Migration Guide
Migrate from Patreon to Uscreen: The Full Guide
Move your content, your patrons, and your billing to a platform you actually own. Our dedicated migrations team handles the heavy lifting, and because Patreon manages your subscriptions for you, a guided move is what keeps your income intact instead of starting from ZERO.
What migrating from Patreon to Uscreen involves
To migrate you to Uscreen, our migration team first understands your entire set-up on Patreon, designs a tailored migration plan, and guides you step-by-step so your content, subscribers, and even the billing is ready for constant growth.
We also assign the subscriptions automatically and give your members the access they’ve already paid for. Then, the system prompts for payment info only on their set renewal date. Most moves run 30 to 60 days from contract to live, with scheduled calls and US-based support the whole way.
Why are people leaving Patreon?
The platform fee keeps piling as you grow.
New pages pay a standard 10% platform fee, plus payment processing of around 2.9% and $0.30 per transaction, plus a 2.5% currency conversion fee on international payments. Because it is a cut of revenue, the more you earn, the more you hand over.
The platform sets the rules, and the rules change.
Patreon now requires pages to combine their creator and member profiles, and is moving everyone to subscription billing by November 2026. Its Network Discovery updates also surface other pages alongside yours. Whether those calls help or hurt, they are made for you, not by you.
You do not own the relationship.
Patreon manages your billing and holds the payment relationship with your members. If you ever leave, those subscriptions do not come with you. That single fact is the clearest answer to who really owns your audience.
Your members live in Patreon's app, not yours.
Patreon gives you no branded mobile or TV app. Members open Patreon and find you sitting alongside every other page, with nothing on screen carrying your name.
The experience feels like Patreon's, not yours, and you depend on Patreon to reach your own audience. Without your branding, building the daily viewing habit that turns casual watchers into long-term members gets much harder.
Engagement tooling is lighter than a video platform.
Patreon has community and live streaming, but it was not built around video as the main event. There is no Netflix-style catalog, no content calendar, and no built-in challenges or streaks designed to turn casual viewers into long-term members.
How migrating from Patreon to Uscreen works
Stage 1: Discovery and planning.
We do: On a discovery call, we audit your Patreon page, your content library, your member list, and how your billing is set up, then map a migration strategy and timeline.
You do: Show up to the call and share access to your page. That is most of your job at this stage.
Stage 2: Your tailored migration plan.
We do: We build a tailored migration plan covering every asset that needs to move, plus a clear approach for transitioning your members smoothly.
You do: Review the plan and approve it.
Tailored approach
We customize our process to your specific needs and Vimeo OTT's requirements.
Stage 3: Secure content and member migration.
We do: Our team transfers your video and post content, sets up your catalog, and imports your member and email lists against a clear checklist.
You do: Hand over source files where you have them. One honest note: when a video or post lives only on Patreon and you do not have the source file, that piece has to be uploaded manually. We flag exactly which ones up front.
Stage 4: Launch.
We do: We help you go live, set up your branded site and apps, and hand you a communications playbook and templates so your members know how to move over. You do: Hit publish and send the announcement. Then your audience lands on a platform you own.
Meet the experts behind your migration
Our migration team supports you through every step, from content transfers to growth strategies. We make sure your move from Vimeo is hassle-free, strategic, and sets you up for long-term success on Uscreen.
Migration Timeline
Migration to Uscreen will take between 30 - 60 days (with 0% downtime) depending on which migration option you require. Below is the migration timeline to give you an idea of the process.
Website
30-day migration
*Timely communication and data provision are crucial for successful migration.
**Timeline is approximate and subject to change based on completion of critical tasks.
***Some manual handling of data may be required depending on the platform you’re migrating from.
Website & Apps
60-day migration
*Timely communication and data provision are crucial for successful migration.
**Timeline is approximate and subject to change based on completion of critical tasks.
***Some manual handling of data may be required depending on the platform you’re migrating from.
Website
30-day migration
*Timely communication and data provision are crucial for successful migration.
**Timeline is approximate and subject to change based on completion of critical tasks.
***Some manual handling of data may be required depending on the platform you’re migrating from.
Website & Apps
60-day migration
*Timely communication and data provision are crucial for successful migration.
**Timeline is approximate and subject to change based on completion of critical tasks.
***Some manual handling of data may be required depending on the platform you’re migrating from.
Steps
Account setup & website creation
- You’ll have initial calls with our Onboarding and Migrations specialists.
- We'll guide you through your migrations plan while you set up your Uscreen website.
Content migration
- We'll transfer video content.
- You'll review migrated videos and metadata, notifying us of any needed corrections.
Customer migration
- We'll export and format your existing customer data, including SVOD and TVOD
Final migration & web launch
- We'll fully manage the transition of existing subscriptions tied to your Patreon account to Uscreen, complete the final migration, and coach you throughout on how you can avoid duplicate charges and cancel your Patreon account fully.
- You'll finalize your website and communicate with end-users about the platform change.
Account setup & website creation
- We'll have initial calls with Onboarding and Migrations specialists.
- We'll guide you through your migrations plan while you set up your Uscreen website.
Content migration
- We'll transfer video content & existing metadata to Uscreen,
- You'll review migrated videos and metadata, notifying us of any needed corrections.
App asset submission
- We'll send you a Content Snare form for app asset submission.
- You'll gather and submit app assets, and set up developer accounts.
App asset review
- We'll review your app assets and notify you of any missing items or needed adjustments.
- You'll make necessary changes based on our feedback.
App creation, preview & submission
- We'll build your app and submit it for your review.
- You'll have 5 business days for review and 5 more for iterations.
Member migration
- We'll export and format your existing customer data, including SVOD and TVOD.
Final migration & web launch
- We'll complete the final migration, and ensure subscription cancellations are requested.
- You'll finalize your website and communicate with end-users about the platform change
App launch
- We'll notify you when your app is approved and provide associated links.
- You'll determine the release schedule and promote your apps.
Here’s what customers say about our migration process
See why membership businesses just like yours have made the switch from Vimeo OTT and haven’t looked back.
As an online business, you have plenty of overhead costs, but Vimeo's high costs were our biggest operational expense, which pushed us to explore alternatives. What also pushed us was they were profiting from our success, but didn’t offer any support or showed interest in our growth. So, when our contract was getting close to expiring, it was pretty easy to want to look in some different directions.
Chase Pruett
Co-owner of Fittest Core
15%
Monthly revenue growth
826
Active members
58%
Better community engagement
Anytime you switch platforms, there's a risk of losing customers and we had a massive amount of content we wanted to migrate over. Uscreen provided the best solution for retaining as many customers as possible during the transition, minimizing the impact. And that’s possibly because you guys have a great experience and a lot of potential when it comes to migrations.
Brendan Sweeney
CEO, Filmmakers Academy
180%
Member growth
8% MoM
Paid member growth
4
TV & mobile apps launched
Why migrating to Uscreen is worth it
Switching platforms can feel big, but with Uscreen, it’s a smart, strategic move that sets your business up for long-term growth.
Your audience, your rules
Own your audience and revenue
Keep more of what you earn and own the relationship outright. Your content, your data, and your billing run through your own Stripe and developer accounts That means you don’t run a shared app, and no platform gets to decide on who gets to see you.
Apps on every screen
More dedicated support throughout your journey
Give members your brand on every screen. Your own branded mobile apps (iOS and Android) and TV apps (Samsung, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android TV) all run under your name and never share space with another page. Uscreen has launched 3,500+ branded apps.
Give members a reason to stay
Community that keeps members around
Turn buyers into members who stay. Channels, challenges, polls, direct messages, and member video uploads keep people coming back, all built in, not bolted on. Stores with community see 2x less churn and 50% higher engagement.
Go live from your platform
Native live streaming
Earn more by showing up live. Customers who live stream weekly see a 2.5x increase in revenue, and built-in live chat turns each broadcast into a real-time conversation that keeps members coming back. Connect any RTMP tool when you want overlays, multi-cam, or guests on screen, or bring the coaching sessions and Q&As you already run on Zoom right into your membership.
Grow and manage members in one place
Built-in marketing and CRM
Grow revenue in the background. Uscreen's built-in CRM manages your unlimited contacts, email broadcasts, lead capture, and behavior-triggered automations (welcome, abandoned cart, re-engagement, subscription upsell) all in one place, so you don't stitch together Mailchimp, HubSpot, and a separate lead form. Customers using automations earn 2.5x more in monthly revenue, and behavior-triggered campaigns have recovered $19M+ in abandoned carts and driven $27M+ in upsells.
How does Uscreen compare?
Here's how Uscreen stacks up against Vimeo Streaming, Kajabi, and a custom build across the features that matter most, including branded mobile and TV apps, community, and pricing.
Uscreen
Patreon
Key Features
Netflix-style video catalog
Intuitive catalog experience that matches Netflix and YouTube. Group videos into a series based on themes, topics or audience.
Native TV apps
Roku TV, Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, and Samsung TV* *coming soon
Custom playlists
Optional offline viewing
Built-in live streaming & chat
Built-in Community feed with channels
Mobile calendar
Customizable landing builder
Using our Landing page builder you can build out custom homepage & website pages.
Content, people, & membership analytics
Lead gen, acquisition, and retention marketing tools
Push notifications
Youtube lead generator
Mobile Apps (iOS and Android)
TV Apps (Apple, Google, Fire, Roku, Samsung)
Membership tiers
Frequently asked questions
Migrating can feel overwhelming, but we're here to make sure you have all the answers you need.
Why are people leaving Patreon?
Mostly fees that scale with your income, no branded apps of your own, lighter engagement tools, and billing Patreon controls, so your audience never feels fully yours.
Can you export your content and subscribers from Patreon?
Yes, our expert migration team connects with you to understand your brand and content. Then, we come up with a tailored plan to migrate your entire channel and subscribers to Uscreen. We assist you at every stage of the migration process.
Will I lose my patrons when I migrate from Patreon?
Many of our customers who move from Patreon retain most of their subscribers. Our expert team makes sure your subscriber information is migrated accurately so your subscribers don't face any challenges. Once the migration is complete, they will be prompted to update their account password and re-enter their payment details.
How long does migrating from Patreon to Uscreen take?
Most migrations happen within 30 to 60 days from contract to live. Here, our expert team creates a tailored plan for your migration and considers your goals and timeline while doing so. Everything is managed by us and you get the complete setup on Uscreen pretty quickly.
Why switch from Patreon to Uscreen?
To give your members a better experience and build a business you actually own. On Uscreen everything is branded to you, so your subscribers watch in your own app instead of a shared feed. You get your own branded mobile and TV apps, a Netflix-style library, native live streaming, and community, all under your name. And because you own your audience, billing, and data outright, you are building something that lasts rather than renting space on a platform that can change the rules.
How does Uscreen compare to Patreon on price?
Different models. Uscreen charges a flat monthly plan from $49 and a small per subscriber fee. Patreon takes a percentage of what you earn, plus payment processing.
Can you make a living from Patreon, or should you switch?
Plenty of people do. The real question is what you keep and own. As you grow, a flat-fee platform you control often beats giving up a percentage on someone else's domain.