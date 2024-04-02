Your Branded Membership Site & Apps
Build a Profitable Membership
With Ease
The Only Platform That Specializes in
Video Memberships
Uscreen is the only video-centric membership platform that offers branded apps, a state-of-the-art video experience, and community—all in one place.
Features Proven To Make Your Membership Grow
Uscreen was built with memberships in mind.
You will have all the powerful features needed to grow and manage your membership at your fingertips.
Increase your impact with built-in community
Give your members a place to connect — right next to your content. They can post, comment, and start conversations without ever leaving your membership.
Engage your audience with live streaming
Go live directly from your platform — no extra software needed. Your members get real-time chat, automatic calendar reminders, and can join from any device.
Powerful marketing tools to convert & retain
Send emails, run giveaways, offer gift cards, upsell to higher plans, and automatically win back members who try to cancel.
Deliver a binge-worthy video experience across all devices
Get branded apps on iOS, Android, Roku, and Apple TV, typically within 30 days. We build, launch, and maintain them so you never have to think about it.
Creators You Know and Trust Choose Uscreen
Join the community of experts who have transformed their business and increased recurring revenue with our all-in-one platform.
Uscreen Has Powered $800M+ In Creator Earnings
Trusted by 4,000+ brands across a wide range of niches, nothing motivates us more than helping you become our next 6- or 7-figure success story.
Abundance+
How they 2x’ed their revenue with mobile & TV apps.Read Case Study
Pilates by Leah
Moving platforms made all the difference.Read Case Study
ClayShare
Smooth migration from Vimeo OTT with 9 years of content.Read Case Study
Plenamente TV
Grew 48% after migrating and launching 7 branded apps.Read Case Study
We partner with you every step of the way
We go beyond being a technology platform. We’ll help design your membership and provide
dedicated expert onboarding and account managers. We make your success our success.
Free, fast and easy migrations
Thousands of creators have had seamless transitions to Uscreen thanks to our expert Migrations team. We’ll take care of all the hard work, free of charge.
A team of memberships experts has your back
Work with your very own Success Manager for a worry-free journey. Launch and manage your membership effortlessly with Uscreen’s friendly, responsive team in your back pocket.
24/7 support for you and your members
Seamless issue resolution and instant answers to all your inquiries with our speedy customer support, for both you and your end users. Leave the boring, painful stuff to us so you can focus on what you do best—creating content.