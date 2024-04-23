Elevate your brand with your own Roku app
Stand out from other creators with a branded Roku app, launched by our team in 30 days.
Uscreen customers with mobile & TV apps have generated 10x more monthly recurring revenue.
Why Launch a Roku App With Uscreen?
Discover some of the reasons why 300+ creators have trusted Uscreen
to develop their Roku apps (versus doing it themselves or hiring costly developers).
Binge-worthy, Netflix-like video experience
Impress fans across TV & mobile with a flawless video experience, featuring auto-play, offline viewing, and “continue watching”. Uscreen customers see 2x higher watch times on apps vs on web.
Live stream to members’ Roku apps with ease
Skip the complexity of 3rd party live streaming tools. Go live directly on Uscreen with push-button convenience. Creators who host regular live streams on our platform see 2x higher monthly recurring revenue.
Boost engagement with personalized calendars
Entice members to watch your videos and live streams with our built-in calendar feature. Build anticipation and retain members longer by promising upcoming value in a simple, visual way.
Ready to launch your Roku app the easy and affordable way?
Sit back while our technical team develops, launches, and maintains your Roku app, at no extra cost — in 30 days. Leave the coding to us while you focus on creating content and engaging with your fans.
Initial Onboarding Setup
Set up your Uscreen account so you can initiate the creation of your Roku app. Create your own Roku App Store account so that you retain ownership of your app throughout the process.
Customize & Build
We’ll work with you to customize your Roku app with your branding as we build it for you.
Launch!
Launch your Roku app to the world within 30 days! The best part? We’ll walk you through this process every step of the way so that you don’t get stuck on any technical details.
Uscreen Has Powered $800M+ In Creator Earnings
Trusted by 4,000+ brands across a wide range of niches, nothing motivates us more than helping you become our next 6- or 7-figure success story.
Abundance+
How they 2x’ed their revenue with mobile & TV apps.Read Case Study
ClayShare
Smooth migration from Vimeo OTT with 9 years of content.Read Case Study
Filmmakers Academy
Launching multiple streaming apps after migrating to Uscreen.Read Case Study
Lion and Lamb Ministries
Launching 6 OTT apps for a global audience.Read Case Study
Frequently asked questions
Got questions or queries about starting your own Uscreen memberships. Check out the FAQ’s for answers.
How do I turn my catalog into an App?
Uscreen offers native Mobile and TV apps as a part of App Essentials and custom packages. When you have amazing content that your customers want to watch, native apps make it easiest for them to consume that content, on-the-go, or on the big screen!
To get started, request a demo, visit our plans and pricing page and select the App Essentials or custom plan, or visit the Mobile & TV Apps page in your admin area.
What's the difference: Web Platform vs. Native Apps?
With your Uscreen account, you have the opportunity to utilize both our web platform and develop native apps.
The Web Platform supports your video streaming website. Your website is only accessible via an internet browser (i.e. Chrome, Firefox, Safari).
Native Apps deliver video streaming directly to the end user's device via an app. They have to download the app directly to their phone, tablet, or TV and then they will be able to access your videos without using a browser.
Uscreen's top customers with apps have over 50% of watch time on native apps, and up to 30% of their income from native apps.
What types of apps does Uscreen offer?
We currently offer native apps for: IOS Mobile, Android Mobile, Roku, AppleTV, FireTV, AndroidTV, Samsung TV and Apple Watch.
Research shows that customers prefer apps for accessing video content, and apps significantly increase average sales and engagement, which is why we recommend apps!