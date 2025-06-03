The ultimate streaming platform for expanding your ministry
Reach farther, inspire more. Grow your mission.
Powerful features to connect your community worldwide.
All the tools for reliable spiritual broadcasting and outreach.
Netflix-Style Catalog
Showcase your content in a Netflix-inspired layout for easy discovery. Drive interactions with each video and ongoing viewing, just like the YouTube experience you love.
Premium Mobile & TV Apps
Launch your own branded OTT apps without the high costs and slow build times of a custom solution. You control the content, and leave the rest to us.
Event Calendar & Community
Keep your community informed with an event calendar for upcoming services. Engage them during live broadcasts and in a dedicated online hub.
Scalable Live Streaming & Storage
Deliver high-quality, low-latency streaming to a global audience, at whatever scale you need. Manage video content with cloud-based storage that scales with your business.
Seamless Tech Stack
Streamline your broadcasting with 3rd-party integrations, built-in RTMP / HLS streaming, and API access. Plus a dedicated CSM and tech support to help every step of the way.
Flexible Monetization
Control your monetization - sell pay-per-view, subscriptions, rentals, and bundles to make it easy to capitalize on live events, replays, and exclusive content.
Unlock your ministry's full potential
Eliminate the challenges of online ministry with everything you need to launch and manage your own branded streaming platform. Deliver inspiring live services and on-demand content, foster community, and secure vital support through intuitive tools and your own website and apps
Your mission. Your platform. Your revenue.
Break free from tech limitations and fragmented audiences that hinder your mission. Own your content, connect directly with your community, and manage all support and engagement data, building deeper loyalty and securing vital resources for your ministry.
A seamless experience for your faithful audience
Deliver inspiring live worship and engaging on-demand content with crystal-clear quality that captivates your congregation. Enjoy an intuitive backend that makes content management and community nurturing effortless, allowing you to focus on your calling.
Special introductory offer for Live Streamers
Elevate your membership with the Live Streaming Plan!
Unlock the full potential of your broadcasts with the Live Streaming plan. Enjoy 120 hours of live streaming, a 200-hour video archive, and powerful monetization tools. Plus, expand your reach with Smart TV apps and foster a thriving community around your races.
- Deliver high-quality live streams to any device
- Build a premium faith video library
- Maximize revenue with flexible monetization
- Reach fans on Smart TVs and build community
Live Streaming plan
$1,398 $999 /month
+ $0.99 per subscriber fee / +5% of pay-per-view revenue
- 300 hours of video storage
- 120 hours of live streaming per year
- Unlimited seats for admin users
-
Worship Brands Powered by Uscreen
A better streaming experience for faith and spirituality content…
Reviews from 1000s of happy customers
See why 1000s of event
broadcasters choose Uscreen
increased recurring revenue with our all-in-one platform.
At Uscreen we excel at one thing unlike anyone else. Creating a reliable source of income for creators.
Want a demo?
No sales script - these calls are to show our product and answer your questions only.Talk to a real human