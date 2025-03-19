“When it comes to software, I’ve learned that you really get what you pay for. I was originally using Arketa for my virtual fitness platform, and the glitches, bugs, and lack of community really stunted the membership growth. While Arketa offered community features, they functioned so poorly that nobody used them and the engagement was awful. Once I switched to Uscreen, not only did I see an immediate uptick in overall members, but I’ve also been able to connect with my members SO much more- this is critical for member retention! The transition process was truly seamless, and I’ve received amazing feedback from my community about how much more they enjoy the Uscreen app. As a business owner, I really appreciate that Uscreen is CONSTANTLY working to improve things. There’s been more feature releases in the last 2 months I’ve been with Uscreen than the entire 2 years I was with Arketa. Thank you, thank you, THANK YOU!”