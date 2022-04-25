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Real businesses built on Uscreen

Memberships don’t have to be hard - use these successful video businesses as inspiration to help you get started.

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No card needed | Plans start at $49/mo

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Desktop and mobile view of what the Means TV membership platform looks like
Means TV App Logo

Means TV

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Desktop and mobile view of what the Filmmakers Academy membership platform looks like
Filmmakers Academy App Logo

Filmmakers Academy

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Desktop and mobile view of what the Estudios Neverland membership platform looks like
Estudios Neverland App Logo

Estudios Neverland

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Desktop and mobile view of what the Trial Lawyers University (TLU On Demand) membership platform looks like
Trial Lawyers University App Logo

Trial Lawyers University

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Desktop and mobile view of what the BDC Online membership platform looks like
BDC Online App Logo

BDC Online

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Desktop and mobile view of what the Wild Goose TV membership platform looks like
Wild Goose TV App Logo

Wild Goose TV

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Why Creators
Choose Uscreen

Proven success

Most of our creators see profits bloom within three months.

True autonomy

Take the reins of your brand, community, and data—it’s all in your hands with Uscreen.

Real support

Count on us for hands-on, customized support from your first steps to your big leaps.

View case study

Don’t just take our word for it. See how our customers have built six & seven figure businesses by building their memberships with Uscreen.

Brooke Coates, founder of Studio Bloom
Studio Bloom App Logo

With Uscreen we can expand and scale the business without expanding our workload and we can reach more people.

Brooke Cates

Founder of Studio Bloom

$40K+

Monthly revenue

62%

app users

61%

Increase in viewer growth

View case study
An image of Justin Rhodes, the founder of Abundance Plus
Abundance Plus Logo

If I want to grow the business every year, it comes down to getting my own platform and my own app.

Justin Rhodes

Founder of Abundance+

$100K+

Monthly revenue

2X

Membership growth

4.5

Average App Store ratings

View case study

Join the Uscreen family today

Begin in minutes with ready-to-use features

Unlock the power of efficiency with our all-inclusive feature suite, tailored to expedite your journey and help your business launch in mere minutes.

Mobile + TV Apps

Launch your own Mobile + TV Apps, no coding skills required.

Live Streaming

The five-star live viewing experience your audience deserves.

Video Experience

Upload, organize and distribute your videos all in one place.

Video Monetization

Earn recurring revenue from your content.

Membership Tools

Unlock the true potential of your videos.

Community

Forge a strong bond with your audience using community features.

Get more out of Uscreen

Power features and resources to elevate your brand and membership to the next level. Let us help you on your way.

Uscreen Blog

Dive into the latest insights, tips and trends in the world of membership.

Resources

From guides and templates, to workshops and expert strategies, find your success here.

Help Center

Get answers, troubleshoot issues and master the Uscreen platform.

Join the Uscreen family today

Join the Uscreen family and start building your online membership business today.