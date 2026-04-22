Book a Demo

Creator Stories

How MTNTOUGH+, a 7-figure fitness brand, migrated to Uscreen and never looked back

From a brick-and-mortar gym to a thriving digital subscription, Ryan Watson and the MTNTOUGH+ team bet on Uscreen to fuel their next chapter of growth.

The MTNTOUGH+'s Key Success Metrics

14% avg monthly member growth

7.1% MRR growth

8  TV & Mobile Apps:

iOS, Android, watchOS, Android TV, Roku, Fire TV, tvOS, Samsung TV

The Backstory

From a gym floor to a global digital community

MTNTOUGH+ is a 7-figure fitness membership on Uscreen today, but the road here started with a brick-and-mortar gym. The team recognized early that a digital subscription model would unlock a fundamentally different kind of growth: recurring revenue, predictable forecasting, and the ability to serve members anywhere, not just the ones who could walk through the door.

The shift from one-time purchases to a subscription changed everything. Revenue compounded. Planning became possible. And the business took off. But as MTNTOUGH+ scaled, the platform they were on wasn't scaling with them. 

MTN Tough Backstory

The Challenge

Vimeo OTT was solid, but MTNTOUGH+ had outgrown it

MTNTOUGH on Vimeo

MTNTOUGH+ spent years on Vimeo OTT. It worked. But "working" wasn't enough for where they were headed. 

  • Stagnant feature development: The platform wasn't evolving in the direction MTNTOUGH+ needed. New capabilities came slow, and the product roadmap didn't align with their growth strategy.
  • No billing ownership: Limited payment gateways. No Stripe. Fixing a customer's billing issue meant navigating layers of friction instead of solving it directly.
  • Zero native marketing tools: No email automations, no upsell flows, no conversion optimization. Every growth lever required a third-party tool bolted on from the outside.
  • Community lived off-platform: Members engaged in a Facebook group, not inside the product. That meant retention was harder to measure and even harder to influence.

THE PIVOT

Before vs. After, at a Glance

Capability
Before (Vimeo OTT)
After (Uscreen)
Billing & payments
✗ Limited gateways, no direct ownership
✓ Direct Stripe and PayPal integrations with Apple Pay and Google Pay support. Full ownership.
Marketing automation
✗ Not available
✓ Emails, push notifications, upsell flows
Community
✗ External Facebook group
✓ Native in-platform community
Analytics
✗ "Almost like a data science project to figure anything out"
✓ Cohort-level BI with unit economics
Customer service backend
✗ Limited account access
✓ Account impersonation, direct billing fixes
Promo & pricing tools
✗ Rigid promo codes
✓ Flexible codes for marketing + CS use
Trial checkout
✗ More friction, especially on mobile
✓ Apple Pay, PayPal, seamless mobile-first flow
Content management
✗ Rigid content structure
✓ Flexible content management that adapts as the business evolves
Pricing alignment
✗ Flat platform fee
✓ Per-subscriber model = mutual growth incentive

In Ryan's Own Words

Why Uscreen

MTNTOUGH Why Uscreen

The Migration: Smooth, Fast, Zero Downtime

Ryan's done a lot of migrations in his career. The switch to Uscreen migration, in his words, "went just about as good as they could go."

01 / Strategic timing Timed the switch to land right before peak fitness season (Jan/Feb 2026). Turned the migration into a launch moment with a full marketing campaign.

02 / Hands-on support Uscreen's migration team was "super professional, very attentive, very communicative." Even the smallest challenges were often resolved before MTNTOUGH+ even found them.

03 / Clean app relaunch New app binaries went live with zero App Store rejections. No technical issues. "You guys know your stuff when it comes to mobile."

04 / Members loved it The vast majority of users were "super stoked" on the upgrade. Music integration and community features were immediate favorites.

The Growth Engine Behind MTNTough+

Automations

MTNTough Automations
Dummy Automations

MTNTough+ was one of the first beta adopters of Uscreen Automations. Ryan's team uses them across the entire funnel.

  • Trial Conversion: Automated onboarding sequences push new users to watch 3+ videos, the magic number that correlates with converting from trial to paid. Ryan's team uses email sequences and push notifications to drive the exact behaviors that lead to conversion.
  • Churn Reduction: Behavioral triggers and push notifications keep active subscribers engaged. Better tools and better data mean smarter messaging that actually moves the needle on retention.
  • Win-Back: Automated campaigns re-engage cancelled users with targeted messaging. Exit surveys are built in, easy to analyze within the platform, and help the team understand exactly where they're going wrong so they can course-correct.
  • Top-of-Funnel Nurture: Automations aren't just post-signup. If a prospect gives their email, automated nurture flows guide them toward starting a trial before they ever hit the paywall.

More Uscreen Features That Move the Needle

Favorite Uscreen Features

Mobile Apps
MTNTough Community
MTNTough Content

Community: MTNTOUGH+ is a community at its core. Moving engagement from Facebook to the native in-platform community means members stay where retention happens: inside the product. Pulling users to stay within the platform was a top priority for the team, and the community features delivered.

Advanced Analytics: Ryan calls it "a business intelligence system, even more than an analytics system." Cohort-level unit economics, trial conversion rates, retention by subscription type, average revenue per user. What was once a data science project is now a dashboard. The team uses it to make decisions like whether to mix-shift subscribers from monthly to annual plans based on retention data.

Music Integration: Members who do follow-along workouts love the music integration. It was one of the first things the community called out after the migration, and it's become a major part of the workout experience on the new platform.

Seamless Trial Checkout: Apple Pay, PayPal, and a mobile-first purchase flow that removes friction. Ryan's team saw higher trial throughput after the switch, which they attribute to the smoother, more thoughtful user experience on Uscreen.

Flexible Content Management: The way content is uploaded, managed, displayed, and used by members isn't rigid. MTNTOUGH+ is always trying new ideas, and the platform gives them the flexibility to experiment without running into walls.

Upsell Automations & Promo Codes: Far more customization on billing and product offerings compared to what they had before. Promo codes allow way more flexibility for both marketing campaigns and customer service situations.

Early Results: Platform-Wide Impact

Results

Less than 3 months post-migration, the numbers are already moving across the board.

What's Improving
What's Driving It
Trial conversion rate ↑
Less friction in the signup flow + automated onboarding pushing users to watch 3+ videos
Trial throughput ↑
Smoother checkout with Apple Pay, PayPal, and mobile-first design
Member satisfaction ↑
Overwhelmingly positive feedback on the new platform, music integration, and community features
Customer service efficiency ↑
Direct billing fixes, account impersonation, and flexible promo codes reduce support friction
Retention outlook ↑
Early indicators suggest a bump in retention from added value, community engagement, and better tools. Full picture expected at the 6-month mark.

Ready to grow?

Launch your membership on the platform built for creators. Join creators like MTNTOUGH+ who are building thriving video businesses on Uscreen.

Start Free Trial

Curious what your success can look like with Uscreen?

Build your membership with a dedicated platform that scales with your needs.

See what you can build on Uscreen

Book a demo

Trusted by 4000+ Video Membership Creators

Uscreen helps video creators like you grow your membership business, build a relationship with your audience, and give them the best member experience. Want to know the best ways to use Uscreen for your membership business? Read how other creators have been using Uscreen to drive growth and increase revenue.

Studio Bloom App Logo

We were so impressed with Uscreen and we knew that we needed to break free from the confines of what at the time Vimeo was as an LTT platform and we wanted the freedom that Uscreen really offered us.

Brooke Cates

Founder of Studio Bloom

$1M+

annual revenue

>76%

higher viewership on apps

6

TV & mobile apps launched

Read case study
An image of Navin Ramharak, cofounder of In The Lab +
In the Lab+ Membership Logo

Uscreen is always listening and implementing ideas – that is huge for us.

Navin Ramharak

Co-Founder of In The Lab+

>79%

viewership from apps

2

mobile apps launched

2x

viewership

Read case study

Learn more about the possibilities of a membership

Our video membership nerds at Uscreen have spent hundreds of hours creating and compiling the best resources for running a membership business, available for free.

Uscreen Blog

Learn all there is to know about building and scaling a membership business.

Resources

From in-depth guides and templates, to workshops and playbooks, we've created actionable guides to help you.

Help Center

Get answers, troubleshoot issues, and master the Uscreen platform

Get started for free

Whether you have 200 or 200,000 members, we have all the tools that you need.