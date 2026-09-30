Uscreen vs VPlayed: which is right for your video business

Key takeaways If you only have 60 seconds Uscreen suits businesses wanting a managed video platform from $49/month, while VPlayed suits businesses wanting full platform ownership through a one-time license and source-code access.

Uscreen runs your entire video membership business. You pay a monthly subscription, and Uscreen handles hosting, maintenance, app delivery, and support.

Whereas, VPlayed is a self-hosted over-the-top (OTT) platform sold on a one-time perpetual license. You own the platform outright and pay no ongoing fee. But from day one, hosting, maintenance, and development are your responsibility.

The important question is, do you want to own the infrastructure, or focus on building your business? For most video businesses, the answer is the latter.

Let’s do a detailed comparison of the two platforms and see which one fits best for you.

We evaluated each platform using its pricing pages and public documentation. We also reviewed G2 and Capterra feedback and ran hands-on trials where available.

Uscreen vs VPlayed at a glance

Uscreen VPlayed Built for Fitness instructors, educators, sports channels, and independent streamers running paid video memberships Businesses wanting full platform ownership via self-hosted OTT Pricing model Subscription: published plans starting at $49/month One-time perpetual license, sales quoted Hosting and maintenance Fully managed by Uscreen Self-hosted or vendor-hosted. Ongoing maintenance is the business’s responsibility Technical lift No-code setup, so no developers needed Source-code-level customization, in-house developers, or VPlayed’s team required Free trial 14-day free trial (no credit card required) Not offered Community features Built into the Custom plan Not built in, third-party tools needed

What is Uscreen?

Uscreen (opens in new tab) is a fully managed video membership platform for fitness instructors, educators, sports channels, and independent streamers. It’s built for businesses that want to run a paid video business under their own brand.

A branded website and Netflix-style content library come built in from day one. So do native live streaming with chat, marketing automations, and abandoned cart recovery. You set your pricing, publish your content, and go live.

A fitness instructor can upload a tiered workout library, schedule weekly live classes, and start selling memberships in a matter of days. It all happens from one admin dashboard, without hiring a developer or writing any code.

Most businesses are live within days of signing up. Thousands of video businesses have built on Uscreen. Together, their customers have generated over $210 million in customer earnings in the past 12 months. Uscreen handles hosting, payments, and app delivery, so you spend time growing your audience instead of managing infrastructure.

What is VPlayed?

VPlayed (opens in new tab) is a white-label OTT platform built by Contus, a software development company founded in 2008. Rather than charging a recurring subscription, it is sold as a one-time perpetual license with no advertised revenue share.

The platform supports four monetization models: subscriptions, pay-per-view, ad-supported streaming, and catch-up TV. It also offers source-code-level customization. That means businesses can modify the platform’s underlying code instead of working within the limits of a prebuilt admin panel.

VPlayed’s customer base includes broadcasters, news networks, sports platforms, and enterprise media companies. These organizations typically already have development teams in place. They want full ownership of their platform rather than a recurring SaaS subscription.

Hosting and ongoing maintenance are the business’s responsibility, or VPlayed’s team can handle them. Either way, server costs, bandwidth, and security patching sit outside the license fee and become the business’s own ongoing expense.

What branded apps actually look like on each platform

Both Uscreen (opens in new tab) and VPlayed (opens in new tab) let you put your video business on mobile and TV screens under your own brand. That’s where the similarity ends. Uscreen ships your apps for you, handles the store submissions, and maintains them on an ongoing basis. That means you can go live without writing any code or hiring a developer. VPlayed gives you source-code-level control over your app, so you can customize almost anything. The tradeoff is that the app is built and maintained in a developer-led model throughout.

Uscreen branded apps

Platforms covered: Your app runs on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android TV, and Samsung TV, discoverable in every major app store. You’re on the same platforms as the big streaming services from day one.

Your app runs on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android TV, and Samsung TV, discoverable in every major app store. You’re on the same platforms as the big streaming services from day one. No-code setup, 30-day launch: Uscreen’s team handles development, store submission, and ongoing maintenance. You configure the app through an admin dashboard, and Uscreen’s specialists take it live. Apps are typically ready within 30 days of signing up.

Uscreen’s team handles development, store submission, and ongoing maintenance. You configure the app through an admin dashboard, and Uscreen’s specialists take it live. Apps are typically ready within 30 days of signing up. Built-in revenue features: Members are 150% more likely to purchase through a mobile app than on the web. In-app purchases, subscription sign-ups, and content access all run natively. Members aren’t sent to a browser or a third-party payment page.

Members are 150% more likely to purchase through a mobile app than on the web. In-app purchases, subscription sign-ups, and content access all run natively. Members aren’t sent to a browser or a third-party payment page. Engagement tools included: Push notifications, offline viewing, and customizable playlists all come built into your app. Content calendars and live stream access are included too. You can also add a custom tab linking to your merch store, blog, or any external resource.

Push notifications, offline viewing, and customizable playlists all come built into your app. Content calendars and live stream access are included too. You can also add a custom tab linking to your merch store, blog, or any external resource. Plan requirement: Mobile apps (iOS and Android) are available from the App Essentials plan. TV apps are available on the Custom plan.

VPlayed branded apps

Platforms covered: VPlayed supports Android, iOS, Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Roku, and Smart TVs running Tizen OS. The exact platforms included depend on your license configuration.

VPlayed supports Android, iOS, Apple TV, Android TV, Fire TV, Roku, and Smart TVs running Tizen OS. The exact platforms included depend on your license configuration. Source-code-level customization: Every aspect of the app can be modified at the code level. That includes the front-end design, feature set, navigation, and integrations. There’s no preset admin panel limiting what you can change. You get full access to the source code, so your team (or VPlayed’s developers) can build exactly what you need.

Every aspect of the app can be modified at the code level. That includes the front-end design, feature set, navigation, and integrations. There’s no preset admin panel limiting what you can change. You get full access to the source code, so your team (or VPlayed’s developers) can build exactly what you need. Developer-led build and maintenance: VPlayed’s development team builds and maintains your app under an SLA. You can also hire from their pool of 300+ engineers for ongoing customization work. This is the right model if you have specific technical requirements a no-code platform can’t accommodate.

VPlayed’s development team builds and maintains your app under an SLA. You can also hire from their pool of 300+ engineers for ongoing customization work. This is the right model if you have specific technical requirements a no-code platform can’t accommodate. 200+ integrations: VPlayed connects with third-party ad networks, payment gateways, analytics tools, and content providers. That can be useful if your business runs on a specific tech stack and needs deeper integrations.

How Uscreen and VPlayed price their platforms

Uscreen and VPlayed pricing work on completely different models. Uscreen publishes four plans starting at $49/month (opens in new tab) , so you know exactly what you’re paying before you sign up. VPlayed sells a one-time perpetual license at a price that’s only available after a direct sales conversation. There’s no trial or public pricing available.

Uscreen’s plans scale with your needs: Starter at $49/month covers your website, content library, and live streaming, with a 100-subscriber cap. Growth at $199/month removes that cap and adds unlimited subscribers. App Essentials at $499/month brings in two branded mobile apps and migration support. Custom is quote-based and adds TV apps, community tools, whitelabeling, and a dedicated success manager. Per-subscriber fees apply on Growth and above.

VPlayed’s license gives you full platform ownership and source-code access, with no ongoing platform fee or revenue share. Hosting, bandwidth, security, and any development work after launch are your own ongoing costs, in addition to the license. There’s no free trial, so evaluation starts with a demo call.

Does a one-time license actually mean cheaper?

VPlayed removes the platform fee, but it adds infrastructure costs that Uscreen bundles into its subscription. Those costs include hosting, CDN, bandwidth, and developer time.

At 500 subscribers on the Growth plan, you’re paying roughly $1,194/month. That covers the platform, hosting, payments, and support, all of which are managed by Uscreen. VPlayed’s license clears that recurring cost. But it replaces it with ongoing infrastructure bills that can run just as high at scale.

The honest answer: VPlayed is cheaper if you have developers in-house and a large enough subscriber base to make the per-subscriber math hurt. For most video businesses that don’t, Uscreen’s bundled model is the lower total-cost option.

Feature-by-feature comparison

Feature Uscreen VPlayed Hosting model Fully managed SaaS Self-hosted or vendor-hosted Pricing model Subscription from $49/month One-time perpetual license, quote-based Subscription monetization Yes Yes Pay per view/rentals Yes Yes Ad-based monetization (AVOD) Not supported (built for subscription and pay-per-view models) Yes, including server-side ad insertion Live streaming Yes, native with chat Yes Marketing automations Yes, including abandoned cart and subscription upsell Not built in Community features Yes, on the Custom plan No, third-party tools required Branded mobile apps Yes, from App Essentials and above Yes, developer-built Branded TV apps Yes, on the Custom plan Yes, developer-built No-code setup Yes No, requires developers or VPlayed’s team Free trial 14-day, no credit card required Not offered Migration support Yes, from App Essentials. Dedicated Migration Team, thousands of successful migrations completed Yes, via VPlayed’s team Customer support 24/7 Contact sales for details Review base (G2) 4.7/5 (opens in new tab) across 96 reviews 4.8/5 (opens in new tab) across just 12 reviews

Uscreen vs VPlayed: which one should you choose

Choosing between Uscreen and VPlayed comes down to one question: do you want to run a video business, or own a video platform? Uscreen handles the infrastructure, so you focus on content and subscribers. VPlayed hands you the infrastructure and expects you to run it. Neither is wrong, but they’re built for fundamentally different operators.

Here’s how to make the call:

Choose Uscreen if you want to go live without a development team: Uscreen gives you a branded website, live streaming, and marketing automations in one managed platform. Mobile apps start with App Essentials, while TV apps and community tools are included on the Custom plan. You configure everything through an admin dashboard. No developers, server management, or app store submissions to handle yourself. Plans start at $49/month with a 14-day free trial, and most video businesses are live within days of signing up.

Uscreen gives you a branded website, live streaming, and marketing automations in one managed platform. Mobile apps start with App Essentials, while TV apps and community tools are included on the Custom plan. You configure everything through an admin dashboard. No developers, server management, or app store submissions to handle yourself. Plans start at $49/month with a 14-day free trial, and most video businesses are live within days of signing up. Choose Uscreen if recurring revenue and member retention are your goals: The platform is built to keep members paying month after month. Features like abandoned cart recovery, subscription upsells, streaks, badges, and push notifications all support that goal. The platform compounds when you use it as designed.

The platform is built to keep members paying month after month. Features like abandoned cart recovery, subscription upsells, streaks, badges, and push notifications all support that goal. The platform compounds when you use it as designed. Choose VPlayed if you need complete platform ownership: VPlayed offers a one-time perpetual license with source code access and no revenue share. If you’re a broadcaster, media company, or enterprise with in-house developers, VPlayed gives you more control. That matters when you have specific technical requirements a SaaS platform can’t accommodate. You own the platform outright.

VPlayed offers a one-time perpetual license with source code access and no revenue share. If you’re a broadcaster, media company, or enterprise with in-house developers, VPlayed gives you more control. That matters when you have specific technical requirements a SaaS platform can’t accommodate. You own the platform outright. Choose VPlayed if avoiding a recurring platform fee is a real business priority: The one-time license removes monthly subscription costs and per-subscriber fees. That math works in your favor once recurring fees become meaningful at scale. It also assumes your team can absorb hosting, security, and ongoing development costs independently.

Start your video membership business with Uscreen

If you’ve read this far, you already know which platform fits. VPlayed is built for organizations that want complete platform ownership and have the technical team to run it. Uscreen is built for video businesses that want to go live fast, grow subscribers, and keep them without managing infrastructure or hiring developers.

Here’s what the right next step looks like depending on where you are:

You’re ready to test the model: Uscreen’s Starter plan is $49/month (100 subscriber limit) with a 14-day free trial and no credit card required. You get a branded website, a Netflix-style content catalog, native live streaming, and marketing automations from day one. It’s the lowest-friction way to find out whether your audience will pay for your content before committing to a higher plan.

Uscreen’s Starter plan is $49/month (100 subscriber limit) with a 14-day free trial and no credit card required. You get a branded website, a Netflix-style content catalog, native live streaming, and marketing automations from day one. It’s the lowest-friction way to find out whether your audience will pay for your content before committing to a higher plan. You’re ready to scale with apps: App Essentials at $499/month adds two branded mobile apps for iOS and Android. It also includes migration support for users, payments, and content, plus onboarding from Uscreen’s team. The Migration Team has handled thousands of successful migrations. The transition typically takes 30 to 60 days and is tailored to your goals and timeline.

App Essentials at $499/month adds two branded mobile apps for iOS and Android. It also includes migration support for users, payments, and content, plus onboarding from Uscreen’s team. The Migration Team has handled thousands of successful migrations. The transition typically takes 30 to 60 days and is tailored to your goals and timeline. You need the full platform: Custom brings five TV apps, community tools, whitelabeling, a dedicated success manager, and end-user support into one platform. It all runs under your brand. (opens in new tab) Book a demo (opens in new tab) to get a quote and talk through what the build looks like for your business specifically.

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