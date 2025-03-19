What to expect when you switch from Playbook to Uscreen
Hassle-free migration
Your content stays accessible and your members won't notice any interruptions during the switch.
We do the heavy lifting
When you’re on Playbook, your apps aren’t branded and instead live under a single Playbook app. At Uscreen, we want you to own your app completely. For this, we help you set up your website and build new, white-labeled apps. Plus, if your content is stored externally, like on Dropbox, AWS, Vimeo, etc, we can help you migrate your content over to Uscreen.
Tailored to your needs
We’ll build a personalized migration plan tailored specifically to your current Playbook setup. Your data is safe with us—we handle it with the same care we’d want for our own. Our goal is to make your move simple, secure, and stress-free.
Easy for your members
Our team breaks down the data, supports member transition, and guides you through your Playbook-Uscreen migration journey.
4 simple steps to your new membership home
Get to know the ins-and-outs of the Uscreen Migration process so you can feel confident in your move.
Stage 1: Discovery and Planning
Get to know the ins-and-outs of the Uscreen Migration process so you can feel confident in your move.
Stage 2: Develop tailored migration plan
Together we’ll outline the migration timeline, specific capabilities of the platform you’re migrating from, and create a detailed plan to action.
Stage 3: Secure content & user migration
We'll start migrating your content and users*. Let us worry about the technical stuff so you can focus on your customer experience.
Stage 4: Launch & celebrate!
We guide you through a successful platform launch, ensuring your audience is informed and excited.
Meet the experts behind your migration
Our Uscreen migration team is here to support you every step of the way. From content transfers to long-term growth strategies, we provide comprehensive support to ensure your successful transition from Playbook and ongoing success on Uscreen.
Migration Timeline
Migration to Uscreen will take between 30 - 60 days (with 0% downtime) depending on which migration option you require. Below is the migration timeline to give you an idea of the process.
Website & Brand New Apps
30-45days migration
*Timely communication and data provision are crucial for successful migration.
**Timeline is approximate and subject to change based on completion of critical tasks.
***Some manual handling of data may be required depending on the platform you’re migrating from.
Website & Brand New Apps
30-45days migration
*Timely communication and data provision are crucial for successful migration.
**Timeline is approximate and subject to change based on completion of critical tasks.
***Some manual handling of data may be required depending on the platform you’re migrating from.
Steps
Account setup & website creation
- Once you’ve signed the contract with us, you’ll meet your dedicated Onboarding and Migration specialists.
- Then, to kick things off, you’ll set up your branded Uscreen website and account preferences.
Content management, app asset submission, and app asset review
- We'll provide a template for you to populate so we can migrate your video content.
- You'll review migrated videos and metadata, notifying us of any needed updates.
- For building your apps with Uscreen, you'll need to set up developer accounts.
- Then, you can upload all of your app assets.
- We'll review your app assets and notify you of any missing items or needed adjustments.
- You'll make the necessary changes based on our feedback.
App creation, preview & submission
- We'll build your app and submit it for your review.
- You'll have 5 business days for review and 5 more for iterations.
Customer Migration
- You'll provide member lists for migration into Uscreen.
- Important: While we can migrate customer details, your members may need to re-enter payment information upon their first renewal on Uscreen, as Playbook typically does not facilitate transferring payment details directly into client Stripe accounts. In some cases, you may successfully obtain payment details directly, but this depends entirely on your existing relationship with Playbook.
Final Migration - Web & App Launch
- You'll finalize your website and communicate with end-users about the platform change.
- We'll notify you when your app is approved and provide the associated app links.
- You'll determine the release schedule and promote your apps.
Don't just take our word for it
Hear from our happy customers
Why migrating to Uscreen is worth it
Uscreen is an all-in-one membership platform tailored for fitness businesses, studios, and creators who seek full ownership of their members, online studio, and branding. Get a closer look at what Uscreen offers:
All-in-one membership platform
A unified platform
Easy to use and manage
Build your brand easily
Superior streaming & better content hosting
Give your members a better viewing experience
Community and retention tools
Engagement tools for your members
Dedicated features for fitness
Intentionally designed features for you
A unified platform
Your all-in-one platform for scaling your fitness membership
- Optimized for fitness businesses: From scheduling on-demand or livestream classes to providing extensive health and fitness tracking, Uscreen includes specialized features that make managing a fitness business streamlined and effective.
- Diverse revenue options: Whether it’s through subscriptions, pay-per-view, or memberships, Uscreen offers flexible monetization tools that allow you to generate revenue in a way that best suits your business model.
- Complete ownership and control: Unlike Playbook which gives you a shared environment with your competitors, Uscreen lets you maintain full control over your member data and branding, ensuring that every aspect of your member experience reflects your business.
- High-quality standards for a professional edge: With tools and features that meet high professional standards, Uscreen helps you deliver superior content that stands out in the competitive fitness market.
- Designed for scalability: Uscreen is specifically tailored for businesses and creators who aim to grow their fitness membership with robust tools that support scaling efficiently and professionally.
Build a powerful brand without any hassle
Easily build your brand & manage your members
- Fully branded platforms: Customize every aspect of your digital presence, from your website to your mobile and TV apps, with your branding to create a cohesive and professional look.
- User-friendly site editor: With Uscreen’s drag-and-drop website editor, you can easily customize layouts, add new pages, and update content, making your platform uniquely yours without coding or technical expertise.
- Effortless third-party integrations: Seamlessly integrate with a range of marketing tools, analytics platforms, and other software to enhance your operational efficiency and extend your platform’s capabilities.
Deliver high-quality streaming and better content hosting
Enjoy superior streaming and content hosting
- Netflix-style video library: Showcase your content beautifully and make it easy for members to find what they need. Our searchable, filterable catalog and advanced video features like chapters, playlists, and captions guarantee a premium member experience.
- Video Notes & Downloadables: Offer additional non-video support with tailored guides like nutrition plans or FAQs. Members can also journal their experiences for deeper reflection and improvements.
- Offline downloads: Let your members enjoy your content anytime, anywhere, even without internet access, removing barriers to access and maximizing convenience for their on-the-go lifestyles.
- Device flexibility: Uscreen’s responsive design ensures that your members can access your content with the same quality and ease of use whether they are using smartphones, tablets, or TVs.
- Native livestreaming: Host live sessions directly from your Uscreen Admin Area with built-in features like live chat and live event RSVP to connect with your community directly and build stronger relationships.
Increase your community engagement and retention
Keep your members engaged and coming back for more
- Community engagement tools: Foster deeper engagement with built-in community features that live right alongside your video content. Our community feature is packed with features like video-based challenges, channels, direct messaging, and member-generated content. Playbook has a single feed with basic interactions and no sub-groups.
- Personalized communication: Automate personalized emails, notifications, and reminders that keep your members informed and excited about new content, upcoming events, and special offers.
- Retention-focused features: Reduce churn with features designed to keep members engaged, such as community, customizable playlists, offline viewing capabilities, and personalized content recommendations.
- Marketing tools: Built-in, set-it-and-forget-it tools like Giveaway Funnels, Abandoned Cart, and Reduce Churn features help you generate leads, acquire new members, and retain existing ones.
- Actionable insights from analytics: Leverage detailed analytics to gain insights into member behavior, content performance, and overall engagement to make data-driven decisions that improve your business.
Deliver the best fitness experience to members
Intentionally designed features for fitness memberships
- Motivational elements: Enhance your members’ fitness journey with challenges, progress tracking streaks and reward badges.
- Music Integration: Members can play their own playlists from popular music streaming platforms like Spotify or Apple Music – or yours – which curates their movement experience and saves your business time and money on music licensing.
- Apple Watch: This is the perfect companion to your existing Uscreen apps, encouraging engagement in your videos with heart rate and calorie monitoring, a timer, and a remote control so your members can play, stop, and rewind their workouts as needed. Uscreen is the only membership platform that supports the Apple Watch App.
- Personalized playlists: Empower your members to curate their own workout or practice schedule with custom playlists, giving them the control to tailor their fitness experience to their preferences. Playbook only offers to favorite and pre-set programs.
How does Uscreen compare?
See how Uscreen stacks as an end-to-end partner for your business.
Uscreen
Playbook
Customer Reviews
G2
With over 2.5 million reviews, G2 helps businesses make informed decisions about their software purchases.
4.8
Trustpilot
Trustpilot is an online review platform that allows consumers to share their experiences with businesses by leaving reviews about products, services, or customer support.
4.7
Capterra
Capterra provides its users with the insights they need to find the best solutions for their business based on industry, size, budget and specific requirements.
4.8
Video Experience
Netflix-style video catalog
Intuitive catalog experience that matches Netflix and YouTube. Group videos into a series based on themes, topics or audience.
Multi-device live streaming
Go live directly from your web or mobile platform.
Built-in LMS
Create, deliver, manage online courses and quizzes, while tracking student progress and facilitating communication.
Advanced security
Advance video functionality
Inclusive of features like Auto Captions, Offline Viewing, and Play in background functionality
Native Apps
Native mobile apps
Android & iOS
Native TV apps
Roku TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, and Samsung TV* *coming soon
Native Calendar
Customizable content calendar by you and your members.
Native Community
Community Challenges
Gamification feature to boost engagement & retention.
Native Community Channels
Organize discussions based on audience or topic and create knowledge bases for your members.
Direct Messaging
Creator-to-member, and member-to-member messaging functionality.
Currently Beta
Dedicated Support
In-house tech support (24/7)
Troubleshoot any tech, media, or billing problems with our support team. 30-minute response time.
Personal Success Manager
Get your own personalized onboarding specialist and customer success manager for customized strategic growth advice.
End-user support (24/7)
Focus on what you do best while we answer support questions from your members
Membership Tools
Advanced analytics
Dynamic data for your content performance, member behavior, and business that is filterable and exportable.
Growth & retention tools
Set up & go tools for lead gen, acquisition, and retention.
Multi-tiered subscriptions
Offer several subscription plans with different access levels.
Accept Paypal
Direct Stripe integration
Own your payment methods and get paid directly from your payment providers.
Frequently asked questions
Migrating can feel overwhelming, but we’re here to make sure you have all the answers you need.
Will I lose current members?
Every migration is a little different, however, most of our customers retain the vast majority of their existing subscribers, resulting in a higher-quality, more engaged subscriber base. We’ve designed the Uscreen migration process to keep things simple for both you and your members. Your members who previously subscribed through your website will be able to easily login with just their email. Your members who previously subscribed through your apps will be able to restore their account by confirming their email within the app.
Will you move my content over?
Bulk migration directly from Playbook is possible only if your videos are hosted externally (e.g., Dropbox, AWS, Vimeo, etc). If your videos are hosted exclusively on Playbook with no external copies, you'll need to manually upload them to Uscreen.
What does the migration process look like for my members?
Your members won’t even notice the migration happening. While we handle everything on the technical side, your platform stays live. When you're ready to launch, they’ll continue enjoying your video content and new, exciting features!
What does the migration process look like for me?
After signing your contract, you'll kick things off with onboarding and migration calls with our dedicated specialists. We’ll guide you through setting up your Uscreen account and branded website. From there, our migrations team will handle the heavy lifting, including helping you migrate your existing content, subscriber data, and payment details. We’ll also create accounts in Uscreen for your existing members, ensuring a login experience with minimal disruption.
Can you migrate community/video comments?
No, we focus on migrating the essentials—your video content and your member information. These are the cornerstones of your business, ensuring a successful transition.
What type of members will you migrate?
We only migrate your paying members. This approach minimizes manual work and ensures a seamless transition for your most valuable members.
How will the launch work?
We’ll help you develop a communication plan to get your members excited about the new platform. While we handle the technical migration, you’ll keep things running as usual. Post-launch, everything will be ready for your members to enjoy.
What do I need to do for the migration?
You'll set up your Uscreen account, customize your website, configure your domain, and keep your members informed about the upcoming move — our team will guide you through each step. As for us, we’ll handle most of the technical work such as customized migration strategy, support content transfer, data mapping, member data transfer, secure payment data integration, and troubleshooting.
Will you be able to migrate my members’ billing information?
If your members are on Stripe, we can migrate all their information with ease. For PayPal, the process differs, and we’ll recommend the best approach based on your audience's needs.