If your monthly recurring revenue has plateaued, it’s rarely because you’re not getting enough new signups. It’s because too many of them leave before they’ve paid you more than once.

And, every time someone cancels, you have to replace them just to break even. Which means you’re working harder (and spending about 5x more per new subscriber) without actually getting ahead.

Here’s the simple truth that many memberships overlook:

If more of your current members stayed for longer, your income would grow faster and, frankly, you would have more time and resources to dedicate to other areas of your business.

That’s where apps come in: retention (AKA keeping members around longer).

Uscreen’s latest report - based on 3,500+ membership businesses - shows that subscribers with app access…

stay 23% longer,

log in 63% more often,

and spend 78% more time on your platform than web-only users.

Apps make your content easier to access, fit naturally into daily routines, and build the habits that keep members paying month after month.