Analytics Playbook: Grow Your Membership With Data-Driven Decisions
Getting started
Who this guide is for, and what you'll learn.
Why analytics matter
The value of data-driven decisions.
Key metrics to track
5 core metrics for every membership.
Actioning analytics
How to make data-driven decisions.
What analytics can’t tell you
The value of member insights.
Customer story
How Pilates by Leah uses analytics.
Wrapping up
Your next steps.
Getting Started
About this playbook
Who this guide is for
If you’ve ever opened your analytics dashboard and thought, “What am I even looking at?” – you’re not alone.
This guide is for Uscreen creators and operators who want to:
- Understand what their analytics are really telling them
- Make smarter decisions that grow their business
- Get over the fear or confusion that can come with “doing data”
- Build a sustainable habit of checking and acting on key metrics
Whether you’re just getting started or already poking around your dashboard, this guide will help you connect the dots between numbers and next steps.
What you’ll learn
This isn’t a textbook or a technical manual. It’s a hands-on, practical guide designed to help you:
- Understand why analytics are essential to sustainable growth
- Focus on the 5 most important metrics (no fluff)
- Build a starting routine to track trends and act on them
- Use data to reduce churn, increase revenue, and keep members engaged
- Combine analytics with real member feedback for smarter decision-making
By the end of this playbook, you’ll feel more confident using your analytics – not just to report what’s happening, but to shape what happens next.
No jargon. No overwhelm. Just clarity, action, and momentum.
Let’s dive in.
Understanding Analytics
Why analytics matter
The risks of ignoring your analytics
You might be making gut-based decisions right now - and some of them might even be working. But without data, you’re flying blind. Ignoring your analytics means:
- Leaving money on the table. You might have winning content, pricing, or marketing messages - but without data, you won’t know which ones to double down on. You risk missing out on revenue growth simply because you’re not measuring what’s working.
- Missing early warning signs of churn. Churn often starts small. A dip in content engagement, a few skipped payments, a slow decline in logins - these are red flags that, if caught early, can help you fix the issue before it becomes a major retention problem.
- Wasting time and money on ineffective marketing. If you’re spending on ads or running promotions, are they working? Without analytics, you have no way of knowing where your members are coming from - or what’s actually converting them.
The rewards of using your analytics
When you begin to use your analytics consistently, you unlock powerful benefits:
- Make informed decisions with confidence. Instead of guessing, you’ll start making changes based on facts. Whether it’s tweaking your onboarding, testing a new offer, or deciding when to launch content, analytics give you the context to move forward with clarity.
- Understand and engage your most valuable members. Your data can tell you who’s watching the most, renewing the longest, and contributing the most to your revenue. Once you know that, you can serve them better - and turn more members into “superfans.”
- Spot trends early - before they affect your bottom line. Analytics can show you the direction your business is headed before it’s obvious in your revenue. That means you can adapt faster, whether it’s jumping on a content trend or course-correcting before a decline snowballs.
Understanding Analytics
The top key metrics you need to track
You don’t need to track everything. In fact, trying to track too much is one of the main reasons people get overwhelmed. Focus on five key areas:
1. Acquisition: How well are you attracting new members?
Key Metric: Trial Conversion Rate (% of trial users who become paying members)
Why it matters: Shows how well your free trial is convincing people to stick around.
What it tells you: Is your content and onboarding strong enough to convert trial users?
How to act on it:
- Improve onboarding (welcome emails, tutorials)
- Experiment with the trial length
- Improve incentives to engage regularly (ideally daily!) during the trial period
Check-in cadence: Monthly
Find it in your dashboard: Analytics > Subscriptions > Trials
(Alternative) Key Metric: Website-to-Subscription Conversion Rate
Don’t offer a free trial? Using third-party tools like Google Analytics, start tracking your website-to-subscription conversion rate.
Focus on the conversion rate of high-intent pages like your pricing page or sign-up page; aka - areas of your website that people will only visit if they’re seriously considering signing up.
What it tells you: Do your sales-focused pages effectively convert new members?
How to act on it:
- Simplify your pricing options (stick to 2-3 options max.)
- Showcase the unique value proposition of each pricing tier
- Leverage trust-building assets like testimonials and free sneak-peeks
Check-in cadence: Monthly
Check out our guide that walks you through process of integrating Google Analytics with your Uscreen-powered platform.
2. Engagement: Are your members actively using your content?
Key Metric: Viewers (Unique members watching content)
Why it matters: Engagement drives retention. If people aren’t watching, they’re more likely to churn.
What it tells you: Which content is popular, and whether your audience is staying active.
How to act on it:
- Double down on top-performing content
- Adjust your content calendar or formats
- Re-engage inactive members
Check-in cadence: Monthly
Find it in your dashboard: Analytics > Content > Viewers
💡 Want to hone in on your best-performing content? Consider also tracking your average completion rate. Content that balances high views with a high completion rate reveals which videos are most popular and valued by your members. (These make for great lead magnets, too!)
3. Retention: Are your members sticking around?
Key Metric: Churn Rate (% of members canceling in a given time frame)
Why it matters: High churn = growth friction. Low churn = compounding revenue.
What it tells you: Whether your content, community, and user experience are keeping members engaged.
How to act on it:
- Run cancellation surveys to understand why users leave
- Build a habit early with strong onboarding and post-trial engagement
- Encourage upgrades to longer-term plans and test retention offers at renewal or cancellation
- Offer a “pause” option instead of canceling
Check-in cadence: Monthly
Find it in your dashboard: Analytics > Subscriptions > Churn
Explore Uscreen’s built-in marketing tools, designed to help you improve your retention. Learn more about how to use our Reduce Churn, Try Again for Free, and Subscription Upsell tools.
4. Revenue: How much are you earning?
Key Metric: Net Sales (Total revenue before fees)
Why it matters: Tells you how your business is growing - and whether your current strategy is sustainable.
What it tells you: Whether pricing, sales, and member growth are driving financial progress.
How to act on it:
- Launch promotions or bundles
- Test new pricing tiers
- Explore upsells or exclusive paid content
Check-in cadence: Monthly
Find it in your dashboard: Analytics > Sales
5. Overall Business Health: Are you growing sustainably?
Key Metric: Monthly Recurring Revenue (Predictable revenue from subscriptions)
Why it matters: MRR is your heartbeat. It shows how reliably your business is growing.
What it tells you: Whether your current growth and retention efforts are building momentum.
How to act on it:
- Set monthly MRR goals and monitor progress
- Balance efforts between acquisition and retention
- Use it as your anchor metric to measure strategic changes
Check-in cadence: Monthly
Find it in your dashboard: Analytics > Subscriptions > MRR
When to expand beyond these metrics
Stick to these five until you’ve built a rhythm. Once you're confident, you can add metrics that support your specific goals (e.g., member lifetime value, refund rate, video completion rate), and dig deeper when you see something unusual (e.g., a sudden spike in churn or drop in engagement).
Actioning Analytics
How to use your insights to make data-driven decisions
Step 1: Set a clear goal and choose the right metrics
Before you open your dashboard, decide: What am I trying to improve?
Start with a simple goal that supports your business:
- Grow revenue
- Improve member retention
- Increase trial conversions
- Boost video engagement
Then, choose 1-2 metrics that will help you measure success.
|Goal
|Primary Metric
|Supporting Metric
|Increase revenue
|Net Sales or MRR
|Churn Rate
|Improve retention
|Churn Rate
|Engagement
|Grow paid signups
|Trial Conversion Rate
|Acquisition Rate
|Boost engagement
|Unique Viewers
|Video Completion Rate
🛠 Just launched your Uscreen membership? Focus on early-stage metrics like trial conversion and first-week engagement. You won’t have member lifetime value (LTV) data yet - but you can still track onboarding success, content views, and trial behavior.
Also: turn on Uscreen’s native marketing automations - the earlier in your journey the better. The more you take advantage of automations, the more you can scale, and the sooner you will have data to evaluate.
Step 2: Build a simple analytics routine
The secret to better decisions isn’t more dashboards. It’s a regular rhythm of check-ins that help you take action early.
Weekly Check-In (15-20 mins)
- Review core metrics: Are there any major shifts (up or down)?
- Compare to last week: Are trends continuing?
- Add quick notes: Track what changed in your business (new content, promos, pricing tweaks)
Monthly Strategy Session (30-60 mins)
- Zoom out: Compare month-over-month. What improved? What dropped?
- Ask why: Choose 1-2 changes to dig into (e.g., “Why did churn spike mid-month?”)
- Plan experiments: Identify 1-2 small actions to take next month based on what you saw
💡 Schedule your analytics check-ins now. If you have a Success Manager, ask them to guide your review cadence.
With Uscreen’s Advanced Analytics, you can use scheduled email reports and automated alerts to stay on top of key data trends — without the manual effort.
Step 3: Look for trends, not blips
Don’t make big decisions based on a single data point. Look for patterns that hold for at least 2-3 weeks or longer.
How to identify a trend:
- Churn increases 3 weeks in a row? → Red flag
- Engagement drops after new content type? → Test reversal
- Conversion rate spikes after adding onboarding video? → Scale that play
💡 Trends = opportunities to investigate. Use them to form hypotheses. “Trial conversions dropped after I shortened the trial from 14 to 7 days. Maybe that change reduced perceived value.”
Step 4: Compare against industry benchmarks
Benchmarks give you an external frame of reference. They help answer: “Is this good?”
- Why it matters: Without context, it’s easy to panic over a 10% churn rate - or assume 20% trial conversions are great when your peers average 65%.
- What to do:
- Use Uscreen’s Subscription Benchmarks to compare churn, MRR, and lifetime.
- Use Content Benchmarks to evaluate engagement and video performance.
- If your numbers are below average, dig into why - and act on it. If they’re above, figure out what’s working and replicate it.
Step 5: Act on what you learn
Once you spot a consistent trend, take action. Don’t wait for perfection - treat it like an experiment.
Be sure to track what changes you made and when. That way, you can connect actions to results later.
Common actions by metric:
|Metric
|If low…
|Try this…
|Trial Conversion Rate
|<50%
|Improve onboarding emails, add social proof, extend trial
|Engagement
|Declining views
|Introduce new content types, adjust release schedule, re-engagement emails
|Churn Rate
|>7–10%
|Add cancellation surveys (day of cancellation and 30 days later), test retention offers, review user experience
|MRR
|Flat/stagnant
|Launch upsells, test price changes, bundle content
|Net Sales
|Inconsistent
|Create flash promotions, offer annual plans, optimize checkout UX
Step 6: Pair the numbers with member feedback
Data gives you the what. Feedback gives you the why. You need both to make smart decisions.
Easy ways to collect feedback:
- Cancellation surveys: Add 1-2 questions asking why they’re leaving
- Quick polls: Use your community or email to ask what they want more/less of
- Live check-ins: Schedule periodic ‘feedback’ calls with members to gain deeper insights into their experiences
- Post-signup surveys: Ask new members why they joined (and what nearly stopped them)
Step 7: Celebrate wins and keep going
Analytics aren’t just about fixing problems. They also help you see what’s working - so you can repeat and scale.
- MRR milestone? Share it with your team or community.
- Churn down 3 months in a row? Reflect on what worked.
- New content format performing 2x better? Create more of it.
Celebrate what you want to see more of. It builds motivation and momentum.
Integrating Member Feedback
What analytics can’t tell you
Uscreen’s analytics are designed to be user-friendly, intuitive, and accessible. But no matter how sophisticated your dashboards get, data isn’t a crystal ball. It won’t tell you everything you need to know.
1. The “why” behind the numbers
Analytics show you the “what” - for example, a drop in engagement or a spike in cancellations - but they don’t explain the “why.” That’s something only your customers can help you uncover.
- Why did engagement drop? It might be your content, your pricing, or even external factors like seasonality.
- Why are people canceling? Is it a poor onboarding experience, lack of perceived value, or something else entirely?
Action Tip: Treat data as the starting point. Once you spot a red flag or an exciting trend, the next step is always to talk to your members. Use surveys, polls, interviews, or community threads to fill in the gaps.
2. Whether your fixes are working (yet)
Even when you make changes based on data, results might lag or fluctuate.
- Did a new onboarding flow reduce churn? It could take weeks - or even months - to know for sure.
- Did a pricing experiment boost conversions? You might see a temporary spike, followed by a drop-off.
Action Tip: Don’t expect instant validation. Use data to set hypotheses and test over time, but validate your impact with a mix of short-term signals (like open rates or trial starts) and longer-term trends (like retention or MRR growth).
3. How your members feel
Even the most detailed analytics can’t measure sentiment. Data might suggest disengagement, but not whether it’s due to boredom, frustration, or a shift in interest. That emotional layer is crucial for making meaningful improvements.
Action Tip: Build feedback loops into your business. Even a simple cancellation survey or periodic email asking “What can we do better?” can reveal invaluable insights.
4. What success means for your business
Analytics offer benchmarks, but they can’t define success for you. A 5% churn rate might be excellent in one niche but unsustainable in another. Your business goals, pricing model, and customer journey are unique - and your analytics need to be interpreted through that lens.
Action Tip: Don’t just compare yourself to industry norms - align your analytics tracking to your own business goals.
5. When it’s worth taking action
Sometimes, a change in data doesn’t warrant a pivot. Analytics will always show variation, but reacting to every blip can create more confusion than clarity.
Action Tip: Use thresholds and timeframes. For example, decide in advance that a 10% drop in engagement over 3+ weeks is worth investigating - but a single week isn’t.
Bottom line: Data is most powerful when combined with member feedback
The most successful membership businesses combine data-driven decisions with member-driven understanding. Think of your analytics as a compass - not a GPS. It points you in the right direction, but you still need to steer.
Customer Story
Pilates by Leah: from analytics-averse, to “analytics nerd”
When Leah Maselli first launched her Pilates membership, she didn’t think much about analytics. She was a content creator - filming workouts, talking to her members, and juggling all the parts of a solo business.
“At first, I didn’t even know what MRR really meant.”
But as Pilates by Leah grew, Leah started to feel the limits of gut-based decisions. She couldn’t tell what content was converting, where her members were falling off, or whether her growth was sustainable. On her old platform, the data she needed wasn’t accessible - and every question meant another email to support.
So when she switched to Uscreen in 2024, one of the first things she did was open the analytics dashboard.
“The day I launched on Uscreen, I started checking everything - subscriptions, churn, revenue. It was intuitive. I could actually understand what I was looking at.”
The habit that changed everything
Every morning, Leah spends 30-45 minutes reviewing her analytics before she posts on social, films a class, or engages with members.
“I’m an analytics nerd. I start every day looking at my metrics before I do anything else.”
She tracks:
- MRR and revenue trends
- Active trials and subscription growth
- Churn by membership plan
- Trial-to-paid conversion rates
- Video watch time by content type
And she doesn’t just skim the numbers - she filters by plan type, compares membership behavior, and checks her performance against other creators using Uscreen’s benchmark reports.
“I don’t want a leaky bucket. If I’m bringing people in on trials, I need to know they’re sticking around.”
Making data-driven decisions, daily
At first, Leah built her membership around long-form, full-body Pilates sessions. But when she started looking at her content analytics watch time and completion data, she realized her assumptions were off.
“Turns out people love 20-minute express workouts. I would’ve never known if I wasn’t looking at what people were actually watching.”
The data also changed how she viewed herself - not just as a content creator, but as a business owner.
“Once I understood what MRR really meant, and I saw it going up - I was hooked.”
From insight to action - fast
The power of analytics isn’t just in knowing what’s happening - it’s in what you do with that information. When Leah notices her MRR dipping or trial conversions slowing down, she turns to her audience.
“I’ll post in the community tab or on Instagram and ask what they want. If someone says, ‘We need a chair class,’ I’ll film it the same day and upload it.”
And the results speak for themselves.
“I’ll start getting new trial notifications within hours of posting the new class. That feedback loop is so powerful.”
This quick response cycle…
- see the data,
- ask the audience,
- deliver value,
- track the result
… is how Leah keeps her membership growing.
A thriving membership built on insight, not instinct
What started as a simple Pilates membership has become a thriving business, powered by clear-eyed decisions, fast feedback loops, and a deeper understanding of what Leah’s members truly want.
Today, analytics isn’t just something Leah checks. It’s how she runs her business - with purpose, with confidence, and with the kind of clarity that only comes from knowing what’s working and why.
Wrapping Up
You’ve got this - and we’ve got you
Uscreen’s built-in analytics are designed to make insights accessible, not intimidating. Start small and stay consistent, rather than trying to implement everything at once and getting overwhelmed on day 1.
Choose one area - like retention or trial conversions - and make that your focus for the next 30 days. Build the habit. Review the trend. Test something. Repeat.
And when you're ready, Uscreen’s Advanced Analytics is here to help you dig even deeper — with custom dashboards, performance benchmarks, and strategic guidance from our Analytics team.
Frequently Asked Questions
Got questions about Analytics? We've got answers!
What tools are available within Uscreen Analytics?
Uscreen Analytics includes several tools to help you explore your reports: Filters: Available to help you segment your data; Time Frame Control: Adjust the time frame at the top of your report to aggregate data accordingly; Drill Down: Click on a value within a report and choose “Drill” to get a more detailed view; Download: Save a visualization by clicking the three-dot menu (⋮) in the top right corner or download the full report by clicking the ⤓ icon at the bottom of the report. You can export data for further analysis or sharing.
What types of reports are available?
Uscreen offers various analytics reports, including: Sales Analytics; Subscriber Analytics; Content Analytics; Community Analytics; and Marketing Analytics. You’ll also find Benchmark reports to compare your performance with other businesses.
Are there any planned improvements or new features coming to Analytics?
Yes! We're always working to improve Uscreen Analytics. Keep an eye on the Analytics Changelog to stay updated on the latest changes and enhancements!
Who should I contact if I have questions about Analytics?
If you have questions that aren’t answered in this Playbook or our help articles, our Support team is here to help! You can reach out via chat or email.