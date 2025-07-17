Uscreen vs. Passion.io
Uscreen customers collectively generated
over $100M in revenue in 2024 alone.
Unlock hidden profits with Uscreen’s flexible monetization methods like pay-per-view, rentals, bundles, and group subscriptions.
Unlike Passion.io, whose core focus is mobile apps, Uscreen is an all-in-one video membership platform with
built-in community, advanced analytics, and growth tools that dwarf Passion.io’s capabilities.
What Sets Uscreen Apart From Passion.io?
Whereas Passion.io provides a basic community, Uscreen delivers a more robust version with challenges, channels, DMs, social profiles, and more. Boost accountability with Streaks and Badges. Increase members’ average lifetime by ~31% through our gamified Calendar.
Uscreen
Passion.io
Key Features
Video catalog
Mobile Apps (iOS and Android)
TV Apps (Apple, Google, Fire, Roku, Samsung)
Full Ownership of Your Apps
Apple watch fitness tracker
Live Streaming
Built-in Community feed with channels
Advanced Monetization
Includes pay-per-view, rentals, bundles, and group subscriptions
Music Integration
All-in-one Membership Platform
Dedicated Account Manager
Exclusive Community and Training Hub - Membership+
Why Passion.io creators
choose Uscreen
Build to scale
Uscreen is intentionally engineered to bolster video memberships and communities at scale. Because we’ve invested heavily in our advanced VOD platform and OTT apps for 10 years, you can count on a crisp, stable viewing experience that’ll impress your audience - 24/7.
Native live streaming
Unlike Passion.io, which requires you to create unlisted live streams on YouTube when you want to go live, Uscreen lets you live stream directly from your branded apps and website - with real-time chat included. Our data shows regular live streaming can double MRR.
Free migration included
Not only does Uscreen support your migration every step of the way at no extra cost, but we also offer a dedicated success manager + 24/7 support for you AND members. With thousands of successful migrations under our belt, rest assured it’ll be a smooth, guided transition.
Future-proof your business with
Uscreen’s full-fledged, video-first platform
Own your platform across web, mobile & TV
Unlike Passion.io, which owns your app, Uscreen lets you keep full ownership of your apps and customer data - and our developers manage the set-up and maintenance FOR you. Uscreen’s superior VOD hosting delivers Netflix-grade viewing across mobile (iOS, Android) and TV (AppleTV, Roku, FireTV, AndroidTV, Samsung TV & more) so members can watch your content anywhere.
Reward progress, boost retention with a gamified Calendar
Whether you’re a fitness brand or an education creator, Uscreen’s game-like Calendar tools boost accountability, engagement, and retention. Motivate members with streaks and badges. Preschedule videos so you can step off the content hamster wheel. Earn more income per member: Uscreen memberships with Streaks have 6% higher member stickiness.
Scale faster with white-glove support & exclusive resources
Uscreen’s expert migration team supports your migration from Passion.io step-by-step. You also get 24/7 tech support for you AND your members. Unlike Passion.io’s one-size-fits-all knowledge base and webinar support, Uscreen provides a Success Manager, open-door access to our team of experts, and an exclusive community and training hub, Membership+.
Propel retention & profits with cutting-edge capabilities
Big-name brands like Yoga with Adriene, Jump Rope Dudes, and 4,000+ others rely on Uscreen’s cutting-edge tools to future-proof their businesses and boost retention. Conquer collective goals with community challenges. Let members listen to their favorite songs with Music Integration. Launch an Apple Watch app. Offer private notes, non-video downloadables.
What people are saying about Uscreen
See why 4,000+ brands and 15M+ subscribers love Uscreen
Deliver a premium viewing experience across a broader range of apps
Gain ownership of your fully branded web, mobile, TV, and Apple Watch apps. Unlock native live streaming. Grow faster with robust upsell tools and analytics. Boost conversions with localized pricing and payment options Passion.io doesn’t support.
Fitness Success Stories
Uscreen has launched 3,500+ apps and powered $800M+ in creator earnings
Pilates by Leah
By leveraging Uscreen's comprehensive analytics, retention tools, and branded app capabilities, Leah successfully transformed her passion into a thriving, profitable online business with over $28,000 in monthly recurring revenue.
-
$28k
Monthly Recurring Revenue
-
90%
Revenue Growth
-
85.4%
Membership Growth
Fittest Core
Unlock predictable growth and build a vibrant community. See how Fittest Core overcame platform bottlenecks with Uscreen, resulting in improved member retention, trial conversions, and financial stability.
-
826
Active Members
-
15%
Monthly Revenue Growth
-
58%
Membership Engagement
Why now?
Migrate from Passion.io to Uscreen → Scale twice as fast
Frequently Asked Questions
Got questions or hesitations about migrating your Passion.io app to Uscreen? Check out the FAQs for answers (or reach out directly).
Does Uscreen help with the migration from Passion.io?
Yes! Uscreen’s dedicated team of migration experts will support you every step of the way to minimize disruptions and allow you to focus on what you do best. While every migration is slightly different and personalized to the nuances of your membership, each of the 1,000+ migrations we’ve successfully completed have followed this 4-step process:
- Step 1: Understand your needs
- Step 2: Develop tailored migration plan
- Step 3: Secure content & user migration
- Step 4: Launch & celebrate!
The migration can take between 30-60 days. We’ll handle all the technical stuff and support you in communicating this valuable change to your members to get them excited about your upcoming new look and feel.
Are there any extra costs to migrate to Uscreen?
Nope! There are no additional costs associated with migrating from Passion.io to Uscreen.
Can I read some success stories about other creators who migrated to Uscreen?
Of course! In addition to the case studies shown on this page, you can read even more migration success stories right here.
Abundance+ 2x’d their revenue after switching to Uscreen. In The Lab+ grew viewership by 100% after their migration. Studio Bloom scaled to $1M+ in annual revenue following their transition. Discover more case studies by clicking here.
Is it really worth it to switch from Passion.io to Uscreen?
If you’re feeling constrained by Passion.io’s limited features, then here are a few reasons why it’s worth it to switch to Uscreen:
- Broaden your reach with a wider variety of apps: While Passion.io’s core focus is limited to mobile apps, Uscreen empowers you to reach more members via iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Samsung TV, Fire TV, and even Apple Watch apps.
- Increase retention with advanced community features: From game-like elements like streaks and badges … to habit-forming features like community challenges, calendar, and topic-specific channels … Uscreen’s community-engaged members stay 2 months longer, putting more profit in your pocket while delighting members.
- Streamline your day-to-day operations with an all-in-one platform: Whereas Passion.io relies on external tools for marketing and CRM, Uscreen includes everything you need out-of-the-box - plus broader integrations with marketing, payment, and analytics platforms.
Boost conversions with greater monetization flexibility: While Passion.io allows you to sell subscriptions, in-app purchases, and one-time course sales, Uscreen gives you more flexibility with options like: pay-per-view, rentals, bundles, lifetime access, group subscriptions, localized pricing, and Buy Now Pay Later. More monetization options may improve your odds of acquiring members, faster (especially in international markets).
- Industry leaders trust Uscreen: There’s a reason renowned brands like Jazzercise, Yoga with Adriene, Fit with Coco, Growwithjo, and Physique57 trust Uscreen: we’re invested in your growth and have helped many of our customers scale to 10k+ subscribers. We listen to your needs and improve our product continuously and quickly.
Still not sure whether it makes sense for you to migrate to Uscreen? Chat with our team by clicking here - we’ll help you determine if it’s the right move for you or not!
At Uscreen we excel at one thing unlike anyone else. Creating a reliable source of income for creators.
