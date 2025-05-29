You're likely leaving serious money on the table

without even realizing it.



*The digital fitness market is on track to hit $15.7 billion this year, growing at 21.6% annually. But it’s not growing evenly. A small group of creators are pulling ahead; earning more, retaining longer, and scaling smarter. We analyzed 1,000+ memberships with over 700,000 active subscribers to uncover exactly what the top performers do differently.

We dug into the data to see how top fitness creators turn memberships into consistent revenue.