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Mobile & TV Apps

Premium OTT Apps your fans deserve

White-labeled mobile and TV apps that differentiate your brand and delight your fans, discoverable in all major app stores. You create the content, we’ll do all the tech stuff.

Mtntough online platform interface displayed on a smartphone, featuring a latest videos playlist
How Uscreen Apps work

Unleash the power of your own branded OTT apps

Elevate your brand’s engagement and supercharge your growth potential by providing an effortless, anytime connection to your membership content and community to your fans.

Uscreen has helped over 4,000+ creators succeed

15 MILLION+

USERS

3,500+

APPS LAUNCHED

$210M+

ANNUAL CREATOR EARNINGS

Give your fans what they want

Customers with their own apps see a 2x increase in monthly recurring revenue because audiences love having their membership on their phones.

Your content across every platform

Connect to your audience across iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Fire TV, and even Apple Watch. Broad accessibility ensures you’re where your audience needs you, enhancing your engagement and reach.

branded mobile & TV apps

Maximize revenue with in-app purchases

Mobile apps are the best way to to simplify the buying process for your fans - Customers are 150% more likely to purchase with a click of a button on their phone.

John Garey TV online shop interface

Premium features unique to your
native OTT apps

Your apps will be chock full of premium features that your fans will love - customizable playlists, offline viewing, content calendars, instant live stream access, community and more.

OTT Apps - Fitness - Calendar Feature

Push notifications to keep your brand top of mind

Keep your members active and engaged by using custom push notifications and messages to notify members of new content, livestreams and community updates.

marketing & growth features on Uscreen

Everything your audience needs in one app

Turn your fans into loyal members on your own membership platform across all devices.

Results achieved by Uscreen creators

Uscreen Has Powered $800M+ In Creator Earnings

Trusted by 4,000+ brands across a wide range of niches, nothing motivates us more than helping you become our next 6- or 7-figure success story.

Abundance+
$1M+ Annual Revenue

Abundance+

How they 2x’ed their revenue with mobile & TV apps.

Read Case Study
Read case study: Abundance+
Pilates by Leah
85% Member Growth

Pilates by Leah

Moving platforms made all the difference.

Read Case Study
Read case study: Pilates by Leah
The Curve Investing Club Case Study
116.2% Member Growth

The Curve Club

Launching day one with a branded mobile app.

Read Case Study
Read case study: The Curve Club
Cara Fitness
25.2% MRR Growth

Cara Fitness

Increased revenue thanks to stronger app experience and retention.

Read Case Study
Read case study: Cara Fitness
How Uscreen supports your apps launch

Frequently asked questions

Got questions or queries about starting your own Uscreen memberships. Check out the FAQ’s for answers.

How do I turn my catalog into an App?

Uscreen offers native Mobile and TV apps as a part of App Essentials and custom packages. When you have amazing content that your customers want to watch, native apps make it easiest for them to consume that content, on-the-go, or on the big screen!

To get started, request a demo, visit our plans and pricing page and select the App Essentials or custom plan, or visit the Mobile & TV Apps page in your admin area.

What's the difference: Web Platform vs. Native Apps?

With your Uscreen account, you have the opportunity to utilize both our web platform and develop native apps.

The Web Platform supports your video streaming website. Your website is only accessible via an internet browser (i.e. Chrome, Firefox, Safari).

Native Apps deliver video streaming directly to the end user's device via an app. They have to download the app directly to their phone, tablet, or TV and then they will be able to access your videos without using a browser.

Uscreen's top customers with apps have over 50% of watch time on native apps, and up to 30% of their income from native apps.

What types of Apps does Uscreen offer?

We currently offer native apps for: IOS Mobile, Android Mobile, Roku, AppleTV, FireTV, AndroidTV, Samsung TV and Apple Watch.

Research shows that customers prefer apps for accessing video content, and apps significantly increase average sales and engagement, which is why we recommend apps!