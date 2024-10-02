What you can expect:

A detailed social media and email marketing calendar

We planned so you don’t have to. A day-by-day roadmap for both the Black Friday/Cyber Monday phase and the December "Holiday Hype" period; know exactly what to post and when to send emails for maximum impact.

8 time-saving email templates

Inspiration at your fingertips. Our collection of 8 customizable, engaging email templates covers every stage of your holiday promotions; from teasers to last-chance reminders, and more.

Best practices for a profitable holiday season