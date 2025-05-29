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Digital Fitness Membership Report: What Top Creators Do Differently in 2026

You're likely leaving serious money on the table
without even realizing it.

*The digital fitness market is on track to hit $15.7 billion this year, growing at 21.6% annually. But it’s not growing evenly. A small group of creators are pulling ahead; earning more, retaining longer, and scaling smarter. We analyzed 1,000+ memberships with over 700,000 active subscribers to uncover exactly what the top performers do differently.

We dug into the data to see how top fitness creators turn memberships into consistent revenue.

700 k active subscribers

1,000 Fitness, Yoga, & Pilates memberships

Predictable revenue isn’t luck.

It’s the result of loyal, returning members. Once members join, they stick around, spending an average of 16 months subscribed at about $25/month.

Creators with a clear niche and focused offer grow faster

Your membership doesn’t need to be their only one, it just needs to serve a purpose. 63% people subscribe specifically to fitness apps, making them the most popular category. 34% also pay for personal development apps, 26% for nutrition apps, and 23% for meditation apps.*

  • 30% 5-Figure Revenue
  • 15% 6-Figure Revenue

Fitness creators on Uscreen generated $103.7M in 2024 alone

Uscreen’s yoga, pilates, and fitness customers add up to $116.8 million revenue in 2025.
30% of them hit five figures per year. 15% have crossed into six-figure territory.

Stacked bar chart (Within 4 months, More than 4 months)
Stacked bar chart (Within 4 months, More than 4 months)
Category Within 4 monthsMore than 4 months
Yoga & Fitness 70.6% 29.4%
Media & Entertainment 69.5% 30.5%
Faith & Spirituality 47.1% 52.9%
Education & Coaching 63.0% 37.0%

Two out of three fitness creators turn profitable within four months

Creators are not waiting years to see results — just a clear offer, the right tools, and a focused audience is often all it takes to start earning sustainably.

Bar chart (ARPU ($), Lifetime (Months))
Bar chart (ARPU ($), Lifetime (Months))
Category ARPU ($)Lifetime (Months)
Education and Coaching 31 434
Faith & Spirituality 25 600
Fitness 20 300
Media & Entertainment 12 156
Yoga & Wellness 22 330

Predictable revenue isn’t luck. It’s the result of loyal, returning members

Once members join, they stick around, spending an average of 16 months subscribed at about $25/month.

Pie chart: Health-Related App Subscription Distribution
Pie chart: Health-Related App Subscription Distribution
Category Value
Fitness and Exercise 57%
Life Coaching 34%
Diet and Nutrition 26%
Meditation and Mindfulness 23%

Your membership doesn’t need to be their only one, it just needs to serve a purpose.

63% of people subscribe specifically to fitness apps, making them the most popular category. 34% also pay for personal development apps, 26% for nutrition apps, and 23% for meditation apps.*

Pie chart: Preferred Split: In-Person vs Digital Training
Pie chart: Preferred Split: In-Person vs Digital Training
Category Value
In-Person Training 60%
Digital Training 40%

People crave flexibility; they want both in-person and online fitness options

Hybrid fitness (combining digital and in-person workouts) grew by 41% between 2020 and 2022. Most users now prefer a 60:40 split between in-person and digital training.

What makes members hit "subscribe"
(and stay subscribed)

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