Reliable streaming for combat sports promoters
The All-in-One Combat Sports Streaming Solution
Powerful tools for combat sports success
Everything you need in your corner
Rock-Solid Live Streaming
Deliver reliable, low-latency PPV events for every fight on your card, from the prelims to the main event. No more stream crashes.
Branded OTT Apps
Give fans a premium viewer experience on branded mobile and Smart TV apps. Look professional and reach viewers on any device.
Integrated PPV & VOD
Sell pay-per-view access to live events and monetize your fight library with custom subscription tiers, all from a single, simple dashboard.
Built-in Marketing
Convert social media followers into paying customers with tools like coupons, gifting, and event bundles designed to increase your revenue.
Own Your Brand
Launch a fully white-label streaming service. You control the branding, the fan experience, and you own all of your customer data.
Stop renting your audience, start owning it
Platforms like YouTube and Facebook are great for building followers, not a sustainable business. With a fight promotion streaming service powered by Uscreen, you build a valuable brand asset, control the viewer experience, and keep your revenue.
Build your brand, not a social media channel
A white-label platform with your own branded OTT apps legitimizes your promotion. It tells fighters, fans, and sponsors that you are a professional organization.
Create a year-round revenue stream
Your content's value doesn't end when the event is over. Turn your library of past fights and exclusive content into a recurring revenue stream with your own membership.
Special introductory offer for Live Streamers
Elevate your membership with the Live Streaming Plan!
Unlock the full potential of your broadcasts with the Live Streaming plan. Enjoy 120 hours of live streaming, a 200-hour video archive, and powerful monetization tools. Plus, expand your reach with Smart TV apps and foster a thriving community around your races.
- Deliver high-quality live streams to any device
- Build a premium combat video library
- Maximize revenue with flexible monetization
- Reach fans on Smart TVs and build community
Live Streaming plan
$1,398 $999 /month
+ $0.99 per subscriber fee / +5% of pay-per-view revenue
- 300 hours of video storage
- 120 hours of live streaming per year
- Unlimited seats for admin users
-
Promoter Spotlight
A better streaming experience for combat sports promoters…
Don't take our word for it!
See Why Combat Sports Promoters Choose Uscreen
increased recurring revenue with our all-in-one platform.
At Uscreen we excel at one thing unlike anyone else. Creating a reliable source of income for creators.
Want a demo?
No sales script - these calls are to show our product and answer your questions only.Talk to a real human