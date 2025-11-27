Best Church Software Programs to Help Engage Your Community

Churches today face many demands on their time and attention, from managing members to organizing events and handling donations. Digital tools simplify daily operations and keep you more closely connected with your congregation.

The right church software programs can help you cut through the noise, foster engagement, and strengthen connections within your community.

With church member software, churches can build digital community spaces, host live or on-demand events, and streamline giving. This guide helps ministries evaluate their options and choose the best membership site platforms to fit their unique needs.

Comparing church membership software options

There are many church management systems churches can use to engage their communities online. Below is a practical comparison of popular options, including membership websites with features like streaming church services and community interaction through forums and mobile apps.

Platform G2 rating Category Best for Key features Tithe.ly 3 Engagement & giving Churches emphasizing digital giving

Fundraising

Online giving

Text-to-donate

Pledges

ChurchTrac 4.8 Streamlined management Churches seeking affordability

Event scheduling

Donation tracking

Contact lists Pushpay ChurchStaq 4.2 Giving focused Churches looking to improve engagement

Churches looking to improve donations Member profiles

Engagement tracking

Volunteer management

Digital giving

Mobile apps Servant Keeper 3.8 Advanced management Large churches with complex needs

Multi-campus support

Detailed reporting Uscreen 4.7 Streaming + community Churches wanting live events

Mobile access

Community engagement Live streaming

On-demand video Mobile app

Online community hub

Donation integration Analytics

Tithe.ly

G2 rating: 3

Category: Engagement & giving

Tithe.ly is a giving-focused church management platform that bundles donations, church management, worship tools, and custom apps and websites into one easy-to-use solution.

It is designed to help churches organize and engage their communities, by providing staff and members intuitive tools for giving, communication, and administration.

Key Benefits:

Accept donations through multiple methods

Enable recurring donations and pledges

Simplify community organization and management

Customize your own church app for mobile access

Integrate easily with other church management tools



Average Costs:

Starts at $0/month to manage donations

to manage donations $72/month for digital church management features (e.g., volunteer management, email blasts)

for digital church management features (e.g., volunteer management, email blasts) Custom pricing available for churches with 2,000+ members

User reviews:

Great all-in-one platform, but website and newsletter customization could be improved. I like that several functions are tied together in one platform, but the options for customizing websites and newsletters feel clunky and limited compared to other web-design tools like Wix Verified G2 user

ChurchTrac

G2 rating: 4.8

Category: Streamlined management

ChurchTrac is an all-in-one church management platform ideal for small to mid-sized churches looking to manage their congregation, plan services, and coordinate volunteering and group activities. It also offers an optional accounting software add-on, which makes it easier to bring everything under one platform.

Key Benefits:

Manage members, services, and groups

Schedule volunteers and track attendance

Communicate via email, text, and automations

Optional accounting add-on

Weekly training and dedicated support

Average Costs:

Free plan available with basic features

Standard Plan: $9/month for up to 75 members

for up to 75 members Additional members increase the monthly price

User reviews:

ChurchTrac is easy to set up and customize, making member management simple. The free version is helpful for smaller churches, and the responsive interface and reliable support make it easy to use. However, the interface feels outdated, paid features can be costly, and managing complex permissions can be challenging. Verified G2 user

Pushpay ChurchStaq

G2 rating: 4.2

Category: Giving focused

Pushpay is a giving-focused platform that makes donating simple and helps churches engage their regular donors. It provides tools for church management and donor tracking, with some features available through add-ons or premium plans.

Key Benefits:

Simplify giving with one-time, recurring, and embedded donations

Engage donors with dashboards, campaigns, and communications

Connect members via MyChurch and custom apps

Manage attendance, events, and volunteers

Gain insights with reporting and integrations

Average Costs:

Pushpay offers custom pricing plans tailored to each church’s size and needs, organized into 3 tiers:

Core: Basic giving and donation features

Basic giving and donation features Advanced: Adds donor engagement tools, branding, and integrations

Adds donor engagement tools, branding, and integrations Complete: Full-featured suite for larger or multi-site churches

User reviews:

ChurchStaq is very user-friendly and intuitive. Members can give quickly and easily, and our church adopted it without issues. It also helps us stay technologically up to date. The main downside is the cost, with both a monthly fee and transaction fees. Verified G2 user

Servant Keeper

G2 rating: 3.8

Category: Advanced management

Servant Keeper is an all-in-one church management platform that streamlines membership, giving, and community engagement. It includes online giving, child check-in, background checks, volunteer and group management, plus email/text communication and reporting tools that help churches stay connected and organized.

Key Benefits:

Manage members, donations, and groups with one system

Simplify giving with online, mobile, and text-to-give options

Secure child check-in and digital background check integrations

Communicate via email, text, and automated workflows

Build mobile-friendly websites and apps that support stronger community engagement

Average Costs:

Good Plan: $69.99/month for smaller, established churches

for smaller, established churches Better Plan: $129.99/month for growing churches expanding their reach

for growing churches expanding their reach Best Plan: $249.99/month for large churches seeking broad impact

User reviews:

Servant Keeper offers a complete church experience, from directories to children’s ministry check-in, and is cost-effective compared to larger platforms. However, it can lack customization, has limited connection and tracking features, and its interface isn’t very user-friendly outside of administration.

box Verified G2 user

Uscreen

G2 rating: 4.7

Category: Streaming + community

Uscreen helps churches connect and engage their congregations both online and in real time. Members can create social profiles, participate in interactive challenges, and engage with one another, fostering a stronger sense of community.

In addition to community features, Uscreen supports live streaming services, on-demand video and mobile app access. Congregants can watch live or catch up anytime, making sermons, classes, and events accessible for members whenever and wherever they want.

Uscreen combines Automations, Email Broadcasts, and a built-in member CRM so creators can manage the full member lifecycle without leaving the platform. Behavior-based workflows trigger personalized email sequences based on real member actions, while advanced segmentation ensures the right message reaches the right person at the right time.

The Member CRM gives a centralized view of leads and members, tracking engagement, purchase history, and communication in one place — making it easier to convert, retain, and build stronger relationships at scale.

Key Benefits:

Build community with social profiles and interactive challenges

Stream services live for real-time engagement

Provide a video on demand (VOD) library for on-demand access to sermons, classes, and events

Offer a mobile app for flexible, anywhere access

Average Costs:

Starter: $49/month + $0 per paid member, ideal for smaller churches just starting out with video broadcasting.

+ $0 per paid member, ideal for smaller churches just starting out with video broadcasting. Growth: $149/month + $1.99 per paid member, best for smaller churches offering video sermons and other video content to their congregation.

+ $1.99 per paid member, best for smaller churches offering video sermons and other video content to their congregation. App Essentials: $449/month + $0.99 per paid member, suited for churches growing their digital outreach and encouraging active online participation from members.

+ $0.99 per paid member, suited for churches growing their digital outreach and encouraging active online participation from members. Custom: Custom pricing for larger, established churches that want full brand control across all devices for their congregation.

User reviews:

Uscreen offers exceptional support, a seamless user experience, detailed analytics, and constant innovation. The platform is easy to use and helps run your business efficiently. Some customization options for landing pages and automated emails are a bit limited, but the platform continues to improve. Verified G2 user

How to choose the right church software programs

Choosing the right software for church membership starts with understanding your community’s priorities. Is your focus on increasing engagement, improving communication, or streamlining administrative tasks? Understanding your top goals helps you determine which tools offer the right solutions to align with your church’s mission.

This could include choosing software that supports a video membership business, allowing you to expand access to services through live streaming or on-demand content.

Make sure the platform you choose is easy to use and scalable so it can grow alongside your congregation. Integration with existing tools and systems helps reduce friction for your staff and members.

Essential features to look for include:

Build a community space

You can design a church membership website to include a dedicated community space where members can connect, share updates, and stay engaged.

Use it to organize volunteer opportunities, ministry groups, or discussions that strengthen relationships and deepen involvement. By making communication and collaboration simple, you’ll foster a strong sense of belonging within your church community.

You might also add messaging groups for Bible study or youth programs.

Host live events and streaming

Reach your congregation wherever they are with live-streamed events, from services and classes to special gatherings. Members can access recordings through VOD, letting them watch on their own schedule and stay connected.

Offering live and on-demand options makes participation easy and helps strengthen community connections, no matter the distance.

Mobile app access

Keep your congregation connected on the go with a mobile app that puts content, events, and community in the palm of their hand. Mobile giving, event notifications, and streaming directly from smartphones or tablets make it simpler for remote members and on-the-go volunteers to stay engaged and involved with church activities.

Organize and track members

Stay on top of your congregation’s involvement by tracking attendance, volunteer participation, and overall engagement. Use member segmentation for targeted communication and access a centralized dashboard of data that helps you support and connect with your community.

Connect your church community with the right tools

Live streaming in the Faith & Spirituality space grew by 50% from 2022 to 2023, showing that many ministries are expanding beyond physical walls to connect with their congregations online. Church membership software should do more than manage your data. The right software helps you build meaningful connections with your community.

Uscreen supports churches that want to strengthen those connections. With live streaming and on-demand video, you can reach members wherever they are. Community features enable engagement with your congregation between services.

Church software programs FAQs