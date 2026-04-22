How MTNTOUGH+, a 7-figure fitness brand, migrated to Uscreen and never looked back

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Community: MTNTOUGH+ is a community at its core. Moving engagement from Facebook to the native in-platform community means members stay where retention happens: inside the product. Pulling users to stay within the platform was a top priority for the team, and the community features delivered.

Advanced Analytics: Ryan calls it "a business intelligence system, even more than an analytics system." Cohort-level unit economics, trial conversion rates, retention by subscription type, average revenue per user. What was once a data science project is now a dashboard. The team uses it to make decisions like whether to mix-shift subscribers from monthly to annual plans based on retention data.

Music Integration: Members who do follow-along workouts love the music integration. It was one of the first things the community called out after the migration, and it's become a major part of the workout experience on the new platform.

Seamless Trial Checkout: Apple Pay, PayPal, and a mobile-first purchase flow that removes friction. Ryan's team saw higher trial throughput after the switch, which they attribute to the smoother, more thoughtful user experience on Uscreen.

Flexible Content Management: The way content is uploaded, managed, displayed, and used by members isn't rigid. MTNTOUGH+ is always trying new ideas, and the platform gives them the flexibility to experiment without running into walls.

Upsell Automations & Promo Codes: Far more customization on billing and product offerings compared to what they had before. Promo codes allow way more flexibility for both marketing campaigns and customer service situations.