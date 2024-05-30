Book a Demo

Uscreen vs. Vidapp

Why creators choose Uscreen over Vidapp

Grow beyond just an app with Uscreen's all-in-one platform. Get built-in features like live streaming, marketing tools, and a CRM. Scale seamlessly, prioritize security, and keep your audience engaged. Don't settle for less. Choose Uscreen.

Cross-platform display of 'Yoga with Adriene' channel featuring a variety of yoga sessions including prenatal yoga, kids yoga, and yoga with pets, available on tablet, smartphone, and smartwatch.

What sets Uscreen apart from Vidapp?

Unlike VidApp's app-only offering, Uscreen provides a complete membership platform for creators. Leading creators like Yoga with Adriene choose Uscreen for its all-in-one solution, including built-in live streaming, powerful marketing tools, and seamless scalability.

Uscreen

Vidapp

Key Features

Netflix-style video catalog

TV Apps (Apple, Android, Fire, Roku)

Mobile Apps (iOS and Android)

Custom playlists

Apple watch fitness tracker

Mobile calendar

Built-in live streaming & chat

Built-in Community feed with channels

Single feed & channel

Content, people, & membership analytics

Lead gen, acquisition, and retention marketing tools

Creators trust Uscreen when building their Memberships

Build a captivating video catalog, engage your audience with reliable live streaming and an embedded community, and scale with hassle-free mobile and tv apps. These are just a few reasons why these creators chose Uscreen and never looked back.

Xuan Lan Yoga

Xuan Lan Yoga

Jazzercise On Demand

Jazzercise On Demand

Jump Rope Dudes

Jump Rope Dudes

The Collective Kula

The Collective Kula

Why creators choose
Uscreen over Vidapp

Go beyond apps

Don't limit your reach with just an app. Uscreen provides creators with a complete all-in-one web and mobile experience, letting you build a thriving membership across all devices.

Customize experience

Make your membership your own. Uscreen allows for extensive customization, letting you build a branded platform that reflects your unique style and vision.

Scale confidently

Don't settle for less. Uscreen prioritizes data security and reliable performance, giving you peace of mind while you focus on building your membership empire.

Choose Uscreen, the all-in-one platform for creators who want more.

Unlock a world of engagement with our all-in-one platform. In addition to apps, Uscreen delivers a beautiful web platform and powerful built-in features like native live streaming and chat, Community, marketing tools (CRM & analytics) and much much more.

All-in-one membership experience

Don't settle for a limited app experience. Uscreen offers a complete membership solution with a beautiful web platform and custom mobile and tv apps. Reach your audience wherever they are and create a seamless experience that keeps them engaged.

Multi-device display of Jazzercize with a live workout session along with other fitness tutorials and exercise demonstrations for engaging home workouts.

Full-featured apps, launched in 30 days

Launch full-featured mobile and TV apps — on your personal developer account — in 30 days with Uscreen. Enhance your app experience through your own Apple Watch Fitness Tracker. And stay top of mind with Uscreen’s simple, segmentable push notifications.

An image of a Mobile phone showing a Means TV live stream, a video playlist, and a testimonial about apps.

Hassle-free, native live streaming & chat

Level up your live streams! Reach your audience directly and create a dynamic experience in real-time. Uscreen doesn't stop at just broadcasting. Uscreen's integrated live chat and Community experience lets you engage with your viewers in the moment, fostering stronger connections and addressing their needs instantly.

Powerful marketing tools to convert & retain

Focus on creating content, not piecing together tools. Uscreen equips you with powerful marketing tools like a built-in CRM to manage your members, and comprehensive membership analytics to easily track growth and optimize your strategy

A mobile phone showing a woman performing a yoga pose, with a push notification that encourages audience to view live streaming. A list of marketing features that includes 'Push Notifications', 'Gift Cards', 'Email Broadcast' and more.

Frequently Asked Questions

Got questions or queries about starting your own Uscreen memberships. Check out the FAQ’s for answers.

Does Uscreen help with migrations from other platforms?

Worried about switching platforms? Don't be. Our experienced Migration Team has successfully moved hundreds of users from various platforms (including Kajabi, Vimeo OTT, and Arketa) to Uscreen with no interruption to their business.

Focus on what you do best, we've got your migration covered.

Does Uscreen support supplemental content (PDFs)?

Absolutely! Uscreen understands the power of enriching your video content with additional resources, allowing you to create a more comprehensive and engaging learning experience for your viewers. With Uscreen, you can seamlessly add various supplemental files alongside your main videos. These files can include PDFs, images, Word Docs, and more.

By adding supplemental content, you can significantly increase the value of your video catalog or courses. Viewers will appreciate the extra resources that help them learn more effectively and retain the information better.

How can I make my courses more engaging and interactive?

Go live! Engage with your audience where ever they are, with hassle-free, native live streaming, across all devices. Create a vibrant and interactive streaming experience between you and your members with integrated live chat. And market your live stream content with calendar.

