Uscreen Playbook
Master Your Email Automations
What are automations and how do they work? In this playbook you'll learn how to put your email marketing on autopilot. We'll cover the building blocks behind every automation, what you can accomplish, and best practices to get the most from Uscreen's automation tools.
Intro
Why Use Uscreen Automations?
Automations allow you to send the right email to the right person at the right time, based on real activity inside your Uscreen site.
With the right automation, you can increase:
- Conversions
- Engagement
- Retention
. . . all with less manual effort from you.
Think of it as putting your marketing on autopilot without needing extra tools like Drip or Zapier. You can build sequences directly in your Uscreen admin using triggers (events), filters (conditions), and actions (like sending emails or tagging members).
Chapter 1
Ways to Use Automations
Automations can be used in so many ways, from nurturing new leads to preventing members from churning. Here are just a few examples of what you can accomplish with automations.
💡 Did you know?
All these sequences are available in your Automations Template Library — complete with pre-built sequences and tips for each email. Just pick one, personalize it, and publish!
See Automations in Action
Chapter 2
Anatomy of an Automation
Every automation follows a simple, powerful framework:
Trigger
The starting event that launches your sequence.
For example:
- A user starts a free trial
- A subscription is purchased
- A subscription is cancelled
- A new lead is captured
- A bundle is assigned
Goals
When you set a goal, it will remove people from an automation sequence once they take that action. This will stop emails that are no longer relevant to that person, and prevent doubling-up of sequences.
For Example:
- Combine the trigger “new lead” and the goal “Lead Purchases a Subscription” to make sure that leads who sign up will stop getting sales-focused emails.
- Combine the trigger “subscription cancelled” with the goal “cancellation revoked” to stop your win-back emails once that member resubscribes.
Filters
Filters help you control who enters your automation by narrowing your audience based on specific criteria such as subscription status, plan, bundle access or lead source.
Think of filters as a way to make sure each automation only reaches the people it’s meant for.
You can combine filters to get more specific and create a truly personalized experience for your audience.
Why Filters Matter
Using filters ensures that your automations are:
- Targeted: You’re sending the right message to the right people.
- Relevant: Subscribers only receive content that matches their plan, behavior, or entry point.
- Efficient: You avoid overlap and keep your emails feeling personalized rather than automated.
A Few Ways to Use Filters
1. Talk Differently to Monthly vs. Annual Members
Use the Subscription filter to separate your audience by plan type.
- Example: Send an “exclusive loyalty” email to annual members thanking them for their commitment.
- Or, create a retention flow for monthly members that encourages upgrading to an annual plan.
Filter setup example:
- Filter: Subscription
- Condition: Plan = Annual
2. Nurture Leads from a Specific Freebie or Bundle
If you offer different free resources (like a “7-Day Mini Course” or “Free Starter Bundle”), use the Bundle Access filter to send unique nurture sequences based on how someone entered your world.
- Example: Someone downloads your free yoga series so you send a “Next Steps” nurture flow just for that audience.
- This helps you follow up with messaging that feels personal and connected to their interests.
Filter setup example:
- Filter: Bundle Access
- Condition: Bundle = “Free 7-Day Starter Pack”
3. Welcome New Leads from Your Site’s Email Capture
If you have an email capture form on your site, you can automatically trigger a welcome sequence for those new leads.
Use the Lead Source filter and select Email Capture to ensure only those subscribers enter your nurture automation.
- Example: Send a 4-part “Brand Story” nurture sequence to build trust and encourage them to start a free trial.
Filter setup example:
- Filter: Lead Source
- Condition: Lead Source = Email Capture
💡 Tip: Combine filters when needed—for example, target leads from Email Capture who also don’t have an active subscription or a Lifetime spend of $0.
Tags
Tags help you organize and track users through your flows. And just as important, they’ll help you exclude people from one-off email broadcasts while they’re going through a planned sequence.
Tags are optional, but highly recommended for tracking and preventing overlap — especially if you send broadcasts or run multiple nurture flows at once.
A best practice is the “Tag Sandwich” method:
- Add a tag when a user enters the automation
- Remove it at the end OR remove it then add a new tag noting they’ve completed the flow
Example:
Removing tag at the end: Add “trial-onboarding” → Run emails → Remove tag “trial-onboarding”
Removing existing tag then adding new tag: Add “trial-onboarding” → Run emails → Remove tag “trial-onboarding” → Add “trial-onboarding-complete”
Learn more about tags in the help center
Wait
Pauses between actions let members absorb your messages before the next one arrives.
For example:
- Onboarding: 1–2 days between steps to help members build the habit of logging in
- Lead Nurture: 2–3 days between touchpoints to keep top of mind without overwhelming
- Retention: check in after 30 days to re-engage members
Emails
Emails are so important they have their own section. Keep reading 👀
💡 Tip: Check out the automation template library . Each email includes tips on what to focus on while writing—use them as inspiration or a starting point for building your own sequences!
Chapter 3
Building Your Emails
If you’ve ever used the Email Broadcast tool, you’ll feel right at home.
The Automation Email Builder is identical — same drag-and-drop blocks, text styles, CTAs, and personalization tokens available like {{user.first_name}}.
You can:
- Add text, images, buttons, and spacers
- Customize colors and fonts to match your brand
- Preview and send yourself test emails before publishing
See Email in Action
🔗 For deeper copy tips (subject lines, tone, and structure), check out Chapter 2 of the Email Playbook.
Transactional Emails vs. Automations
Uscreen has built-in transactional emails (like receipts and confirmations).
When creating an automation, you may get a warning about “email overlap.” This happens when you choose a trigger that is also associated with a system transactional email.
Example:
- Subscription Purchased automation trigger
- Subscription Charge Confirmation transactional email
We recommend using system emails for transactional messages and automations for marketing/nurture sequences. Keep your transactional email as a “receipt,” and start your automation 5 minutes later.
For more info about email overlap, read the help article
Learn more about customizing these transactional emails here.
Get Help With Automations
You don’t have to build alone. Here are a few options for getting help with automations.
- 🧑🏫 Membership+ Office Hours — Get live feedback on your automations.
- 💬 Membership+ Community — Post questions or get feedback.
- 📘 Help Center — Read the article for setup and troubleshooting.
- 📣 Give Feedback — In your admin dashboard click “changelog” in the lower left corner, then click “add suggestion” at the top of the sidebar that pops out