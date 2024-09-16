Elevate Your Brand with a Premium Samsung TV App
Boost engagement and revenue with a stunning smart TV app your fans will love. Launch your branded Samsung TV app and reach millions of potential members where they're already watching.
Be where millions of your potential members are
Streaming on Samsung TV helps you reach millions of new viewers and boost engagement.
Uscreen creators with apps see 17% more logins and 25% higher watch times compared to those without apps.
Your future members are waiting for you on Samsung TV…
3,500+ membership owners have leveled up their brand with Uscreen apps, selling 1.6x more annual subscriptions and
retaining 15% more members vs. brands without apps. Now, with Samsung TV’s massive reach, will your brand be next?
Reach millions of new viewers
Discovery is a grind. Unless you're running paid ads, it takes a ton of time and energy to reach new customers. Uscreen's Samsung TV app is your push-button portal into millions of previously out-of-reach homes, where competition is low… for now.
Apps increase your income (Here’s proof…)
Our internal data shows that apps can increase revenue by 8x. In fact, some Uscreen creators have seen their member growth balloon by 60-70% in the first month of launching an app.
Attract more members to your live streams
No creator likes live streaming into the void. Boost turnout by showing up in your members’ living rooms on their Samsung TVs. With 50% of Uscreen’s live stream views stemming from apps, it’s clear that members like to consume live streams in-app.
Effortless, hassle-free, and no coding required
We’ll build your Samsung TV app for you. Whether you’re migrating from another platform or expanding on Uscreen, our tech team handles everything. Plus, get a dedicated success manager and 24/7 support for both you and your end-users.
Apps Transformed These Uscreen Creators’ Memberships
Join these creators & brands who transformed their memberships into thriving TV networks. Their success proves what's possible when you bring your content to the world's most popular smart TV platform.
Apps gave us an air of legitimacy and got rid of any barriers to accessing the content. We’re available on all the same platforms as the big streaming services, and pose a real alternative option.
Nick Hayes
Founder of Means TV
$40K+
Monthly revenue
>65%
Viewership from apps
6
Total app platforms
Frequently asked questions
Got questions or queries about starting your own Uscreen memberships. Check out the
FAQ’s for answers.
Is Samsung TV relevant for my audience?
Yes, developing a Tizen app for Samsung TVs can expand your reach significantly. With 35% market share, Samsung is the leading smart TV brand, reaching millions of viewers. About 1 in 3 of your target audience may use Samsung TV, so offering your content on this platform enhances their experience.
Your own Samsung TV app can help you:
- 1️⃣ Boost recurring income: Uscreen creators with apps see up to 8x more revenue, selling 1.6x more annual plans and retaining 15% more members.
- 2️⃣ Build a more active community: Apps increase logins by 17% and watch times by 25%, driving unmatched engagement.
- 3️⃣ Attract more live stream viewers: 50% of Uscreen’s live stream views happen in-app, making it easier for your audience to connect and engage.
- 4️⃣ Lead your niche: Stand out with a Samsung TV app. As Uscreen customer Justin Rhodes of Abundance+ says: “When we launched the app, our membership doubled.”
What are the technical challenges around launching?
Launching on Samsung TV is easy with Uscreen — no tech expertise or extra time required. Whether you’re an existing Uscreen customer or migrating from another platform, we handle all the Samsung TV app development work. Plus, you’ll have a dedicated success manager and fast, 24/7 support (for both you and your end-users) to ensure a smooth launch and ongoing help whenever you need it.