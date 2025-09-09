Resource Pack
Launch with Uscreen: Your First 100 Members
Grow faster with our toolkit for new Uscreen memberships. Get a plug-and-play Giveaway Funnel, a high-converting sales page blueprint, a simple pricing playbook, and a 4-week social calendar - so you know exactly what to charge, what to say, and what to post to win your first 100 members.
What you can expect:
Set confident pricing. Do quick competitor research, choose a position (match or premium), and start simple to maximize conversions, cash flow, and retention.
Turn traffic into members. Use Uscreen’s built-in Giveaway Funnel to run the proven path with high-impact CTAs and ready-to-edit templates.
Convert—and create demand. Build a sales page that shows transformation, leads with benefits, and uses smart upsells; then follow the 4-week social calendar to drive consistent sign-ups.