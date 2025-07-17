If you’re feeling constrained by Passion.io’s limited features, then here are a few reasons why it’s worth it to switch to Uscreen:



- Broaden your reach with a wider variety of apps: While Passion.io’s core focus is limited to mobile apps, Uscreen empowers you to reach more members via iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Samsung TV, Fire TV, and even Apple Watch apps.



- Increase retention with advanced community features: From game-like elements like streaks and badges … to habit-forming features like community challenges, calendar, and topic-specific channels … Uscreen’s community-engaged members stay 2 months longer, putting more profit in your pocket while delighting members.



- Streamline your day-to-day operations with an all-in-one platform: Whereas Passion.io relies on external tools for marketing and CRM, Uscreen includes everything you need out-of-the-box - plus broader integrations with marketing, payment, and analytics platforms.



Boost conversions with greater monetization flexibility: While Passion.io allows you to sell subscriptions, in-app purchases, and one-time course sales, Uscreen gives you more flexibility with options like: pay-per-view, rentals, bundles, lifetime access, group subscriptions, localized pricing, and Buy Now Pay Later. More monetization options may improve your odds of acquiring members, faster (especially in international markets).



- Industry leaders trust Uscreen: There’s a reason renowned brands like Jazzercise, Yoga with Adriene, Fit with Coco, Growwithjo, and Physique57 trust Uscreen: we’re invested in your growth and have helped many of our customers scale to 10k+ subscribers. We listen to your needs and improve our product continuously and quickly.



Still not sure whether it makes sense for you to migrate to Uscreen? Chat with our team by clicking here - we’ll help you determine if it’s the right move for you or not!