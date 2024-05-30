Uscreen vs. Patreon
Why creators choose
Uscreen over Patreon
Unlike Patreon, Uscreen provides an all-in-one membership experience. That's why creators including Estudios Neverland choose Uscreen to create premium memberships with stunning branded apps, top-notch support, and complete control of their audience, content, and data.
What sets Uscreen apart from Patreon?
Uscreen equips you with the tools you need to create an immersive membership experience. Our platform offers a Netflix-style video catalog, beautifully branded mobile and TV apps, robust live streaming features with integrated chat, and more!
Uscreen
Patreon
Key Features
Netflix-style video catalog
Custom playlists
Optional offline viewing
Built-in live streaming & chat
Built-in Community feed with channels
Mobile calendar
Customizable Website & Landing pages
Using our Landing page builder you can build out custom homepage & website pages.
Content, people, & membership analytics
Lead gen, acquisition, and retention marketing tools
Push notifications
Youtube lead generator
Mobile Apps (iOS and Android)
TV Apps (Apple, Android, Fire, Roku)
Creators trust Uscreen when building their Memberships
A Netflix-style video catalog, public and private Community channels, reliable live streaming, and powerful analytics are just a few reasons why these thriving creators joined Uscreen and never looked back.
Why creators choose
Uscreen over Patreon
Premium experience
The better the product experience the greater earning potential. That’s why Uscreen focuses on a premium platform experience with features that will wow your audience and grow your business.
Complete control
Unlike Patreon, Uscreen helps you create something that’s truly yours. Take complete control of your content, your audience, and your platform and membership data with Uscreen.
Proven reliable
Uscreen is invested in your success and will do everything in our power to help you scale your business. This includes 24/7 support and access to powerful marketing tools to help you grow.
Partner with Uscreen & launch your dream membership
Uscreen's technology is built and maintained by a team of expert software developers. Our dedication to user experience ensures a seamless and user-friendly platform for you and your members, freeing you to focus on content creation and business growth.
Netflix-style catalog and native video player
Uscreen’s native video player offers a crisp viewing experience on all devices. Impress members and increase your impact by organizing your videos into categories or course-style collections, allowing fans to easily watch and engage with your content.
Full-featured apps, launched in 30 days
Connect to your audience across iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Fire TV, and even Apple Watch. Broad accessibility ensures you’re where your audience needs you, enhancing your engagement and reach.
Hassle-free, native live streaming & chat
Level up your live streams! Reach your audience directly and create a dynamic experience in real-time. Uscreen doesn't stop at just live streaming. Uscreen's integrated live chat lets you engage with your viewers in the moment, fostering stronger connections and addressing their needs instantly.
An embedded community experience
Uscreen has been perfecting Community for much longer than other platforms. In fact, Uscreen creators see 50% higher member retention with our intuitive community features, such as polls, challenges, and public and private channels.
Powerful analytics and 24/7 support
Unlike with Patreon, maintain full ownership over your Uscreen user data and apps. Get your questions and technical issues addressed quickly and easily with Uscreen’s 24/7, knowledgeable support team. Get complimentary migration support plus a Dedicated Success Manager to free you from technical hurdles and give you insights you can’t google.
Discover what else you can do with Uscreen
See what other features have helped creators decide to make the switch from Vimeo to Uscreen.
Learn more about the possibilities of a Uscreen membership
Still on the fence? Our creator membership nerds at have spent hundreds of hours creating and compiling
the best resources around running a membership business, available for free.
Frequently Asked Questions
Got questions or queries about starting your own Uscreen memberships. Check out the FAQ’s for answers.
Does Uscreen help with migrations from other platforms?
Worried about switching platforms? Don't be. Our experienced Migration Team has successfully moved hundreds of users from various platforms (including Kajabi, Vimeo OTT, and Arketa) to Uscreen with no interruption to their business.
Focus on what you do best, we've got your migration covered.
Does Uscreen support supplemental content (PDFs)?
Absolutely! Uscreen understands the power of enriching your video content with additional resources, allowing you to create a more comprehensive and engaging learning experience for your viewers. With Uscreen, you can seamlessly add various supplemental files alongside your main videos. These files can include PDFs, images, Word Docs, and more.
By adding supplemental content, you can significantly increase the value of your video catalog or courses. Viewers will appreciate the extra resources that help them learn more effectively and retain the information better.
How can I make my courses more engaging and interactive?
Go live! Engage with your audience where ever they are, with hassle-free, native live streaming, across all devices. Create a vibrant and interactive streaming experience between you and your members with integrated live chat. And market your live stream content with calendar.