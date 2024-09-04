Free Week-by-Week Roadmap
Build & launch your fitness membership in just 6 weeks.
A comprehensive, week-by-week guide to help you plan, build, and launch a successful fitness membership in just 6 weeks.
What you can expect:
Guidance every step of the way. A proven week-by-week roadmap of what to do, and how to pace yourself; receive expert advice based on thousands of real membership launches.
Examples to inspire. Real examples showcasing successful memberships across every wellness niche, from fitness, to yoga, and beyond; learn how the best memberships get set up for a successful launch.
Expert resources. A collection of helpful articles, videos, and tools highlighted along the way; dive deeper into your favorite topics and master your membership.