1. Welcome Email

Why it matters:

This is your handshake moment. It sets expectations, builds trust, and guides new subscribers toward their first meaningful interaction with your content.

What to include:

A warm, personal greeting (bonus points for using their first name)

Your origin story in 2–3 sentences — why you do what you do

What kind of content they’ll get from you, and how often

One clear CTA to interact in your community or get started with a specific piece of content

Where to set it up in Uscreen:

Head to email templates under settings to customize this automated email.

2. Abandoned Cart Email

Why it matters:

Life can be hectic and people walk away mid-checkout for so many reasons, but many of those people still want what you offer. This email recaptures lost sales.

What to include:

A friendly reminder of what they left in their cart

A short customer testimonial or benefit reminder

Where to set it up in Uscreen:

Enable Abandoned Cart in your Marketing Tools, then customize the email that will be sent automatically when someone leaves mid-purchase.



3. Member Newsletter

Why it matters:

Keeps paying members engaged, informed, and connected to your community — reducing churn and driving repeat views.

What to include:

Highlights of new videos, classes, or resources

Upcoming live streams, events, or challenges

Community shoutouts or success stories

One clear CTA to watch, join, or participate

Where to set it up in Uscreen:

Send via the Email Broadcast Tool to your Active Members segment.

4. Upsell Email

Why it matters:

It’s far cheaper to grow revenue from existing customers than to find new ones. Upsell emails create more value for them and more revenue for you. For example, your monthly members could save money by upgrading to annual subscriptions. Or your basic tier members are missing out on premium content, so they should upgrade their tier!

What to include:

The clear benefit of upgrading

A quick comparison of what they have now vs. what’s included in the upgrade

Urgency or exclusivity to drive action, possibly through a coupon or bonus content

One big, unmistakable CTA button

Where to set it up in Uscreen:

Use Audience Filters to target upgrade-eligible members and send through the Email Broadcast Tool.



Putting It All Together with Uscreen

Inside Uscreen’s Email Broadcast Tool, you can combine all these building blocks in minutes.

Segment your list with Audience Filters

Craft your subject line directly in the composer

Add visuals, buttons, and formatted text without touching code

Schedule your send for peak engagement

Check out this walkthrough to see email broadcasts in action!