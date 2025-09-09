Your Checklist for a Perfect VOD Site Launch

What you can expect:

Platform & Security

Choose the right foundation. Check off mission-critical features—99%+ uptime, CDN for global delivery, ample bandwidth, DRM, encryption, and secure streaming—plus catalog management, live, flexible monetization, and mobile/TV app options.

Faster Build Prep

Avoid launch delays. Have brand assets, a homepage outline, organized/optimized videos, pricing, and legal pages ready—so you move quickly and stay on track from day one.

Launch & Grow