Every automation follows a simple, powerful framework:



Trigger

The starting event that launches your sequence.

For example:

A user starts a free trial

A subscription is purchased

A subscription is cancelled

A new lead is captured

A bundle is assigned

Goals

When you set a goal, it will remove people from an automation sequence once they take that action. This will stop emails that are no longer relevant to that person, and prevent doubling-up of sequences.

For Example:

Combine the trigger “new lead” and the goal “ Lead Purchases a Subscription ” to make sure that leads who sign up will stop getting sales-focused emails.

” to make sure that leads who sign up will stop getting sales-focused emails. Combine the trigger “subscription cancelled” with the goal “ cancellation revoked ” to stop your win-back emails once that member resubscribes.

Filters

Filters help you control who enters your automation by narrowing your audience based on specific criteria such as subscription status, plan, bundle access or lead source.

Think of filters as a way to make sure each automation only reaches the people it’s meant for.

You can combine filters to get more specific and create a truly personalized experience for your audience.

Why Filters Matter

Using filters ensures that your automations are:

Targeted: You’re sending the right message to the right people.

You’re sending the right message to the right people. Relevant: Subscribers only receive content that matches their plan, behavior, or entry point.

Subscribers only receive content that matches their plan, behavior, or entry point. Efficient: You avoid overlap and keep your emails feeling personalized rather than automated.





A Few Ways to Use Filters

1. Talk Differently to Monthly vs. Annual Members

Use the Subscription filter to separate your audience by plan type.

Example: Send an “exclusive loyalty” email to annual members thanking them for their commitment.

Or, create a retention flow for monthly members that encourages upgrading to an annual plan.



Filter setup example:

Filter: Subscription

Condition: Plan = Annual





2. Nurture Leads from a Specific Freebie or Bundle

If you offer different free resources (like a “7-Day Mini Course” or “Free Starter Bundle”), use the Bundle Access filter to send unique nurture sequences based on how someone entered your world.

Example: Someone downloads your free yoga series so you send a “Next Steps” nurture flow just for that audience.

This helps you follow up with messaging that feels personal and connected to their interests.





Filter setup example:

Filter: Bundle Access

Condition: Bundle = “Free 7-Day Starter Pack”





3. Welcome New Leads from Your Site’s Email Capture

If you have an email capture form on your site, you can automatically trigger a welcome sequence for those new leads.

Use the Lead Source filter and select Email Capture to ensure only those subscribers enter your nurture automation.

Example: Send a 4-part “Brand Story” nurture sequence to build trust and encourage them to start a free trial.





Filter setup example:

Filter: Lead Source

Condition: Lead Source = Email Capture

💡 Tip: Combine filters when needed—for example, target leads from Email Capture who also don’t have an active subscription or a Lifetime spend of $0.





Tags

Tags help you organize and track users through your flows. And just as important, they’ll help you exclude people from one-off email broadcasts while they’re going through a planned sequence.

Tags are optional, but highly recommended for tracking and preventing overlap — especially if you send broadcasts or run multiple nurture flows at once.



A best practice is the “Tag Sandwich” method:

Add a tag when a user enters the automation

Remove it at the end OR remove it then add a new tag noting they’ve completed the flow





Example:

Removing tag at the end: Add “trial-onboarding” → Run emails → Remove tag “trial-onboarding”

Removing existing tag then adding new tag: Add “trial-onboarding” → Run emails → Remove tag “trial-onboarding” → Add “trial-onboarding-complete”

Learn more about tags in the help center

Wait

Pauses between actions let members absorb your messages before the next one arrives.

For example:

Onboarding: 1–2 days between steps to help members build the habit of logging in

1–2 days between steps to help members build the habit of logging in Lead Nurture: 2–3 days between touchpoints to keep top of mind without overwhelming

2–3 days between touchpoints to keep top of mind without overwhelming Retention: check in after 30 days to re-engage members



Emails

Emails are so important they have their own section. Keep reading 👀