Free Holiday Marketing Blueprint
Maximize your membership's success this holiday season.
A toolkit to streamline your holiday marketing efforts, featuring customizable email templates, expert tips, and a step-by-step calendar. Designed to help you boost sales for Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and beyond - without the guesswork.
What you can expect:
We planned so you don’t have to. A day-by-day roadmap for both the Black Friday/Cyber Monday phase and the December "Holiday Hype" period; know exactly what to post and when to send emails for maximum impact.
Inspiration at your fingertips. Our collection of 8 customizable, engaging email templates covers every stage of your holiday promotions; from teasers to last-chance reminders, and more.
Expert insights for success.Discover actionable dos and don'ts for membership holiday promotions, including pricing, key metrics, offer development, and customer engagement.