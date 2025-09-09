Free Template & Expert Guide
Stream Like a Pro: Live Event Resource Pack
Plan, rehearse, and execute flawless event live streams with a two-part pack: an editable Run-of-Show template, plus a step-by-step live streaming guide.
What you can expect:
Time-coded, role-driven structure. Use the RoS template to map phases (pre-show/live/post-show), start/end times, owners, cues, instructions, and backup plans—complete with filters and visual flags for missing items—so the team stays synced and calm on show day.
Workflow, gear & platform made easy. Follow the guide’s crawl-walk-run workflow and the four core components (capture, switching/graphics, encoding, destination), plus clear criteria for choosing your streaming platform—so your setup matches your goals without unnecessary complexity.
Fewer surprises, bigger results. Run full rehearsals with a stream-day checklist, assign live roles (director/switcher, operator, moderator, talent), then repurpose the replay and track analytics to grow revenue after the event.