (billed annually) or $125/month (billed monthly)
Enterprise: Custom pricing; contact Vimeo for details
Starter OTT: $1/subscriber/month (pay as you go)
Growth OTT: Custom pricing; contact Vimeo for details

Does Vimeo have a free plan?

Yes, Vimeo offers a basic plan for free, which includes a 1GB upload limit, basic privacy controls, and standard video player features. If you need additional storage or advanced features, you’ll need to use a higher plan.

Is Vimeo a good platform for content creators?

Vimeo can be a good platform depending on your needs. It’s easy to use and has a high-quality video player, but creators seeking live streaming, monetization, or audience-building features may prefer platforms like Uscreen.

Does Vimeo take a cut of my earnings? 

For subscription videos, Vimeo charges $1 per subscriber each month plus a small payment processing fee (2.5% + 30¢). For buy-or-rent videos, Vimeo takes 10% of the sale plus 50¢ per transaction. To earn revenue on Vimeo, you need a paid plan (like OTT or Premium).

Donna Foulis, SEO Writer at Uscreen
About the author

Donna Foulis

Donna has been writing in some form for 10+ years and is passionate about creating content that’s genuinely helpful, and enjoys delving into the topics that matter to creators to help them in their journey. With an educational background in English and Creative Writing, Donna enjoys a creative approach to content and falling down the occasional research rabbit hole. When she’s not working on the blog, you can find her at the beach with her long haired dachshund Evie, drinking coffee and reading a good book, or attempting to write the next Harry Potter.

Related Articles

Subscribe

By submitting this form, you consent to receive marketing emails from us. You can unsubscribe at any time using the link in our emails.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.