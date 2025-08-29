Revenue won't budge? Apps can get you 'unstuck'.
THE PROBLEM
Stop losing the members you already worked hard to win
If your monthly recurring revenue has plateaued, it’s rarely because you’re not getting enough new signups. It’s because too many of them leave before they’ve paid you more than once.
And, every time someone cancels, you have to replace them just to break even. Which means you’re working harder (and spending about 5x more per new subscriber) without actually getting ahead.
Here’s the simple truth that many memberships overlook:
If more of your current members stayed for longer, your income would grow faster and, frankly, you would have more time and resources to dedicate to other areas of your business.
That’s where apps come in: retention (AKA keeping members around longer).
Uscreen’s latest report - based on 3,500+ membership businesses - shows that subscribers with app access…
- stay 23% longer,
- log in 63% more often,
- and spend 78% more time on your platform than web-only users.
Apps make your content easier to access, fit naturally into daily routines, and build the habits that keep members paying month after month.
THE SOLUTION
Apps keep members around longer, spending more
The longer someone stays subscribed, the more money they spend with you. It’s that simple.
Apps give people a reason to stick around:
- 23% higher 12-month customer retention compared to businesses without apps.
- Up to 43% longer subscription lifetimes for members who use both web and apps.
- 121% more annual plan purchases, meaning more upfront cash and predictable revenue.
Apps work because they make your membership easier to use, keep your brand front of mind, and make the experience feel more premium. All of that builds trust and loyalty - turning a one-month signup into a long-term customer.
THE 'HOW'
How do apps deliver such powerful results?
Apps turn great content into lasting habits
Great content is what gets people to sign up. But to grow, you need them to keep watching and paying. That means making it as easy as possible for your members to add your content to their daily or weekly routine - without any obstacles.
That’s exactly what apps do.
In 2024, 59% of all watch time on Uscreen platforms happened on mobile and TV apps - up from 40% the year before. Why? Apps give customers instant access, keep them logged in, and send helpful reminders when there’s something new to watch.
They also match the way people actually watch content today:
- On the go during short breaks.
- At home on the TV for longer sessions.
- Switching between devices without losing their place.
When it’s this easy to jump back in, people watch more often. And the more often they watch, the more value they get from your platform - which is why they stay subscribed longer.
Apps make it easier to engage
When customers watch regularly, join community discussions, or take part in live sessions, they’re not just “active” - they’re building a connection with your brand. That connection is what keeps them around.
On web alone, there are small barriers that get in the way - logging in again, opening a browser, waiting for content to load. Apps remove those barriers. With automatic logins, instant access, and push notifications like “Your favorite instructor just went live,” people can join in the moment something’s happening.
The difference is big:
- Customers with apps log in 63% more often.
- They spend 78% more time on the platform.
- Using both web and apps leads to 220% more community participation.
When your content fits easily into their life, it stops being a one-off activity and becomes a regular habit - and habits keep people paying.
THE PROOF
Apps are powerful for every audience
Retention, engagement, and revenue growth aren’t tied to a single niche - they’re the result of creating a flexible, accessible experience that works for any audience. Across every industry, the data tells the same story: when content is easier to access, members stick around longer, engage more deeply, and spend more confidently.
Fitness
Fitness memberships thrive on routine, and apps make it easy for members to work out anywhere - no laptop required.
- 94% higher 12-month retention with apps.
- 57% more logins and 30% more total time spent.
- 23% more annual plan purchases.
From casting to a TV, to checking in during a lunch break, apps fit naturally into active lifestyles.
Yoga & Wellness
This audience values calm, consistency, and convenience - apps deliver all three.
- 89% increase in watch time on apps.
- 38% longer subscription lifetimes for web + app users.
- 582% increase in annual plan purchases.
Members can engage in their own space, on their own terms, making it easier to form lasting habits.
Media & Entertainment
Entertainment is all about immersion - and apps put that experience front and center.
- 325% more live event attendance on TV apps vs. web.
- 41% longer subscriber lifetimes with both web and app use.
- 329% increase in annual plan purchases.
Whether on the go or from the couch, apps make your content the go-to choice.
Faith & Spirituality
For spiritual communities, accessibility and connection matter most.
- 282% more time spent in the platform via apps.
- 604% more live stream attendance on TV apps vs. web.
- 113% increase in annual plan purchases.
Apps create space for routine reflection and shared experiences - anytime, anywhere.
Education & Coaching
Learning happens everywhere, not just at a desk.
- 59% more time spent in the platform through apps.
- 228% more community engagement for web + app users.
- 61% more annual plans sold.
Apps make structured learning accessible and sustainable for busy schedules.
WRAPPING UP
Let’s work together on your next steps
If you want to grow, you need more than just new signups - you need the people you already have to stay longer. Every extra month they stay subscribed is more money in your pocket, and the easiest way to make that happen is to make it simple and enjoyable for them to keep coming back.
That’s exactly what apps do. They make it easier to watch, easier to connect, and easier to make your content part of everyday life. The result: fewer cancellations, more long-term customers, and higher monthly revenue you can count on.
If your content is strong but your income has stalled, the problem isn’t what you’re offering - it’s how people are experiencing it. Apps fix that.
Let’s talk about how we can launch your app and start growing your income.