You don’t need to track everything. In fact, trying to track too much is one of the main reasons people get overwhelmed. Focus on five key areas:

1. Acquisition: How well are you attracting new members?

Key Metric: Trial Conversion Rate (% of trial users who become paying members)

Why it matters: Shows how well your free trial is convincing people to stick around.

What it tells you: Is your content and onboarding strong enough to convert trial users?

How to act on it:

Improve onboarding (welcome emails, tutorials)

Experiment with the trial length

Improve incentives to engage regularly (ideally daily!) during the trial period

Check-in cadence: Monthly

Find it in your dashboard: Analytics > Subscriptions > Trials

How's your Trial Acquisition Rate looking this month? Visit your Uscreen Analytics dashboard now to review this metric and more. Visit My Dashboard

(Alternative) Key Metric: Website-to-Subscription Conversion Rate

Don’t offer a free trial? Using third-party tools like Google Analytics, start tracking your website-to-subscription conversion rate.

Focus on the conversion rate of high-intent pages like your pricing page or sign-up page; aka - areas of your website that people will only visit if they’re seriously considering signing up.

What it tells you: Do your sales-focused pages effectively convert new members?

How to act on it:

Simplify your pricing options (stick to 2-3 options max.)

Showcase the unique value proposition of each pricing tier

Leverage trust-building assets like testimonials and free sneak-peeks

Check-in cadence: Monthly

Check out our guide that walks you through process of integrating Google Analytics with your Uscreen-powered platform.

2. Engagement: Are your members actively using your content?

Key Metric: Viewers (Unique members watching content)

Why it matters: Engagement drives retention. If people aren’t watching, they’re more likely to churn.

What it tells you: Which content is popular, and whether your audience is staying active.

How to act on it:

Double down on top-performing content

Adjust your content calendar or formats

Re-engage inactive members

Check-in cadence: Monthly

Find it in your dashboard: Analytics > Content > Viewers

💡 Want to hone in on your best-performing content? Consider also tracking your average completion rate. Content that balances high views with a high completion rate reveals which videos are most popular and valued by your members. (These make for great lead magnets, too!)

Are your Viewers extra engaged this month? Visit your Uscreen Analytics dashboard now to review this metric and more. Visit My Dashboard

3. Retention: Are your members sticking around?

Key Metric: Churn Rate (% of members canceling in a given time frame)

Why it matters: High churn = growth friction. Low churn = compounding revenue.

What it tells you: Whether your content, community, and user experience are keeping members engaged.

How to act on it:

Run cancellation surveys to understand why users leave

Build a habit early with strong onboarding and post-trial engagement

Encourage upgrades to longer-term plans and test retention offers at renewal or cancellation

Offer a “pause” option instead of canceling

Check-in cadence: Monthly

Find it in your dashboard: Analytics > Subscriptions > Churn

Explore Uscreen’s built-in marketing tools, designed to help you improve your retention. Learn more about how to use our Reduce Churn, Try Again for Free, and Subscription Upsell tools.

Is your Churn staying within a healthy range? Visit your Uscreen Analytics dashboard now to review this metric and more. Visit My Dashboard

4. Revenue: How much are you earning?

Key Metric: Net Sales (Total revenue before fees)

Why it matters: Tells you how your business is growing - and whether your current strategy is sustainable.

What it tells you: Whether pricing, sales, and member growth are driving financial progress.

How to act on it:

Launch promotions or bundles

Test new pricing tiers

Explore upsells or exclusive paid content

Check-in cadence: Monthly

Find it in your dashboard: Analytics > Sales

Are your Net Sales higher or lower than last month? Visit your Uscreen Analytics dashboard now to review this metric and more. Visit My Dashboard

5. Overall Business Health: Are you growing sustainably?

Key Metric: Monthly Recurring Revenue (Predictable revenue from subscriptions)

Why it matters: MRR is your heartbeat. It shows how reliably your business is growing.

What it tells you: Whether your current growth and retention efforts are building momentum.

How to act on it:

Set monthly MRR goals and monitor progress

Balance efforts between acquisition and retention

Use it as your anchor metric to measure strategic changes

Check-in cadence: Monthly

Find it in your dashboard: Analytics > Subscriptions > MRR

Is your MRR on the rise? Visit your Uscreen Analytics dashboard now to review this metric and more. Visit My Dashboard

When to expand beyond these metrics

Stick to these five until you’ve built a rhythm. Once you're confident, you can add metrics that support your specific goals (e.g., member lifetime value, refund rate, video completion rate), and dig deeper when you see something unusual (e.g., a sudden spike in churn or drop in engagement).