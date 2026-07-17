Stage 1: Discovery and planning. We do: On a discovery call, we audit your Patreon page, your content library, your member list, and how your billing is set up, then map a migration strategy and timeline.



You do: Show up to the call and share access to your page. That is most of your job at this stage.

Stage 2: Your tailored migration plan. We do: We build a tailored migration plan covering every asset that needs to move, plus a clear approach for transitioning your members smoothly.



You do: Review the plan and approve it.

Tailored approach We customize our process to your specific needs and Vimeo OTT's requirements.

Stage 3: Secure content and member migration. We do: Our team transfers your video and post content, sets up your catalog, and imports your member and email lists against a clear checklist.



You do: Hand over source files where you have them. One honest note: when a video or post lives only on Patreon and you do not have the source file, that piece has to be uploaded manually. We flag exactly which ones up front.