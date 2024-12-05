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Online Video Streaming

Build a Profitable Streaming Service With Ease

A complete video streaming platform that combines subscriptions, live streaming, community and branded apps.

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No card needed | Plans start at $49/mo

How Uscreen works

The Best Platform for
Starting a Streaming Service

Uscreen is the only video-centric streaming platform that offers branded apps, a state-of-the-art video experience, and community—all in one place.

Uscreen has helped over 4,000+ creators succeed

15 MILLION+

USERS SERVED

3,500+

APPS LAUNCHED

$210M+

ANNUAL CREATOR EARNINGS

Netflix’s catalog meets YouTube’s engagement

Showcase your on-demand content in a Netflix-inspired layout for easy discovery. Drive interactions with each video and ongoing viewing, just like the YouTube experience you love.

World-class video streaming

Our Netflix-style interface and viewing features, similar to YouTube, make your exclusive content library irresistible and worth every penny whether from an on-demand library or live stream.

Abundance Plus Video Catalogue

Run your whole streaming service in one place

No more managing several platforms for community and live streaming. We bring everything together into a cohesive experience that not only satisfies but also retains your members.

Clayshare live streaming

Simplify your content discovery

Organize your content however you want and let your fans delight in endless viewing with our auto-play feature. Your members can even curate their own playlists.

Body by Barre Content Discovery features

Stream freely anytime, anywhere

Your own white-labeled mobile and TV apps ensure your content is always within reach. Members can download for offline enjoyment or cast to larger screens for immersive watching.

branded mobile & TV apps
What Uscreen creators are saying

Creators You Know and Trust Choose Uscreen

Join the community of experts who have transformed their business and increased recurring revenue with our all-in-one platform.

Discover how much you can earn with Uscreen

Find out how much money you can expect to make from your Uscreen streaming platform with our simple revenue calculator.

What is your existing audience size?

100K

Percentage of audience you expect will pay for your membership?

1%

How much will you charge per month for your membership?

$10
$0PER YEAR

Unlock Recurring Revenue—Starting Today

Turn your followers into loyal paying members, create a stream of consistent revenue, and focus on doing what you love.

Results achieved by Uscreen creators

Uscreen Has Powered $800M+ In Creator Earnings

Trusted by 4,000+ brands across a wide range of niches, nothing motivates us more than helping you become our next 6- or 7-figure success story.

Abundance+
$1M+ Annual Revenue

Abundance+

How they 2x’ed their revenue with mobile & TV apps.

Read Case Study
Read case study: Abundance+
Pilates by Leah
85% Member Growth

Pilates by Leah

Moving platforms made all the difference.

Read Case Study
Read case study: Pilates by Leah
Jessica - ClayShare
6 Mobile & TV Apps Launched

ClayShare

Smooth migration from Vimeo OTT with 9 years of content.

Read Case Study
Read case study: ClayShare
plenamente tv case study
41.6% Revenue Growth

Plenamente TV

Grew 48% after migrating and launching 7 branded apps.

Read Case Study
Read case study: Plenamente TV
How Uscreen supports your launch

We partner with you every step of the way

We go beyond being a technology platform. We’ll help design your streaming platform and provide dedicated expert onboarding and account managers. We make your success our success.

What does Uscreen's onboarding process look like?

Launching with Uscreen is quick and easy! Our dedicated team of onboarding experts has helped thousands of creators like you create their own streaming platforms. We’ll handle all the technical details and support you at every step of the way.

Who is Uscreen for?

Our most successful customers typically fall into one of these categories:

Fitness & Wellness: For leaders in the fitness, yoga, pilates & wellness space.
Educational Creators: For creators who want to monetize their niche.
Media Businesses: For media companies of all shapes & sizes.
Youtubers & Influencers: For those with a growing audience on social media.
Event Broadcasters: For organizations who want to broadcast and live stream events.

If you're not sure whether Uscreen is right for you, reach out to our team today and we'll help you make an informed decision!

24/7 support for you and your members

Seamless issue resolution and instant answers to all your inquiries with our speedy customer support, for both you and your end users. Leave the boring, painful stuff to us so you can focus on what you do best—creating content.