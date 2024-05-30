Uscreen vs. Vidapp
Why creators choose
Uscreen over Vidapp
What sets Uscreen apart from Vidapp?
Unlike VidApp's app-only offering, Uscreen provides a complete membership platform for creators. Leading creators like Yoga with Adriene choose Uscreen for its all-in-one solution, including built-in live streaming, powerful marketing tools, and seamless scalability.
Uscreen
Vidapp
Key Features
Netflix-style video catalog
TV Apps (Apple, Android, Fire, Roku)
Mobile Apps (iOS and Android)
Custom playlists
Apple watch fitness tracker
Mobile calendar
Built-in live streaming & chat
Built-in Community feed with channels
Single feed & channel
Content, people, & membership analytics
Lead gen, acquisition, and retention marketing tools
Creators trust Uscreen when building their Memberships
Build a captivating video catalog, engage your audience with reliable live streaming and an embedded community, and scale with hassle-free mobile and tv apps. These are just a few reasons why these creators chose Uscreen and never looked back.
Go beyond apps
Don't limit your reach with just an app. Uscreen provides creators with a complete all-in-one web and mobile experience, letting you build a thriving membership across all devices.
Customize experience
Make your membership your own. Uscreen allows for extensive customization, letting you build a branded platform that reflects your unique style and vision.
Scale confidently
Don't settle for less. Uscreen prioritizes data security and reliable performance, giving you peace of mind while you focus on building your membership empire.
Choose Uscreen, the all-in-one platform for creators who want more.
Unlock a world of engagement with our all-in-one platform. In addition to apps, Uscreen delivers a beautiful web platform and powerful built-in features like native live streaming and chat, Community, marketing tools (CRM & analytics) and much much more.
All-in-one membership experience
Don't settle for a limited app experience. Uscreen offers a complete membership solution with a beautiful web platform and custom mobile and tv apps. Reach your audience wherever they are and create a seamless experience that keeps them engaged.
Full-featured apps, launched in 30 days
Launch full-featured mobile and TV apps — on your personal developer account — in 30 days with Uscreen. Enhance your app experience through your own Apple Watch Fitness Tracker. And stay top of mind with Uscreen’s simple, segmentable push notifications.
Hassle-free, native live streaming & chat
Level up your live streams! Reach your audience directly and create a dynamic experience in real-time. Uscreen doesn't stop at just broadcasting. Uscreen's integrated live chat and Community experience lets you engage with your viewers in the moment, fostering stronger connections and addressing their needs instantly.
Powerful marketing tools to convert & retain
Focus on creating content, not piecing together tools. Uscreen equips you with powerful marketing tools like a built-in CRM to manage your members, and comprehensive membership analytics to easily track growth and optimize your strategy
Discover what else you can do with Uscreen
See what other features have helped creators decide to make the switch from Vimeo to Uscreen.
Learn more about the possibilities of a Uscreen membership
Still on the fence? Our creator membership nerds at have spent hundreds of hours creating and compiling
the best resources around running a membership business, available for free.
Frequently Asked Questions
Got questions or queries about starting your own Uscreen memberships. Check out the FAQ’s for answers.
Does Uscreen help with migrations from other platforms?
Worried about switching platforms? Don't be. Our experienced Migration Team has successfully moved hundreds of users from various platforms (including Kajabi, Vimeo OTT, and Arketa) to Uscreen with no interruption to their business.
Focus on what you do best, we've got your migration covered.
Does Uscreen support supplemental content (PDFs)?
Absolutely! Uscreen understands the power of enriching your video content with additional resources, allowing you to create a more comprehensive and engaging learning experience for your viewers. With Uscreen, you can seamlessly add various supplemental files alongside your main videos. These files can include PDFs, images, Word Docs, and more.
By adding supplemental content, you can significantly increase the value of your video catalog or courses. Viewers will appreciate the extra resources that help them learn more effectively and retain the information better.
How can I make my courses more engaging and interactive?
Go live! Engage with your audience where ever they are, with hassle-free, native live streaming, across all devices. Create a vibrant and interactive streaming experience between you and your members with integrated live chat. And market your live stream content with calendar.