Unleash the power of your own branded OTT apps
Elevate your brand’s engagement and supercharge your growth potential by providing an effortless,
anytime connection to your membership content and community to your fans.
Give your fans what they want
Customers with their own apps see a 2x increase in monthly recurring
revenue because audiences love having their membership on their phones.
Your content across every platform
Connect to your audience across iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Fire TV, and even Apple Watch. Broad accessibility ensures you’re where your audience needs you, enhancing your engagement and reach.
Maximize revenue with in-app purchases
Mobile apps are the best way to to simplify the buying process for your fans - Customers are 150% more likely to purchase with a click of a button on their phone.
Premium features unique to your
native OTT apps
Your apps will be chock full of premium features that your fans will love - customizable playlists, offline viewing, content calendars, instant live stream access, community and more.
Push notifications to keep your brand top of mind
Keep your members active and engaged by using custom push notifications and messages to notify members of new content, livestreams and community updates.
Uscreen Has Powered $800M+ In Creator Earnings
Trusted by 4,000+ brands across a wide range of niches, nothing motivates us more than helping you become our next 6- or 7-figure success story.
Abundance+
How they 2x’ed their revenue with mobile & TV apps.Read Case Study
Pilates by Leah
Moving platforms made all the difference.Read Case Study
The Curve Club
Launching day one with a branded mobile app.Read Case Study
Cara Fitness
Increased revenue thanks to stronger app experience and retention.Read Case Study
Frequently asked questions
Got questions or queries about starting your own Uscreen memberships. Check out the FAQ’s for answers.
How do I turn my catalog into an App?
Uscreen offers native Mobile and TV apps as a part of App Essentials and custom packages. When you have amazing content that your customers want to watch, native apps make it easiest for them to consume that content, on-the-go, or on the big screen!
To get started, request a demo, visit our plans and pricing page and select the App Essentials or custom plan, or visit the Mobile & TV Apps page in your admin area.
What's the difference: Web Platform vs. Native Apps?
With your Uscreen account, you have the opportunity to utilize both our web platform and develop native apps.
The Web Platform supports your video streaming website. Your website is only accessible via an internet browser (i.e. Chrome, Firefox, Safari).
Native Apps deliver video streaming directly to the end user's device via an app. They have to download the app directly to their phone, tablet, or TV and then they will be able to access your videos without using a browser.
Uscreen's top customers with apps have over 50% of watch time on native apps, and up to 30% of their income from native apps.
What types of Apps does Uscreen offer?
We currently offer native apps for: IOS Mobile, Android Mobile, Roku, AppleTV, FireTV, AndroidTV, Samsung TV and Apple Watch.
Research shows that customers prefer apps for accessing video content, and apps significantly increase average sales and engagement, which is why we recommend apps!