What you can expect:

A detailed step-by-step launch guide

Guidance every step of the way. A proven week-by-week roadmap of what to do, and how to pace yourself; receive expert advice based on thousands of real membership launches.

Examples of successful creators

Examples to inspire. Real examples showcasing successful memberships across every wellness niche, from fitness, to yoga, and beyond; learn how the best memberships get set up for a successful launch.

Resources to master your membership