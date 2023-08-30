Are Apps Right for You?

Harnessing the Power of Fitness Apps: The Guide to Expanding Your Reach and Revenue

Our research shows that apps have the potential to double the amount of revenue that you make through your fitness membership site.

That’s a big jump in numbers.

This is why we’ve created this guide to show you how to launch your own profitable fitness app and unlock that growth.

The Power of Fitness Apps

Fitness apps let people train anywhere, on their favorite devices like:

Smart TVs (i.e. Roku).

Smartphones (i.e. Android and iOS).

Gaming consoles.

Tablets.

And, data shows that customers expect to be able to stream their favorite content from apps.

So, if you already have a catalogue of video content, you can create your own app to connect with your members wherever they are!

In fact, our data shows that memberships with apps enjoy up to 10x the average monthly users when compared to memberships without apps!

That’s because apps are more convenient and accessible, which is especially important for fitness memberships.

Your own fitness video app can allow you to attract more customers and keep them around for longer. And, on top of that, an app provides:

A predictable (and scalable) revenue stream: membership revenue is reliable and scalable because it’s fueled by recurring subscription payments. An online community (that you own): a strong, owned community that’s convenient to access adds value to your membership which increases customer engagement and retention. A professional, branded video platform: your own branded app does wonders for building your brand’s credibility.

Before we jump in to how you can launch your own apps and enjoy these benefits, let’s first figure out if apps are the right next move for you.