Your Year-End App Launch Plan
Double up your app launch impact by pairing it with a year-end promotion. Here’s how.
Chapter 1
Now is the Time
Launching your mobile app before the holidays is one of the most powerful growth plays you can make.
Launching now gives you:
- More Sales: Pair the app launch with a Black Friday, Holiday, or New Year offer to boost annual sales, then take advantage of the typical 20% boost Uscreen customers see in January and February.
- Better Engagement: Members who use mobile apps watch 25% more content. More usage = more retention.
- Timely Positioning: People are buying gifts and making resolutions. Meet them with the right offer at the right time.
This playbook gives you a clear, actionable plan to launch before the New Year and make the app a key part of your holiday sales strategy. Use the email and social templates to get your audience excited about apps!
Chapter 2
Essential Launch Steps
Starting your app build later in Q4? Don’t worry! Whether you launch ahead of Black Friday or just in time for New Years, these steps and templates will help you have a great end-of-year.
The App Build Process
Plan Ahead
- App building can take 30-45 days, so get started on requirements as soon as possible
- Want a head start? Check out this App requirement help article and create your developer accounts
- Remember you’re not alone. Uscreen OTT & Onboarding teams will guide you every step of the way
While Building
- While your app is being built, get started on the pre-launch prep steps
- Plan your end-of-year/holiday promotion
- Will you offer a discount, bonus content, or both?
- Will you offer an upgrade discount for current members?
Pre-Launch Prep
Prep Your Website
- Add installation and login instructions to your site FAQ
- Create a video introducing your app & new features. Schedule it to appear in the catalog on launch day
Plan Your Communication
- Write your launch emails (see templates section)
- Send the pre-launch email
- Plan social media (see templates section) and begin teasing what’s coming
Test Your Apps
- Once they’re ready, download and test your app
- Try key features (video playback, downloads, community, playlists)
Launch
Launch Day Excitement
- Send announcement email
- Post in community
- Share across social channels
- Monitor for questions
- Add app store links to your website navigation
First Week
- Share daily usage tips in the community
- Post about how you & members are using the app on social media
- Send post-launch email
- If you haven’t yet, use social media to position the app app as the perfect gift - to yourself or family & friends
Chapter 3
Common Mistakes to Avoid
Chapter 4
Email Templates
Customers and non-customers need different emails.
For existing customers:
- Talk about the app as an upgrade to their experience
- Focus CTAs on downloading the app and engaging in the community
For non-customers:
- Use the app launch as one extra benefit included in any holiday or New Years promotions
- Calls to Action should be to join the membership
- Include testimonials from current members in your emails to make joining the obvious choice
These templates are a starting point, but you need to rewrite these in your voice and edit them to clearly match the benefits of your membership - both the technical benefits AND the transformation you offer.
Customer Email 1: 7 Days Before Launch
Subject: Coming next week: [Brand] in your pocket 📱 (just in time for the new year)
Body:
Hey [First Name],
I’ve been thinking a lot about how chaotic the end of the year can feel—travel, family, plans, goals. And how easy it is to lose momentum with your [practice/workouts/learning].
That’s exactly why we built this.
We’re launching the [Brand Name] mobile app next week—so you can stay consistent through the holidays and kick off January strong.
Soon you’ll be able to:
- ✅ Take your favorite sessions anywhere
- 📥 Download videos for offline viewing
- 🔔 Get notified when new content drops
- 🌍 Stay connected to our community on the go
Whether you're finishing the year strong or gearing up for a fresh start, this app is designed to move with you.
Stay tuned for the launch email—this is your portable path to staying consistent, wherever life takes you next.
– [Your Name]
Customer Email 2: Launch Day
Subject: It’s here 🎉 [Brand] is now on mobile!
Body:
Hey [First Name],
We’re officially live! 🎉
As of this morning, [Brand Name] is now available in the app stores. This app is your key to ending the year strong and starting 2025 already in motion.
Here’s how to get started:
📱 iPhone→ [App Store Link]
🤖 Android → [Play Store Link]
✅ Log in with your existing [Brand] account
🎥 Watch our welcome video to explore the new features
Then pop into the community and tell us where you're watching from—I just saw someone post from [funny/unique location]!
Quick tip: Turn on notifications in your phone settings so you never miss a new release or community update.
This app was built to make your [fitness/practice/learning] more flexible—and more fun.
Enjoy exploring,
[Your Name]
Customer Email 3: 3 Days After Launch
Subject: Have you tried the [brand] app yet?
Body:
Hey [First Name],
I was scrolling through the community feed last night and couldn't help but smile. People have been sharing their favorite new ways to stay consistent using the app—from beachside [practice] to office breaks to late-night sessions from the guest room at their in-laws.
Here’s what some members are already saying:
“Downloaded three videos for my holiday trip. Game changer.”
“This is the first time I’ve looked forward to sticking with my routine.”
Still on the fence? The app gives you:
- 📥 Offline downloads for travel or bad wifi
- 📲 Push alerts when new content drops
- 💬 A better way to stay connected to the community
My favorite part? Creating a playlist for quick, go-to sessions I can do anywhere—no excuses, no overwhelm.
🎁 Pro tip: Download [insert high-value content title] and try it during your lunch break or on your next walk. It’s a quick win, and it feels really good to check something off your list.
👉 iPhone/iPad → [App Store Link]
👉 Android → [Play Store Link]
Let’s make this the year you actually follow through—and feel great doing it.
– [Your Name]
Non-Customer Email 1: 7 Days Before Launch
Subject: Start 2026 strong — 20% off + early access to our new mobile app
Body:
Hey [First Name],
Big [topic] goals for the new year? Let’s set you up to actually hit them.
Today, we’re opening up early access to our New Year deal:
👉 Get 20% off your first year of [Brand Name]—and be first in line to use our brand new mobile app when it launches in just a few days.
You don’t have to wait to get started.
Sign up now and you’ll be able to:
- 🔓 Unlock all content across devices
- 💬 Join our private community
- 📲 Be among the very first to download the mobile app on launch day
Start now, get the app the second it launches, and walk into January already ahead.
👉 Lock in 20% off here → [Sign-Up Link]
– [Your Name]
P.S. This offer is only available for a limited time. Start strong—before the year even begins.
Non-Customer Email 2: Launch Day
Subject: We’re live 🎉 20% off + our brand new mobile app!
Body:
Hey [First Name],
The wait is over: [Brand Name] is now available in the app stores 📲
And to celebrate, we’re giving new members 20% off your first year—but this deal won’t last.
👉 Start now: [Annual Plan Sign-Up Link]
(App access included instantly!)
With the new app, you can:
✅ Take your [practice/lessons/sessions] anywhere
✅ Download content for offline viewing
✅ Track your progress with calendar streaks
✅ Join our community and stay connected on the go
Whether you’re getting back on track, starting fresh, or just tired of pausing your progress every time life gets busy... this is for you.
Ready to take [Brand Name] with you, wherever you go?
👉 Save 20% + get the app → [Sign-Up Link]
– [Your Name]
Non-Customer Email 3: 3 Days After Launch
Subject: Don’t miss this: 20% off ends soon ⏳
Body:
Hey [First Name],
You’ve got goals for the new year. We’ve got the tools to help you hit them—and make it stick.
This is your last chance to get 20% off an annual plan, plus full access to our just-launched mobile app.
It’s the easiest way to stay consistent:
📱 Stream or download videos from anywhere
🧠 Build your practice into your real life—not your “ideal” one
🔔 Get reminders, tips, and community updates
💬 Stay motivated with others doing the same work
This offer ends [date & time] But the habits you build with it? They will.
👉 Grab your 20% off now → [Sign-Up Link]
Let’s make this the year that doing the thing becomes part of your day.
– [Your Name]
Chapter 5
Social Media Templates
These are a few ideas to get you started on creating social content for your app launch. Change the content based on the specifics of your business, rewrite in your voice, and adapt for the platform you use most.
Best Practices
- Mix static posts, reels, and stories
- Share authentic member experiences
- Keep tutorials short and clear
- Engage quickly with comments
- Use platform-specific features (polls, Q&A, stickers)
- Always include clear CTAs (download, join, share)
- Maintain consistent branding & niche-specific hashtags
Pre-Launch
Post 1: Teaser
Caption:
What if your membership felt…
smarter?
easier?
like it actually fit into your life?
Something big is coming to [Brand Name].
It’s been in the works for months—and it changes everything about how you stay consistent.
🎁 Just in time for the holidays.
⚡ Just in time to start 2026 already in motion.
Be the first to experience the new [Brand].
→ Link in bio.
Post 2: Sneak Peek
Goals: Build anticipation, tease value, highlight features
Caption:
That moment when you realize your [content/practice/lessons] can finally fit into real life.
The all-new [Brand] app is landing next week:
📱 Download videos for offline access
🔔 Get notified when new [content type] drops
💬 Connect with our community from anywhere
✨ Access exclusive features just for members
Your [topic] companion is almost here!
Drop a 👏 if you’re excited to take [content] anywhere.
Post 3: Relatability + Solution
Goals: Build anticipation, tease value, highlight features.
Caption:
Between holiday travel, family dinners, and year-end burnout... it's hard to stay on track.
That's why we're launching the [Brand] app:
- Watch anywhere (offline included)
- Stay motivated with the community at your fingertips
- Squeeze in progress between the chaos
Drop a ⏳ if you’re a “whenever I can” kind of [learner/fan/member].
Launch Day
Post 1: Announce
Goals: Announce availability, spark usage
Caption:
Our new mobile app is HERE:
📥 Download content for offline viewing
▶️ Pick up right where you left off
🙌 Get access to exclusive features and challenges
💬 Connect with the community anytime, anywhere
Because sometimes the best [session/lesson/show] is the one that fits your actual life—not your ideal one. Ready to take [Brand] anywhere? Download now for Android and Apple.
Post 2: Educate
Goals: Use a video to show people how to use the app
Caption:
Check out the [brand] app in action!
It’s everything you already love about [Brand], now built for real life (you know, the messy, on-the-go, holiday-travel kind).
🎁 Already a member? You can download from the app store and sign in right away.
Not a member yet? Don’t miss out, tap the link in bio.
After Launch
Post 1: Engagement
Goal: engagement, remind audience about the app
Caption:
Quick poll: Where’s the most surprising place you’ve used the new app? 🤔
So far, we’ve heard:
📍 On a train commute
📍 At the in-laws’ during the holidays
📍 Camping in the mountains
📍 Sneaking in time at lunch break
Your turn! Drop a 📍 and tell us where you’re watching from today.
Post 2: Member Spotlight
Goals: Highlight member stories, showcase benefits, provide tips.
Caption:
"I finished three [sessions/lessons/episodes] during my breaks this week!"
This message from [Member Name] made our day. With the [brand] app, they download their favorite [content] and turn downtime into progress.
Where will you take your [practice/learning/entertainment] first?
Post 3: Gift Card Hype
Caption:
Still looking for the perfect gift?
Here’s one that doesn’t get returned, regifted, or shoved in a drawer.
🧘♀️ A membership to [Brand Name] gives them:
✅ On-demand [sessions/workouts/lessons]
✅ A supportive community
✅ Our brand new mobile app
✅ A real chance to start 2026 already in motion
No shipping delays. No awkward size guessing. Just something they’ll actually use.
🎁 Gift it to someone you love (or yourself—zero judgment):
👉 [Link to gift page or sign-up]