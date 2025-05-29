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Digital Fitness Membership Report: What Top Creators Do Differently in 2026
You're likely leaving serious money on the table
without even realizing it.
*The digital fitness market is on track to hit $15.7 billion this year, growing at 21.6% annually. But it’s not growing evenly. A small group of creators are pulling ahead; earning more, retaining longer, and scaling smarter. We analyzed 1,000+ memberships with over 700,000 active subscribers to uncover exactly what the top performers do differently.
We dug into the data to see how top fitness creators turn memberships into consistent revenue.
700 k active subscribers
1,000 Fitness, Yoga, & Pilates memberships
Predictable revenue isn’t luck.
It’s the result of loyal, returning members. Once members join, they stick around, spending an average of 16 months subscribed at about $25/month.
Creators with a clear niche and focused offer grow faster
Your membership doesn’t need to be their only one, it just needs to serve a purpose. 63% people subscribe specifically to fitness apps, making them the most popular category. 34% also pay for personal development apps, 26% for nutrition apps, and 23% for meditation apps.*
- 30% 5-Figure Revenue
- 15% 6-Figure Revenue
Fitness creators on Uscreen generated $103.7M in 2024 alone
Uscreen’s yoga, pilates, and fitness customers add up to $116.8 million revenue in 2025.
30% of them hit five figures per year. 15% have crossed into six-figure territory.
|Category
|Within 4 months
|More than 4 months
|Yoga & Fitness
|70.6%
|29.4%
|Media & Entertainment
|69.5%
|30.5%
|Faith & Spirituality
|47.1%
|52.9%
|Education & Coaching
|63.0%
|37.0%
Two out of three fitness creators turn profitable within four months
Creators are not waiting years to see results — just a clear offer, the right tools, and a focused audience is often all it takes to start earning sustainably.
|Category
|ARPU ($)
|Lifetime (Months)
|Education and Coaching
|31
|434
|Faith & Spirituality
|25
|600
|Fitness
|20
|300
|Media & Entertainment
|12
|156
|Yoga & Wellness
|22
|330
Predictable revenue isn’t luck. It’s the result of loyal, returning members
Once members join, they stick around, spending an average of 16 months subscribed at about $25/month.
|Category
|Value
|Fitness and Exercise
|57%
|Life Coaching
|34%
|Diet and Nutrition
|26%
|Meditation and Mindfulness
|23%
Your membership doesn’t need to be their only one, it just needs to serve a purpose.
63% of people subscribe specifically to fitness apps, making them the most popular category. 34% also pay for personal development apps, 26% for nutrition apps, and 23% for meditation apps.*
|Category
|Value
|In-Person Training
|60%
|Digital Training
|40%
People crave flexibility; they want both in-person and online fitness options
Hybrid fitness (combining digital and in-person workouts) grew by 41% between 2020 and 2022. Most users now prefer a 60:40 split between in-person and digital training.
What makes members hit "subscribe"
(and stay subscribed)
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