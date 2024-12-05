Build a Profitable Streaming Service With Ease

The Best Platform for
Starting a Streaming Service
Uscreen is the only video-centric streaming platform that offers branded apps, a state-of-the-art video experience, and community—all in one place.
Netflix’s catalog meets YouTube’s engagement
Showcase your on-demand content in a Netflix-inspired layout for easy discovery.
Drive interactions with each video and ongoing viewing, just like the YouTube experience you love.
World-class video streaming
Our Netflix-style interface and viewing features, similar to YouTube, make your exclusive content library irresistible and worth every penny whether from an on-demand library or live stream.
Run your whole streaming service in one place
No more managing several platforms for community and live streaming. We bring everything together into a cohesive experience that not only satisfies but also retains your members.
Simplify your content discovery
Organize your content however you want and let your fans delight in endless viewing with our auto-play feature. Your members can even curate their own playlists.
Stream freely anytime, anywhere
Your own white-labeled mobile and TV apps ensure your content is always within reach. Members can download for offline enjoyment or cast to larger screens for immersive watching.
Creators You Know and Trust Choose Uscreen
Join the community of experts who have transformed their business and increased recurring revenue with our all-in-one platform.
Uscreen Has Powered $800M+ In Creator Earnings
Trusted by 4,000+ brands across a wide range of niches, nothing motivates us more than helping you become our next 6- or 7-figure success story.
Abundance+
How they 2x’ed their revenue with mobile & TV apps.Read Case Study
Pilates by Leah
Moving platforms made all the difference.Read Case Study
ClayShare
Smooth migration from Vimeo OTT with 9 years of content.Read Case Study
Plenamente TV
Grew 48% after migrating and launching 7 branded apps.Read Case Study
We partner with you every step of the way
We go beyond being a technology platform. We’ll help design your streaming platform and provide
dedicated expert onboarding and account managers. We make your success our success.
What does Uscreen's onboarding process look like?
Launching with Uscreen is quick and easy! Our dedicated team of onboarding experts has helped thousands of creators like you create their own streaming platforms. We’ll handle all the technical details and support you at every step of the way.
Who is Uscreen for?
Our most successful customers typically fall into one of these categories:
• Fitness & Wellness: For leaders in the fitness, yoga, pilates & wellness space.
• Educational Creators: For creators who want to monetize their niche.
• Media Businesses: For media companies of all shapes & sizes.
• Youtubers & Influencers: For those with a growing audience on social media.
• Event Broadcasters: For organizations who want to broadcast and live stream events.
If you're not sure whether Uscreen is right for you, reach out to our team today and we'll help you make an informed decision!
24/7 support for you and your members
Seamless issue resolution and instant answers to all your inquiries with our speedy customer support, for both you and your end users. Leave the boring, painful stuff to us so you can focus on what you do best—creating content.