Your Saltwater Guide has seen the community help convert people from free trials to paid memberships.

During Saltwater Guide’s 2 week trial period, people get to experience the value of the community. For members who are new to fishing, the ability to get expert personal advice from other experienced members is a game-changer. “Why would they want to cancel that trial when they’ve just joined this new community?” he said.

The community is a hugely effective way for the founders to engage with and support them, or help them bond with other people who want to celebrate their successes. Dave has noticed that when members feel like they’re being cared for and looked after, they stay on longer, and he’s seen increased retention rates after launching the community hub.

The community helps grow and market the business by generating its own glowing testimonials.

Creating the testimonials channel was just a way to remind people that they can leave one if they want. But Dave’s community is so special that just encouraging people to be part of the community means the testimonials naturally create themselves. They don’t need to incentivize people to leave reviews – members post their own because they love the experience so much.

“They want to share their success with the other members so that our members know the website works, which is just a big, giant good thing for us, and it works really well.”

-Captain Dave Hansen, Founder of Your Saltwater Guide

And these glowing reviews reflect the feeling of togetherness and the value people get from the YSG community. They leave tons of feedback about the friendships they’ve built and how much the community has benefited their lives.

Your Saltwater Guide’s community helps not only sell the membership, but builds recurring revenue by building loyalty from within.