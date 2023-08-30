Are Apps Right for You?

Harnessing the Power of Fitness Apps: The Guide to Expanding Your Reach and Revenue

Having your own branded fitness video app is an exciting step to take in your journey.

However it’s important to figure out if you’re ready to take this step, or if you should hold off for now while you set yourself up for a successful launch.

From what we’ve seen, there are 3 common signs that show your brand is ready for apps. Let’s unpack them!

1. You Have A Solid Catalog of Content

One of the most important things to consider before launching a fitness app is the content that you have available. Your app should offer users a variety of workouts that they can do at home or in the gym.

Even if you plan on regularly releasing new content through your app, it’s essential to have a solid catalog of existing video content.

This helps to ensure that your paying members are immediately receiving value from when they sign up, to avoid them feeling disappointed and canceling their membership.

If you’re just starting out and don’t have a lot of video content, it may be best to hold off on launching your own app for now, and focus on expanding on your existing content.

Once you have a solid catalog of video content, you’ll be in a great position to launch your app.

2. You Have an Engaged Following

Another key sign that you’re ready to launch a fitness app is if you have an existing audience who engages with your free content.

This audience will set you up for a successful launch, since you’ll have a solid group of fans to market your paid membership app to.

Importantly, this audience doesn’t have to be huge. We’ve found that a following of 500+ people is enough to start monetizing your content, as long as your audience is engaging with you regularly.

If you’re still working on building your following and engagement, we recommend that you focus on this element for now, and revisit launching your app once you feel confident that you have a solid audience to market it to.

3. Your Community is Willing to Pay for Premium Content

Finally, it’s essential to have a community of fans who have already proven that they’re willing to pay for your content.

This can be through a subscription-based model or by purchasing individual workouts or programs.

This will ensure that you see success immediately after you launch your app, without having to wait to see a return on your investment.

If you don’t have a community of fans who are willing to pay for your content, it may be best to focus on building your brand and developing a loyal following.

As you grow your community, you can start to offer more exclusive content and build a revenue stream that can support the launch of your own app.