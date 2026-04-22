Creator Stories
How MTNTOUGH+, a 7-figure fitness brand, migrated to Uscreen and never looked back
From a brick-and-mortar gym to a thriving digital subscription, Ryan Watson and the MTNTOUGH+ team bet on Uscreen to fuel their next chapter of growth.
The MTNTOUGH+'s Key Success Metrics
14% avg monthly member growth
7.1% MRR growth
8 TV & Mobile Apps:
iOS, Android, watchOS, Android TV, Roku, Fire TV, tvOS, Samsung TV
The Backstory
From a gym floor to a global digital community
The Challenge
Vimeo OTT was solid, but MTNTOUGH+ had outgrown it
The Pivot
Before vs. After, at a Glance
Why Uscreen
In Ryan's Own Words
Automations
The Growth Engine Behind MTNTough+
Favorite Uscreen Features
More Uscreen Features That Move the Needle
Results
Early Results: Platform-Wide Impact
The Backstory
From a gym floor to a global digital community
MTNTOUGH+ is a 7-figure fitness membership on Uscreen today, but the road here started with a brick-and-mortar gym. The team recognized early that a digital subscription model would unlock a fundamentally different kind of growth: recurring revenue, predictable forecasting, and the ability to serve members anywhere, not just the ones who could walk through the door.
The shift from one-time purchases to a subscription changed everything. Revenue compounded. Planning became possible. And the business took off. But as MTNTOUGH+ scaled, the platform they were on wasn't scaling with them.
The Challenge
Vimeo OTT was solid, but MTNTOUGH+ had outgrown it
MTNTOUGH+ spent years on Vimeo OTT. It worked. But "working" wasn't enough for where they were headed.
- Stagnant feature development: The platform wasn't evolving in the direction MTNTOUGH+ needed. New capabilities came slow, and the product roadmap didn't align with their growth strategy.
- No billing ownership: Limited payment gateways. No Stripe. Fixing a customer's billing issue meant navigating layers of friction instead of solving it directly.
- Zero native marketing tools: No email automations, no upsell flows, no conversion optimization. Every growth lever required a third-party tool bolted on from the outside.
- Community lived off-platform: Members engaged in a Facebook group, not inside the product. That meant retention was harder to measure and even harder to influence.
THE PIVOT
Before vs. After, at a Glance
In Ryan's Own Words
Why Uscreen
The Migration: Smooth, Fast, Zero Downtime
Ryan's done a lot of migrations in his career. The switch to Uscreen migration, in his words, "went just about as good as they could go."
01 / Strategic timing Timed the switch to land right before peak fitness season (Jan/Feb 2026). Turned the migration into a launch moment with a full marketing campaign.
02 / Hands-on support Uscreen's migration team was "super professional, very attentive, very communicative." Even the smallest challenges were often resolved before MTNTOUGH+ even found them.
03 / Clean app relaunch New app binaries went live with zero App Store rejections. No technical issues. "You guys know your stuff when it comes to mobile."
04 / Members loved it The vast majority of users were "super stoked" on the upgrade. Music integration and community features were immediate favorites.
The Growth Engine Behind MTNTough+
Automations
MTNTough+ was one of the first beta adopters of Uscreen Automations. Ryan's team uses them across the entire funnel.
- Trial Conversion: Automated onboarding sequences push new users to watch 3+ videos, the magic number that correlates with converting from trial to paid. Ryan's team uses email sequences and push notifications to drive the exact behaviors that lead to conversion.
- Churn Reduction: Behavioral triggers and push notifications keep active subscribers engaged. Better tools and better data mean smarter messaging that actually moves the needle on retention.
- Win-Back: Automated campaigns re-engage cancelled users with targeted messaging. Exit surveys are built in, easy to analyze within the platform, and help the team understand exactly where they're going wrong so they can course-correct.
- Top-of-Funnel Nurture: Automations aren't just post-signup. If a prospect gives their email, automated nurture flows guide them toward starting a trial before they ever hit the paywall.
More Uscreen Features That Move the Needle
Favorite Uscreen Features
Community: MTNTOUGH+ is a community at its core. Moving engagement from Facebook to the native in-platform community means members stay where retention happens: inside the product. Pulling users to stay within the platform was a top priority for the team, and the community features delivered.
Advanced Analytics: Ryan calls it "a business intelligence system, even more than an analytics system." Cohort-level unit economics, trial conversion rates, retention by subscription type, average revenue per user. What was once a data science project is now a dashboard. The team uses it to make decisions like whether to mix-shift subscribers from monthly to annual plans based on retention data.
Music Integration: Members who do follow-along workouts love the music integration. It was one of the first things the community called out after the migration, and it's become a major part of the workout experience on the new platform.
Seamless Trial Checkout: Apple Pay, PayPal, and a mobile-first purchase flow that removes friction. Ryan's team saw higher trial throughput after the switch, which they attribute to the smoother, more thoughtful user experience on Uscreen.
Flexible Content Management: The way content is uploaded, managed, displayed, and used by members isn't rigid. MTNTOUGH+ is always trying new ideas, and the platform gives them the flexibility to experiment without running into walls.
Upsell Automations & Promo Codes: Far more customization on billing and product offerings compared to what they had before. Promo codes allow way more flexibility for both marketing campaigns and customer service situations.
Early Results: Platform-Wide Impact
Results
Less than 3 months post-migration, the numbers are already moving across the board.
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We were so impressed with Uscreen and we knew that we needed to break free from the confines of what at the time Vimeo was as an LTT platform and we wanted the freedom that Uscreen really offered us.
Brooke Cates
Founder of Studio Bloom
$1M+
annual revenue
>76%
higher viewership on apps
6
TV & mobile apps launched