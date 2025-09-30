Your Year-End App Launch Plan

Customers and non-customers need different emails.

For existing customers:

Talk about the app as an upgrade to their experience

Focus CTAs on downloading the app and engaging in the community



For non-customers:

Use the app launch as one extra benefit included in any holiday or New Years promotions

Calls to Action should be to join the membership

Include testimonials from current members in your emails to make joining the obvious choice

These templates are a starting point, but you need to rewrite these in your voice and edit them to clearly match the benefits of your membership - both the technical benefits AND the transformation you offer.

Customer Email 1: 7 Days Before Launch

Subject: Coming next week: [Brand] in your pocket 📱 (just in time for the new year)

Body:

Hey [First Name],

I’ve been thinking a lot about how chaotic the end of the year can feel—travel, family, plans, goals. And how easy it is to lose momentum with your [practice/workouts/learning].

That’s exactly why we built this.

We’re launching the [Brand Name] mobile app next week—so you can stay consistent through the holidays and kick off January strong.

Soon you’ll be able to:

✅ Take your favorite sessions anywhere

📥 Download videos for offline viewing

🔔 Get notified when new content drops

🌍 Stay connected to our community on the go

Whether you're finishing the year strong or gearing up for a fresh start, this app is designed to move with you.

Stay tuned for the launch email—this is your portable path to staying consistent, wherever life takes you next.

– [Your Name]

Customer Email 2: Launch Day

Subject: It’s here 🎉 [Brand] is now on mobile!

Body:

Hey [First Name],

We’re officially live! 🎉

As of this morning, [Brand Name] is now available in the app stores. This app is your key to ending the year strong and starting 2025 already in motion.

Here’s how to get started:

📱 iPhone→ [App Store Link]

🤖 Android → [Play Store Link]

✅ Log in with your existing [Brand] account

🎥 Watch our welcome video to explore the new features

Then pop into the community and tell us where you're watching from—I just saw someone post from [funny/unique location]!

Quick tip: Turn on notifications in your phone settings so you never miss a new release or community update.

This app was built to make your [fitness/practice/learning] more flexible—and more fun.

Enjoy exploring,

[Your Name]

Customer Email 3: 3 Days After Launch

Subject: Have you tried the [brand] app yet?

Body:

Hey [First Name],

I was scrolling through the community feed last night and couldn't help but smile. People have been sharing their favorite new ways to stay consistent using the app—from beachside [practice] to office breaks to late-night sessions from the guest room at their in-laws.

Here’s what some members are already saying:

“Downloaded three videos for my holiday trip. Game changer.”

“This is the first time I’ve looked forward to sticking with my routine.”

Still on the fence? The app gives you:

📥 Offline downloads for travel or bad wifi

📲 Push alerts when new content drops

💬 A better way to stay connected to the community

My favorite part? Creating a playlist for quick, go-to sessions I can do anywhere—no excuses, no overwhelm.

🎁 Pro tip: Download [insert high-value content title] and try it during your lunch break or on your next walk. It’s a quick win, and it feels really good to check something off your list.

👉 iPhone/iPad → [App Store Link]

👉 Android → [Play Store Link]

Let’s make this the year you actually follow through—and feel great doing it.

– [Your Name]

Non-Customer Email 1: 7 Days Before Launch



Subject: Start 2026 strong — 20% off + early access to our new mobile app

Body:

Hey [First Name],

Big [topic] goals for the new year? Let’s set you up to actually hit them.

Today, we’re opening up early access to our New Year deal:

👉 Get 20% off your first year of [Brand Name]—and be first in line to use our brand new mobile app when it launches in just a few days.

You don’t have to wait to get started.

Sign up now and you’ll be able to:

🔓 Unlock all content across devices

💬 Join our private community

📲 Be among the very first to download the mobile app on launch day

Start now, get the app the second it launches, and walk into January already ahead.

👉 Lock in 20% off here → [Sign-Up Link]

– [Your Name]

P.S. This offer is only available for a limited time. Start strong—before the year even begins.

Non-Customer Email 2: Launch Day

Subject: We’re live 🎉 20% off + our brand new mobile app!



Body:

Hey [First Name],

The wait is over: [Brand Name] is now available in the app stores 📲

And to celebrate, we’re giving new members 20% off your first year—but this deal won’t last.

👉 Start now: [Annual Plan Sign-Up Link]

(App access included instantly!)

With the new app, you can:

✅ Take your [practice/lessons/sessions] anywhere

✅ Download content for offline viewing

✅ Track your progress with calendar streaks

✅ Join our community and stay connected on the go

Whether you’re getting back on track, starting fresh, or just tired of pausing your progress every time life gets busy... this is for you.

Ready to take [Brand Name] with you, wherever you go?

👉 Save 20% + get the app → [Sign-Up Link]

– [Your Name]

Non-Customer Email 3: 3 Days After Launch

Subject: Don’t miss this: 20% off ends soon ⏳

Body:

Hey [First Name],

You’ve got goals for the new year. We’ve got the tools to help you hit them—and make it stick.

This is your last chance to get 20% off an annual plan, plus full access to our just-launched mobile app.

It’s the easiest way to stay consistent:

📱 Stream or download videos from anywhere

🧠 Build your practice into your real life—not your “ideal” one

🔔 Get reminders, tips, and community updates

💬 Stay motivated with others doing the same work

This offer ends [date & time] But the habits you build with it? They will.

👉 Grab your 20% off now → [Sign-Up Link]

Let’s make this the year that doing the thing becomes part of your day.

– [Your Name]