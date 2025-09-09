Stream Like a Pro: Live Event Resource Pack

What you can expect:

Plan the show

Time-coded, role-driven structure. Use the RoS template to map phases (pre-show/live/post-show), start/end times, owners, cues, instructions, and backup plans—complete with filters and visual flags for missing items—so the team stays synced and calm on show day.

Set up with confidence

Workflow, gear & platform made easy. Follow the guide’s crawl-walk-run workflow and the four core components (capture, switching/graphics, encoding, destination), plus clear criteria for choosing your streaming platform—so your setup matches your goals without unnecessary complexity.

Test, go live, optimize