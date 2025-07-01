Using live streaming as a multi-purpose membership marketing tool.

Rob wanted to engage and convert 3 different audience segments and needed a universal marketing strategy to reach all of them. Live streaming was the answer – not only is it easy for everyone to access, but it also gives him the perfect way to showcase his courses. As he puts it, “It’s a way they can see all our best concepts in one place.”

He hosts live free training classes, where families, teachers, and school representatives can get a feel for his teaching style and what his courses can offer. He also adds extra value with free downloadable worksheets for viewers.

“The free live streams are like community events – even our paying members show up to say hi. Everyone else who’s considering enrolling gets a feel for the community, and they can see people praising it in real time.”

Apps make it easier to access courses from anywhere.

To make Prodigies more appealing to busy parents and teachers, Rob needed to make his courses accessible at home, at school, or on the go – which meant he needed apps. His first app provider came with a huge price tag – but now, he has 6 fully customized white-label Uscreen apps for an affordable cost.

Creating multiple streams of income.

Along with his subscription plans, Rob brings offers lifetime membership packages and bundles. Having these big-ticket items means he earns recurring revenue from monthly, quarterly, and annual plans, as well as large payouts from those one-time purchases that he can invest back into the business. He also sells merch, music equipment, and downloadables on his Uscreen site. He created multiple revenue streams, all from one membership business.