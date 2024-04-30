Compare all plans in one place
Video Player
High Quality Secure Player
Resume watching
Resume watching where you last left off.
Auto play next video
Collections, Series & Episodes
Picture-in-picture
Captions & subtitles
Setup trailers & previews
Video Quality Picker
Video speed adjustment
Optional offline viewing
Apps
Mobile Apps (iOS and Android)
1 included
Custom
TV Apps (Apple, Android, Fire, Roku)
Custom
In app subscription purchase
In app on demand purchase
A powerful integration with Applewatch fitness tracker.
Coming Soon
Live streaming to Apps
Published in your dev account
Secure offline viewing
Custom playlists
Auto play in the background
This feature is for audio playback on mobile apps only.
Cast and Airplay
Mobile Community Tab
Mobile Calendar Tab
Custom Onboarding Slides
Simultaneous Login Prevention
Parental Gate
Remove ‘Powered by’ from Apps
Automatic Updates
We publish your apps
45-90 Day Launch
Custom App Store Screenshots
Security
Full Data Ownership
HLS Video Encryption
Simultaneous Login Sharing Protection
SSL Certificate
Malicious Bot Detection & Rejection
Payments & Monetization
Built in Monetization & Billing
Instant payouts
Stripe allows same day payouts. Uscreen Payments & Paypal which are optional require a 30 day hold on payments.
Accept All Credit & Debit Cards
Accept Paypal
Accept International Payments
Sell Subscriptions
Multi Tier Subscriptions
Setup different levels of subscriptions & different levels of content.
Sell One-Time sales
Rentals
Free Trials & Freemium
Upsells
Customization
Customizable Website & Pages
Using our Landing page builder you can build out custom home page & website pages.
Customizable themes
Connect a custom domain
Geo-Blocking
SEO metadata
Sales pages
Catalog & Category pages
Checkout pages
Custom Checkout Fields
Add additional fields for checkout in order to collect address, and any other information.
Author Pages
Add Faqs & Terms Pages
Add Additional Pages
Custom Filters
Set Custom filters in order for viewers to easily sort through your content via various categories including duration, type, etc
Localized Language
Set 1 master language for your apps & storefront. You may add multiple languages for subtitles and video files.
Remove ‘Powered by’ from footer
'Powered by Uscreen' is only visible at the very bottom of our website themes. Our Custom package users can choose to have it fully removed.
Video CMS
Live Streaming
1 Hour Included
10 Hours Included
30+ Hours Included
On Demand Live Attendees
500 Simultaneous
500 Simultaneous
Unlimited
Auto record Live to VOD
Built in CMS
Centralized Admin for management
Drip & Scheduled Content
Video on Demand
Bulk Uploading
Dropbox Uploading
Usage Limits
Video Streaming & Bandwidth
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
Global CDN Delivery
Uploading & Encoding
Unlimited
Unlimited
Unlimited
Video Storage
100 hours
150 hours
200 hours
# of Admins
1 admin
3 admins
Unlimited
Admin Roles
Setup different roles for each admin account, such as access to all or content manager only.
Unlimited Products
No limits on # of products.
Upload Audio, Assets, Documents
Simultaneous Viewers
Built-In Commenting
End User Profiles
Live Streaming Hours & Chat
Live stream & chat with your live viewers.
1 hour
10 hours
30+ hours
Analytics
Watch Time
Video Views
Top Videos
Device Analytics
Top Countries
Sales & Financial Analytics
Track Royalties
Since you have access to an individual trainer, author, cast watch time & views you will be able to track royalties with these metrics.
Website Heatmaps
View how users interact with your website by integrating HotJar integrations into your Uscreen platform.
Marketing Tools
ECommerce Integration
Integrate ecommerce products into the video player experience for easy purchasing of ecommerce goods to an external shopping cart.
Subscription Upsell CTA
This tool enables you to trigger an upsell in order to upsell a customer into a higher tier plan.
Marketing Funnels – Leadzen
Leadzen is a built-in marketing funnel that enables you to give away a free video in order to capture an email address and follow ups to convert the lead into a member.
Reduce Churn Toolbox
Unlimited Coupons
Integrations with Email Marketing
You may connect to many 3rd party email tools, Both Drip & Mailchimp are built in. All system emails are sent via Uscreen natively.
Abandoned Cart Sequences
Gift Cards
Try Again for Free
Integrations
Over 1000+ integrations via Zapier
Affiliate Tracking & Reporting
Google Tag Manager
Order & Conversion Tracking
Mailchimp integration
Google Analytics Integration
Developer Tools
Public API
Webhooks & Zapier
Trigger fees apply to webhooks & zapier when granting access, unless otherwise negotiated, the fee is $1 per access granted trigger. Contact sales@uscreen.tv for more information.
Support
Robust Help Tutorials
Uptime SLA
Uscreen offers a 99.9% Uptime SLA.
24/7 Email Support
Priority chat support
End User & Viewer Support
End User support is an add on for Enterprise plans, please contact sales@uscreen.tv
Dedicated Account Manager
# of 1-on-1 On-boarding calls
1 call
3 calls
Unlimited calls
Pricing
Price per month (billed monthly)
$199.00
$599.00
Contact Us
Price per month (billed annually)
$149.00
$449.00
Contact Us
Per subscriber fee
Fee charged per active subscriber per month.
$1.99/subscriber
$1.49/subscriber
Custom
One Time Sales (TVOD) Fee
One time transaction fee charged only on a single transaction sale such as a rental or one-time sale, Excluding subscriptions.
5%
5%
5%