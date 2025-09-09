Free Template
Your Checklist for a Perfect VOD Site Launch
A practical, end-to-end checklist for a successful video-on-demand website launch - covering everything from platform requirements to monetization and beyond; so you can ship faster and convert more subscribers.
What you can expect:
Choose the right foundation. Check off mission-critical features—99%+ uptime, CDN for global delivery, ample bandwidth, DRM, encryption, and secure streaming—plus catalog management, live, flexible monetization, and mobile/TV app options.
Avoid launch delays. Have brand assets, a homepage outline, organized/optimized videos, pricing, and legal pages ready—so you move quickly and stay on track from day one.
Convert and retain more. Set up email welcomes, free trials, and abandoned-cart recovery; thoroughly QA checkout, playback, and automation; then track subscriptions, engagement, and churn—apps can lift engagement 25%+ and trials/abandoned-cart flows drive meaningful revenue.