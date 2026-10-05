Key takeaways If you only have 60 seconds Uscreen suits recurring video memberships, Muvi enterprise OTT, Dacast live streaming, Vimeo hosting, and VPlayed white-label OTT.

Vodlix prices spiked, app-ready plans start at $1,550/month, and the community and retention tools you actually need to keep subscribers around were never in the picture to begin with. If you’re running a membership business on top of it, you already know how much of the stack you’re assembling yourself.

That’s when most people start searching for the best Vodlix alternatives, and that’s exactly what this list covers. Some are full membership platforms built around recurring revenue and subscriber engagement. Others are pure infrastructure for enterprise broadcasters and developers who want to build everything themselves.

The right option for your business depends on what you’re actually building, not just what you’re walking away from.

What is Vodlix?

Vodlix (opens in new tab) is a white-label OTT platform that lets you launch your own branded app for on-demand and live video, without building the tech yourself. You upload your content, pick a monetization model (subscriptions, pay-per-view, or ads), and Vodlix handles hosting, encoding, and delivery behind the scenes. It’s built as infrastructure, not a full business platform, so it doesn’t include community, email marketing, or retention tools.

Key features:

White-label branded apps: Launch your own app on Android, iOS, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and VR headsets under your own brand.

Launch your own app on Android, iOS, Android TV, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and VR headsets under your own brand. Multiple monetization models: Charge through subscriptions, pay-per-view, or ad-supported video, or combine them.

Charge through subscriptions, pay-per-view, or ad-supported video, or combine them. Live streaming: Broadcast in real time alongside your on-demand library.

Broadcast in real time alongside your on-demand library. Video hosting and delivery: Vodlix handles encoding, storage, and CDN delivery, so you don’t need to manage the underlying infrastructure.

Vodlix handles encoding, storage, and CDN delivery, so you don’t need to manage the underlying infrastructure. Flat-rate pricing: Plans are charged at a fixed monthly rate with no per-subscriber fee eating into your margins as you grow.

Why video businesses look for Vodlix alternatives

Video businesses look for Vodlix alternatives mainly because the platform is built for infrastructure. It handles video delivery well, but it doesn’t include the community (opens in new tab) , email marketing (opens in new tab) , or retention tools that keep subscribers paying month after month.

Add a pricing floor starting at $1,550/month, and many operators end up paying premium infrastructure rates while still assembling their own stack for everything else.

Here’s what comes up most often when businesses start looking elsewhere:

Pricing floor with no entry option: Vodlix does have a Launch plan at $99/month, but it’s web- and API-only. The first plan with apps starts at $1,550/month (Professional), a significant jump for anyone who needs a branded mobile or TV presence. Bandwidth overages on top of that make monthly costs hard to predict. For businesses that aren’t yet at enterprise scale, that starting price is a significant commitment before they’ve proven the model.

Vodlix does have a Launch plan at $99/month, but it’s web- and API-only. The first plan with apps starts at $1,550/month (Professional), a significant jump for anyone who needs a branded mobile or TV presence. Bandwidth overages on top of that make monthly costs hard to predict. For businesses that aren’t yet at enterprise scale, that starting price is a significant commitment before they’ve proven the model. No community or engagement tools: Vodlix has a video player and not much else for retention. There’s no built-in community space, CRM, email marketing, or automations such as abandoned-cart recovery (opens in new tab) or win-back campaigns (opens in new tab) . Every one of those has to be wired in separately, which means more tools, more cost, and more things to manage.

Vodlix has a video player and not much else for retention. There’s no built-in community space, CRM, email marketing, or automations such as or . Every one of those has to be wired in separately, which means more tools, more cost, and more things to manage. Thin social proof: Vodlix has just five reviews on G2 (opens in new tab) as of 2026. That’s a small sample compared to competitors with hundreds or thousands of verified reviews, making it harder to assess how the platform performs at scale before committing.

Vodlix has just as of 2026. That’s a small sample compared to competitors with hundreds or thousands of verified reviews, making it harder to assess how the platform performs at scale before committing. Platform dependency risk: Because Vodlix handles only the infrastructure layer, operators end up dependent on several external tools for the parts of their business that actually drive retention. If any of those integrations break or change pricing, it affects the whole stack.

Quick comparison: Vodlix alternatives at a glance

How we tested these Vodlix alternatives

We evaluated each platform by working through their pricing pages, public documentation, G2 and Capterra reviews, and hands-on trials where available, focusing on what a video business owner would actually encounter rather than what the marketing pages promise.

Every tool was put through the same criteria:

Business model fit: Does the platform support recurring subscriptions, or is it built purely for infrastructure and one-off delivery?

Does the platform support recurring subscriptions, or is it built purely for infrastructure and one-off delivery? True pricing: What does the platform actually cost once app fees, per-subscriber charges, and bandwidth overages are factored in at a realistic subscriber count?

What does the platform actually cost once app fees, per-subscriber charges, and bandwidth overages are factored in at a realistic subscriber count? Retention and engagement tools: What’s built in for community, email marketing, and automations, and what has to be bolted on separately?

What’s built in for community, email marketing, and automations, and what has to be bolted on separately? App coverage and branded experience: Which devices are supported, what does the app setup process actually involve, and are apps included in the plan or billed separately?

Which devices are supported, what does the app setup process actually involve, and are apps included in the plan or billed separately? Migration and onboarding support: How much of the switching process does the platform handle, and what’s left to the operator?

The 8 tools that made this list each solve a distinct problem well enough to recommend to a specific kind of operator.

1. Uscreen: best for video membership businesses

Uscreen (opens in new tab) is built for video business owners running a subscription membership, where the goal is to get people to subscribe, stick around, and keep engaging. It bundles a Netflix-style video catalog, a built-in community (channels, polls, challenges, direct messages), native live streaming, and marketing automations such as abandoned-cart recovery and win-back campaigns, all under one login.

Uscreen customers using community features see 2x less churn and 50% higher engagement than those that don’t, and abandoned cart recovery alone has generated more than $24 million for Uscreen customers.

The apps are where it most clearly separates itself from infrastructure-only platforms. On the App Essentials plan, you get fully branded iOS and Android apps (opens in new tab) published on your own developer account, with no per-app fees stacked on top. TV apps (Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung TV) require the Custom plan, which also includes the built-in community tools.

Pricing: Starter at $49/month (opens in new tab) (up to 100 subscribers). Growth: $149/month billed annually, plus $1.99 per subscriber. App Essentials: $449/month billed annually, plus $0.99 per subscriber. Custom plan (TV apps + community) is quote-based.

Starter at (up to 100 subscribers). Growth: $149/month billed annually, plus $1.99 per subscriber. App Essentials: $449/month billed annually, plus $0.99 per subscriber. Custom plan (TV apps + community) is quote-based. Best for: Fitness studios, niche educators, independent media operators, and anyone leaving Vodlix who’s tired of running separate tools for video, community, and marketing.

Fitness studios, niche educators, independent media operators, and anyone leaving Vodlix who’s tired of running separate tools for video, community, and marketing. Worth knowing: The per-subscriber fee can feel steep once you’re at a few thousand paying members, especially before revenue has caught up to audience size. Website customization also has some template limits if you want a highly custom layout.

2. Muvi: best for enterprise OTT infrastructure

Muvi (opens in new tab) is enterprise OTT infrastructure, built for organizations that need to reach nearly every screen out there, including LG TV and VIDAA OS, and want native ad insertion (AVOD) built in rather than bolted on. API access is included on every plan, and device coverage is broader than that of most competitors on this list.

The catch that most comparison pages miss: the $399/month Standard plan is just the starting point. Each app costs an extra $299 to $499 per month; DRM is billed per view on lower tiers; and bandwidth, storage, and encoding can all incur overage charges. A broadcaster running five branded apps on the Professional plan can end up well over $2,000 a month once fees stack.

Pricing: Standard at $399/month, Professional at $1,499/month, Enterprise at $3,900/month. Each app (mobile or TV) costs an extra $299 to $499/month on top of the base plan.

Standard at $399/month, Professional at $1,499/month, Enterprise at $3,900/month. Each app (mobile or TV) costs an extra $299 to $499/month on top of the base plan. Best for: Broadcasters, sports networks, and enterprise media companies with a technical team on staff and a genuine need for AVOD or support for unusual devices.

Broadcasters, sports networks, and enterprise media companies with a technical team on staff and a genuine need for AVOD or support for unusual devices. Worth knowing: There’s no community space, CRM, or email marketing built in, so if retention matters, you’ll need to assemble a separate stack on top.

3. Dacast: best for live streaming on a budget

Dacast (opens in new tab) keeps things simple: low-latency live streaming, pay-per-view for individual events, and password protection for private streams. It starts at $39/month and is built for operators who go live regularly and don’t need much else.

Churches, event organizers, and smaller broadcasters make up most of its user base for exactly that reason. It falls short on the business side, though. The on-demand library is functional but basic, more of a video list than a catalog experience, and it’s not built for anyone trying to grow a paid audience around a content library.

Pricing: Starter at $39/month (annual only). Event at $63/month with advanced live features. Scale at $165/month billed annually ($250/month month-to-month) with unlimited channels and team members. Overage fees apply at $0.30/GB for bandwidth and $0.15/GB/month for storage.

Starter at $39/month (annual only). Event at $63/month with advanced live features. Scale at $165/month billed annually ($250/month month-to-month) with unlimited channels and team members. Overage fees apply at $0.30/GB for bandwidth and $0.15/GB/month for storage. Best for: Event broadcasters, churches, and sports leagues that mostly produce live content and aren’t trying to build a recurring membership business.

Event broadcasters, churches, and sports leagues that mostly produce live content and aren’t trying to build a recurring membership business. Worth knowing: No branded apps and no membership management mean Dacast works as a live-streaming tool, not as a platform to grow a paid audience.

4. Vimeo Streaming (formerly Vimeo OTT): best for brand-name recognition

Vimeo Streaming (opens in new tab) has been around for close to 20 years. It has genuine depth on the video hosting side: ad-free playback, a customizable embeddable player, granular privacy controls, AI-powered captions and translation, and a review-and-collaboration workflow that creative teams use for client work.

It also carries enterprise security credentials (SOC 2 Type II and HIPAA-capable, per Vimeo’s own documentation) that matter if your organization has compliance requirements. The platform serves millions of users across creative professionals, marketing teams, and corporate communications, so the underlying infrastructure is proven at scale.

Pricing: $1.00 per subscriber per month for SVOD, plus a 10% fee on one-time purchases. Branded apps and API access are Enterprise-tier only and subject to custom pricing.

$1.00 per subscriber per month for SVOD, plus a 10% fee on one-time purchases. Branded apps and API access are Enterprise-tier only and subject to custom pricing. Best for: Operators who already have an established Vimeo setup and aren’t ready to migrate, or anyone who mainly needs video hosting without a full membership stack.

Operators who already have an established Vimeo setup and aren’t ready to migrate, or anyone who mainly needs video hosting without a full membership stack. Worth knowing: Branded apps are only available on the Enterprise tier. If you’re weighing this closely, the (opens in new tab) Uscreen vs. Vimeo Streaming comparison (opens in new tab) breaks down the tradeoff in more depth.

5. VPlayed: best for deep white-label customization

VPlayed (opens in new tab) hands you the source code, which means your team can modify the platform itself. Deployment options span cloud, on-premises, and hybrid, and the platform supports 10-plus monetization models including SVOD, AVOD, TVOD, and server-side ad insertion.

The player is 4K-capable, and security runs deep: DRM, geo-blocking, dynamic watermarking, and multi-DRM support across devices.

Some deployments use a one-time licensing model, so you own the platform outright rather than paying a recurring fee indefinitely, which appeals to organizations with long planning horizons and strict vendor-dependency policies.

Pricing: Custom, quote-based only. No self-serve pricing page. On-premises or cloud deployment options available.

Custom, quote-based only. No self-serve pricing page. On-premises or cloud deployment options available. Best for: Broadcasters and enterprises with in-house developers who need full control over the codebase and are willing to trade speed for it.

Broadcasters and enterprises with in-house developers who need full control over the codebase and are willing to trade speed for it. Worth knowing: Public case studies are limited and there’s no free trial or demo-free entry point. If you want a platform you can sign up for this afternoon, this isn’t it.

6. JW Player (JWX): best for publishers and high-volume video

JWX (opens in new tab) was formed from the merger of JW Player and ad-tech platform Connatix in 2024, with the combined company rebranding fully to JWX in December 2025. The platform pairs video infrastructure with a native ad stack, meaning AVOD monetization isn’t bolted on from a third-party integration but built into the same pipeline that handles delivery.

It supports mobile and TV apps and includes publisher-specific workflow tools like content scheduling, rights management, and programmatic ad controls. For publishers running ad-supported video at scale, native ad integration is the main reason to be here rather than on a general-purpose infrastructure platform.

Pricing: Custom, sales-gated, and no published fixed tiers.

Custom, sales-gated, and no published fixed tiers. Best for: Publishers and broadcasters whose main monetization model is advertising.

Publishers and broadcasters whose main monetization model is advertising. Worth knowing: You won’t get a number without a sales conversation first, and the platform has no built-in community or retention tools.

7. Brightcove: best for enterprise media and corporate streaming

Brightcove (opens in new tab) has been enterprise video infrastructure for over 15 years, with deployments across media companies, broadcasters, and corporate communications teams in more than 80 countries. The platform covers live streaming, video-on-demand, and monetization across web, mobile, and TV, with integrations with marketing stacks such as Salesforce, HubSpot, and Adobe Experience Manager.

It includes deep analytics, audience segmentation, and content recommendation tools that go well beyond what most OTT platforms offer at the infrastructure layer. Dedicated account management and an uptime SLA come standard at the enterprise tier, which matters when video is powering revenue-critical workflows rather than a side channel.

Pricing: Custom only, typically in the five- to six-figure range annually. Sales process required.

Custom only, typically in the five- to six-figure range annually. Sales process required. Best for: Large media companies and enterprises running corporate video communications at scale, and not direct-to-consumer subscription businesses.

Large media companies and enterprises running corporate video communications at scale, and not direct-to-consumer subscription businesses. Worth knowing: No self-service entry point and no published pricing, which rules it out for most independent operators before the conversation even starts.

8. Wowza: best for developers and low-latency streaming

Wowza (opens in new tab) has been a developer-first streaming infrastructure platform since 2007, and its reputation is built on low-latency delivery in situations where timing is the product. It supports the full range of streaming protocols, including RTMP, HLS, DASH, WebRTC, and SRT. It gives developers API-level control over ingest, transcoding, and delivery without abstracting those choices away behind a UI.

The Wowza Streaming Engine runs self-hosted, which suits teams that need to keep infrastructure on their own servers for compliance or performance reasons. The cloud option, Wowza Video, handles the infrastructure layer and scales with usage, so you’re not paying for capacity you’re not using between events.

Pricing: Around $195/month for the core Streaming Engine self-hosted plan. Cloud products are usage-based, billed by streaming hours and viewer volume.

Around $195/month for the core Streaming Engine self-hosted plan. Cloud products are usage-based, billed by streaming hours and viewer volume. Best for: Developers building a custom streaming product who need low latency and don’t mind building everything else themselves.

Developers building a custom streaming product who need low latency and don’t mind building everything else themselves. Worth knowing: Wowza provides only the infrastructure layer. Everything a viewer actually sees has to be built on top of it, which requires real engineering time and resources.

How to choose the right Vodlix alternative

Choosing the right Vodlix alternative comes down to one question: are you building a subscription membership, or streaming infrastructure? Those are two different jobs. A membership platform is built to keep people paying month after month. A streaming infrastructure platform is built to deliver video at scale reliably. Pick the wrong category, and you’ll spend the next year bolting on whatever’s missing.

Here’s what actually matters when you’re comparing your options:

Business model fit: If your revenue depends on recurring subscriptions, you need a membership platform like Uscreen that handles community, retention, and marketing automations alongside video. If you’re moving high-volume video at scale or monetizing through ads, you need infrastructure like Muvi, Wowza, or Brightcove . This is the most important filter. Everything else is secondary.

If your revenue depends on recurring subscriptions, you need a membership platform like that handles community, retention, and marketing automations alongside video. If you’re moving high-volume video at scale or monetizing through ads, you need infrastructure like . This is the most important filter. Everything else is secondary. Built-in engagement tools vs. a third-party stack: Vodlix, Dacast, and Wowza leave community, email marketing, and push notifications out entirely. Uscreen builds most of that in. If you’re fine assembling a stack of separate tools, you have more options. If you want everything under one login, the list gets shorter fast.

leave community, email marketing, and push notifications out entirely. Uscreen builds most of that in. If you’re fine assembling a stack of separate tools, you have more options. If you want everything under one login, the list gets shorter fast. True cost at your subscriber count in 12 months: Don’t just look at the headline price. Per-subscriber fees, per-app fees, and bandwidth overages all scale differently. A platform that looks affordable on day one can quickly become expensive once your audience grows. Run the numbers for where your subscriber count will realistically be in a year, not where it is today.

Don’t just look at the headline price. Per-subscriber fees, per-app fees, and bandwidth overages all scale differently. A platform that looks affordable on day one can quickly become expensive once your audience grows. Run the numbers for where your subscriber count will realistically be in a year, not where it is today. App and device requirements: Some platforms charge $300 to $500 per app per month, in addition to the base price. Others include branded mobile apps in the plan. If you need to be on multiple screens, those per-app fees change the math significantly. TV apps (Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV) often require a separate tier or an entirely custom plan.

Some platforms charge $300 to $500 per app per month, in addition to the base price. Others include branded mobile apps in the plan. If you need to be on multiple screens, those per-app fees change the math significantly. TV apps (Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV) often require a separate tier or an entirely custom plan. Migration support: If you’re switching from an existing platform, check whether the new platform handles content and subscriber transfers or leaves that to you. Uscreen has a dedicated Migration team with thousands of successful migrations completed, and most take 30 to 60 days. The team works with you to tailor the process to your goals and timeline.

When Uscreen is the right Vodlix alternative

Vodlix is built for video delivery and app infrastructure. But if you already have an audience and want to own it, monetize it with recurring subscriptions, and stop stitching together separate tools for community, marketing, and retention, Uscreen fills that gap.

Here’s when it’s the right move:

You’re ready to run a subscription membership: You have an existing audience that pays for access, and you want predictable monthly recurring revenue instead of usage-based billing and bandwidth overages you can’t forecast.

You have an existing audience that pays for access, and you want predictable monthly recurring revenue instead of usage-based billing and bandwidth overages you can’t forecast. You want community alongside your video: Channels, challenges, direct messages, and member profiles, all inside the same platform as your content, not wired in from a third-party tool.

Channels, challenges, direct messages, and member profiles, all inside the same platform as your content, not wired in from a third-party tool. You need branded mobile and TV apps: Published under your own developer account. Your members tap your app, see your brand, and never know Uscreen exists.

Published under your own developer account. Your members tap your app, see your brand, and never know Uscreen exists. You’re migrating from another platform: Uscreen’s Migration team (opens in new tab) handles content, subscriber data, and app setup. Most migrations take 30 to 60 days, but the team builds the plan around your goals and timeline, with scheduled calls and a dedicated point of contact throughout.

If that’s where you are, start a free trial (opens in new tab) without a credit card, or book a demo (opens in new tab) to see the platform before committing. If your primary need is infrastructure, AVOD, or low-latency developer tooling, the breakdown above covers exactly which platform makes sense for your use case.

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