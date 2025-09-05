Every December, audiences change their habits. Work slows down, routines loosen, and people spend more time on the screens that keep them entertained. Families gather around the TV. Travelers scroll endlessly on their phones.

And in between the shopping and the celebrations, people have the time and motivation to try something new.

On mobile and TV apps, your membership becomes part of their downtime — and your membership becomes the tool they use to power their ‘new year, new me’ goals. Holiday breaks turn into binge sessions, and living-room screens become discovery engines for your brand. Push notifications bring people back at a time when distraction is everywhere — reminding them that new content, events, or offers are waiting. And when those new subscribers join a community, with streaks, challenges, and badges, they don't just sign up — they stick around.

The engagement carries through January and into the months ahead.

What powers all of this is the unique psychology of the season:

Holiday downtime means more hours to watch and engage.

means more hours to watch and engage. Gift-driven spending makes memberships the perfect “experience” purchase.

makes memberships the perfect “experience” purchase. The fresh start effect in January pushes audiences to commit to goals — especially in fitness, education, and lifestyle.

Put it all together, and the outcome is clear: creators who are visible on phones, TVs, and inside communities during the holidays don't just win more signups. They build a foundation for months of recurring revenue.

What looks like a seasonal rush from the outside is, for memberships, the start of lasting growth — from the holiday rush into the New Year and beyond.