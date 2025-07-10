Uscreen vs. Playbook
Why creators choose Uscreen over Playbook
Graduate from Playbook's shared marketplace to your own premium fitness platform. Set your own prices, own your brand, and keep nearly all your income. With creator earnings of $100M+ in 2024, Uscreen is the all-in-one platform trusted by thousands of fitness professionals.
Pilates by Leah switched to Uscreen &
saw 90% revenue growth, 85.4% membership growth
Frustrated by Playbook's lack of pricing control and overly basic analytics, Leah Maselli of Pilates by Leah migrated to Uscreen to gain full ownership of her business and customer data. Since then she's nearly doubled her revenue, turning her membership into a $28k MRR predictable income stream.
How does Uscreen compare?
See how Uscreen stacks as an end-to-end partner for your business.
Uscreen
Playbook
Netflix-style video catalog
Multi-device live streaming
Advanced security
Advanced video functionality
Native mobile and TV apps
Native Calendar
Community Challenges
Native Community Channels
Personal Success Manager
End-user support (24/7)
Advanced analytics
Growth & retention tools
Multi-tiered subscriptions
What Sets Uscreen Apart From Playbook?
Uscreen is intentionally engineered to bolster fitness brands at scale. Own your platform, set whatever prices you want, and deliver the premium experience your members expect. Get your own branded mobile, TV, and Apple Watch apps where you're the sole focus.
Uscreen
Playbook
Netflix-style video catalog
Intuitive catalog experience that matches Netflix and YouTube. Group videos into a series based on themes, topics or audience.
Multi-device live streaming
Go live directly from your web or mobile platform.
Advanced security
Advance video functionality
Inclusive of features like Auto Captions, Offline Viewing, and Play in background functionality
Native Mobile & TV Apps
Includes iOS and Android mobile apps; and Roku TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, and Samsung TV apps.
Native Calendar
Customizable content calendar by you and your members.
Community Challenges
Gamification feature to boost engagement & retention.
Native Community Channels
Organize discussions based on audience or topic and create knowledge bases for your members.
Personal Success Manager
Get your own personalized onboarding specialist and customer success manager for customized strategic growth advice.
End-user support (24/7)
Focus on what you do best while we answer support questions from your members
Advanced analytics
Dynamic data for your content performance, member behavior, and business that is filterable and exportable.
Growth & retention tools
Set up & go tools for lead gen, acquisition, and retention.
Multi-tiered subscriptions
Offer several subscription plans with different access levels.
Why Playbook creators
choose Uscreen
Build to scale
Propel your fitness business to hundreds of thousands of members. Big names like Jump Rope Dudes, Bikini Body Mommy, and 4,000+ others trust Uscreen to engineer robust tools and offer tailored support. Earn more by escaping Playbook’s cookie-cutter $14.99 subscription model.
Premium Experience
Build your own branded platform where you're the sole expert. Project professionalism with Uscreen’s smooth, easy interface. With a 4.77-star rating across G2, Trustpilot, and Capterra, you won't encounter lag, glitches, or downtime.
Tools & Support
Gain advanced analytics to inform business decisions. Get a Customer Success Manager to solve your unique challenges. Unlock trailblazing tools like music integration, video notes & downloadables, and topic-specific channels to increase member commitment and satisfaction.
Grow (and keep more) monthly recurring
revenue with Uscreen
Wow members with a premium video experience
Give your fans the premium experience they deserve. Uscreen's video player allows you to group content into themed series like YouTube to drive consumption. Make your catalog more accessible with Auto Captions, Offline Viewing, and Play-In-Background.
Evolve from a shared app to your OWN app
Reduce risk by transcending Playbook’s rented platform. Uscreen builds your mobile, TV, and Apple Watch apps in YOUR developer account so you own your platform. A 2024 study of 672,000 subscribers found apps boost 12-month retention by 94% for fitness memberships.
Increase accountability with fun community features
Unlike Playbook’s single-feed community tab, Uscreen’s versatile community features foster accountability, gamify progress, and reward achievements. With streaks, badges, Music Integration and more, your fans will keep coming back to (and paying for) your membership.
Seamless done-for-you migration at no cost
Because our dedicated team of migration experts has helped ~1,000 brands migrate to Uscreen from platforms like Playbook, we know how to make it as smooth as possible. We handle all the technical stuff and guide comms with your members during our 4-step process over 30-60 days.
Reviews from Yoga, Fitness & Pilates Customers
Join 1000s of fitness brands who finally found their home with Uscreen
Hear from creators who switched and never looked back.
Fitness Success Stories
Uscreen creators earned over $100M collectively in 2024
Pilates by Leah
By leveraging Uscreen's comprehensive analytics, retention tools, and branded app capabilities, Leah successfully transformed her passion into a thriving, profitable online business with over $28,000 in monthly recurring revenue.
-
$28k
Monthly Recurring Revenue
-
90%
Revenue Growth
-
85.4%
Membership Growth
Fittest Core
Unlock predictable growth and build a vibrant community. See how Fittest Core overcame platform bottlenecks with Uscreen, resulting in improved member retention, trial conversions, and financial stability.
-
826
Active Members
-
15%
Monthly Revenue Growth
-
58%
Membership Engagement
Why now?
Scale your fitness membership twice as fast with Uscreen
Frequently Asked Questions
Got questions or hesitations about migrating your Playbook fitness app to Uscreen? Check out the FAQs for answers (or reach out directly).
Does Uscreen help with the migration from Playbook?
Yes! Our experienced migrations team handles all the technical logistics FOR you - at no extra cost - so you can rest assured it’ll be a seamless, easy transition.
It typically takes 30-60 days, and your members won’t experience disruptions. We’ll even guide you on how to communicate with your subscribers to get them excited about your upcoming new look and feel, based on what we’ve learned from ~1,000 successful migrations.
Will I lose members during the transition process?
Because your current members won’t need to sign up and input their payment info again, you’ll keep your loyal members engaged and minimize churned subscribers. Our experienced migrations team creates accounts on behalf of your in-app Playbook members that they’ll need to log into before they'll be able to restore their purchase.
Will you move my content over?
Bulk migration directly from Playbook is possible only if your videos are hosted externally (e.g., Dropbox, AWS, Vimeo, etc). If your videos are hosted exclusively on Playbook with no external copies, you'll need to manually upload them to Uscreen.
Where can I learn more about the specifics of migrating from Playbook to Uscreen?
To learn more about the specifics and how seamless the Playbook-to-Uscreen migration process is, book a free consultation by clicking the button below and our migration team will give you all the information you need before making a decision.
Should you choose to move forward, we’ll work with you to tailor a migration plan and provide resources to support you at every step of the way.
At Uscreen we excel at one thing unlike anyone else. Creating a reliable source of income for creators.
