Uscreen vs. Playbook

Why creators choose Uscreen over Playbook

Graduate from Playbook's shared marketplace to your own premium fitness platform. Set your own prices, own your brand, and keep nearly all your income. With creator earnings of $100M+ in 2024, Uscreen is the all-in-one platform trusted by thousands of fitness professionals.

Pilates by Leah switched to Uscreen & saw 90% revenue growth, 85.4% membership growth

Frustrated by Playbook's lack of pricing control and overly basic analytics, Leah Maselli of Pilates by Leah migrated to Uscreen to gain full ownership of her business and customer data. Since then she's nearly doubled her revenue, turning her membership into a $28k MRR predictable income stream.

What Sets Uscreen Apart From Playbook?

Uscreen is intentionally engineered to bolster fitness brands at scale. Own your platform, set whatever prices you want, and deliver the premium experience your members expect. Get your own branded mobile, TV, and Apple Watch apps where you're the sole focus.

Uscreen

Playbook

Netflix-style video catalog

Intuitive catalog experience that matches Netflix and YouTube. Group videos into a series based on themes, topics or audience.

Multi-device live streaming

Go live directly from your web or mobile platform.

Advanced security

Advance video functionality

Inclusive of features like Auto Captions, Offline Viewing, and Play in background functionality

Native Mobile & TV Apps

Includes iOS and Android mobile apps; and Roku TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, and Samsung TV apps.

Native Calendar

Customizable content calendar by you and your members.

Community Challenges

Gamification feature to boost engagement & retention.

Native Community Channels

Organize discussions based on audience or topic and create knowledge bases for your members.

Personal Success Manager

Get your own personalized onboarding specialist and customer success manager for customized strategic growth advice.

End-user support (24/7)

Focus on what you do best while we answer support questions from your members

Advanced analytics

Dynamic data for your content performance, member behavior, and business that is filterable and exportable.

Growth & retention tools

Set up & go tools for lead gen, acquisition, and retention.

Multi-tiered subscriptions

Offer several subscription plans with different access levels.

Why Playbook creators
choose Uscreen

Build to scale

Propel your fitness business to hundreds of thousands of members. Big names like Jump Rope Dudes, Bikini Body Mommy, and 4,000+ others trust Uscreen to engineer robust tools and offer tailored support. Earn more by escaping Playbook’s cookie-cutter $14.99 subscription model.

Premium Experience

Build your own branded platform where you're the sole expert. Project professionalism with Uscreen’s smooth, easy interface. With a 4.77-star rating across G2, Trustpilot, and Capterra, you won't encounter lag, glitches, or downtime.

Tools & Support

Gain advanced analytics to inform business decisions. Get a Customer Success Manager to solve your unique challenges. Unlock trailblazing tools like music integration, video notes & downloadables, and topic-specific channels to increase member commitment and satisfaction.

Grow (and keep more) monthly recurring revenue with Uscreen

Wow members with a premium video experience

Give your fans the premium experience they deserve. Uscreen's video player allows you to group content into themed series like YouTube to drive consumption. Make your catalog more accessible with Auto Captions, Offline Viewing, and Play-In-Background.

Evolve from a shared app to your OWN app

Reduce risk by transcending Playbook’s rented platform. Uscreen builds your mobile, TV, and Apple Watch apps in YOUR developer account so you own your platform. A 2024 study of 672,000 subscribers found apps boost 12-month retention by 94% for fitness memberships.

Increase accountability with fun community features

Unlike Playbook’s single-feed community tab, Uscreen’s versatile community features foster accountability, gamify progress, and reward achievements. With streaks, badges, Music Integration and more, your fans will keep coming back to (and paying for) your membership.

Seamless done-for-you migration at no cost

Because our dedicated team of migration experts has helped ~1,000 brands migrate to Uscreen from platforms like Playbook, we know how to make it as smooth as possible. We handle all the technical stuff and guide comms with your members during our 4-step process over 30-60 days.

Reviews from Yoga, Fitness & Pilates Customers

Join 1000s of fitness brands who finally found their home with Uscreen

Uscreen’s tools and white-glove support fast-track your fitness membership’s growth.
Hear from creators who switched and never looked back.

Explore how sleek your apps could look with Uscreen

There’s a reason fitness brands see 95% retention on Uscreen: our apps are so delightful to use they become a part of members’ daily routines. Browse live examples of Uscreen sites below.

Pilates by Leah

Jump Rope Dudes

Bikini Body Mommy

Joner Football

Fitness Success Stories

Uscreen creators earned over $100M collectively in 2024

Uscreen’s tools empower you to boost profits without working longer hours. Pilates by Leah’s revenue spiked 90% after switching from Playbook to Uscreen.
Pilates by Leah

Pilates by Leah

By leveraging Uscreen's comprehensive analytics, retention tools, and branded app capabilities, Leah successfully transformed her passion into a thriving, profitable online business with over $28,000 in monthly recurring revenue.

  • $28k

    Monthly Recurring Revenue

  • 90%

    Revenue Growth

  • 85.4%

    Membership Growth

Fittest Core

Fittest Core

Unlock predictable growth and build a vibrant community. See how Fittest Core overcame platform bottlenecks with Uscreen, resulting in improved member retention, trial conversions, and financial stability.

  • 826

    Active Members

  • 15%

    Monthly Revenue Growth

  • 58%

    Membership Engagement

Why now?

Scale your fitness membership twice as fast with Uscreen

With 15M+ subscribers served and 3,500+ apps launched, Uscreen is intentionally engineered to bolster fitness brands at scale. Click below to switch to Uscreen and grow your membership today!.
Frequently Asked Questions

Got questions or hesitations about migrating your Playbook fitness app to Uscreen? Check out the FAQs for answers (or reach out directly).

Does Uscreen help with the migration from Playbook?

Yes! Our experienced migrations team handles all the technical logistics FOR you - at no extra cost - so you can rest assured it’ll be a seamless, easy transition. 

It typically takes 30-60 days, and your members won’t experience disruptions. We’ll even guide you on how to communicate with your subscribers to get them excited about your upcoming new look and feel, based on what we’ve learned from ~1,000 successful migrations.

Will I lose members during the transition process?

Because your current members won’t need to sign up and input their payment info again, you’ll keep your loyal members engaged and minimize churned subscribers. Our experienced migrations team creates accounts on behalf of your in-app Playbook members that they’ll need to log into before they'll be able to restore their purchase.

Will you move my content over?

Bulk migration directly from Playbook is possible only  if your videos are hosted externally (e.g., Dropbox, AWS, Vimeo, etc). If your videos are hosted exclusively on Playbook with no external copies, you'll need to manually upload them to Uscreen.

Where can I learn more about the specifics of migrating from Playbook to Uscreen?

To learn more about the specifics and how seamless the Playbook-to-Uscreen migration process is, book a free consultation by clicking the button below and our migration team will give you all the information you need before making a decision.

Should you choose to move forward, we’ll work with you to tailor a migration plan and provide resources to support you at every step of the way.

At Uscreen we excel at one thing unlike anyone else. Creating a reliable source of income for creators.

