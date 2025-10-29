Every creator wants to make the most of the holiday season - but the truth is, most campaigns start too late or focus on the wrong things. The end-of-year rush is full of potential, but it’s also crowded and noisy.

The good news? You don’t need to build new content or reinvent your offer every year. You just need the right timing, a solid distribution plan, and an offer that speaks directly to your audience’s needs.

This guide distills key lessons from our experts into an actionable blueprint for running a high-impact holiday promotion - one that helps you finish the year strong and sets you up for next year’s success.

Timing, not discounting, is what drives a successful end-of-year offer.