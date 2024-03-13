With your Uscreen account, you have the opportunity to utilize both our web platform and develop native apps.



The Web Platform supports your video streaming website. Your website is only accessible via an internet browser (i.e. Chrome, Firefox, Safari).



Native Apps deliver video streaming directly to the end user's device via an app. They have to download the app directly to their phone, tablet, or TV and then they will be able to access your videos without using a browser.



Uscreen's top customers with apps have over 50% of watch time on native apps, and up to 30% of their income from native apps.