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Your Branded Membership Site & Apps

Build a Profitable Membership With Ease

Make effortless, reliable membership income with Uscreen. Build a thriving community around your content. Discover why 25,000+ video creators and 15,000,000+ end users love our all-in-one membership platform.

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No card needed | Plans start at $49/mo

How Uscreen works

The Only Platform That Specializes in
Video Memberships

Uscreen is the only video-centric membership platform that offers branded apps, a state-of-the-art video experience, and community—all in one place.

Uscreen has helped over 4,000+ creators succeed

15 MILLION+

USERS SERVED

3,500+

APPS LAUNCHED

$210M+

ANNUAL CREATOR EARNINGS

Features Proven To Make Your Membership Grow

Uscreen was built with memberships in mind.
You will have all the powerful features needed to grow and manage your membership at your fingertips.

Increase your impact with built-in community

Give your members a place to connect — right next to your content. They can post, comment, and start conversations without ever leaving your membership.

community features

Engage your audience with live streaming

Go live directly from your platform — no extra software needed. Your members get real-time chat, automatic calendar reminders, and can join from any device.

marketing & growth features on Uscreen

Powerful marketing tools to convert & retain

Send emails, run giveaways, offer gift cards, upsell to higher plans, and automatically win back members who try to cancel.

email broadcast feature on Uscreen

Deliver a binge-worthy video experience across all devices

Get branded apps on iOS, Android, Roku, and Apple TV, typically within 30 days. We build, launch, and maintain them so you never have to think about it.

branded mobile & TV apps
What Uscreen creators are saying

Creators You Know and Trust Choose Uscreen

Join the community of experts who have transformed their business and increased recurring revenue with our all-in-one platform.

Unlock Recurring Membership Revenue—Starting Today

Earn recurring membership income you can count on starting today—no matter what niche you’re in.
Click below to start your free trial or book a complimentary, no-obligation demo with our team.

Results achieved by Uscreen creators

Uscreen Has Powered $800M+ In Creator Earnings

Trusted by 4,000+ brands across a wide range of niches, nothing motivates us more than helping you become our next 6- or 7-figure success story.

Abundance+
$1M+ Annual Revenue

Abundance+

How they 2x’ed their revenue with mobile & TV apps.

Read Case Study
Read case study: Abundance+
Pilates by Leah
85% Member Growth

Pilates by Leah

Moving platforms made all the difference.

Read Case Study
Read case study: Pilates by Leah
Jessica - ClayShare
6 Mobile & TV Apps Launched

ClayShare

Smooth migration from Vimeo OTT with 9 years of content.

Read Case Study
Read case study: ClayShare
plenamente tv case study
41.6% Revenue Growth

Plenamente TV

Grew 48% after migrating and launching 7 branded apps.

Read Case Study
Read case study: Plenamente TV
How Uscreen supports your launch

We partner with you every step of the way

We go beyond being a technology platform. We’ll help design your membership and provide dedicated expert onboarding and account managers. We make your success our success.

Free, fast and easy migrations

Thousands of creators have had seamless transitions to Uscreen thanks to our expert Migrations team. We’ll take care of all the hard work, free of charge.

A team of memberships experts has your back

Work with your very own Success Manager for a worry-free journey. Launch and manage your membership effortlessly with Uscreen’s friendly, responsive team in your back pocket.

24/7 support for you and your members

Seamless issue resolution and instant answers to all your inquiries with our speedy customer support, for both you and your end users. Leave the boring, painful stuff to us so you can focus on what you do best—creating content.