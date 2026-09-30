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Uscreen vs Teachable: which is right for a video membership business

By Adaire Smithwick
Community Manager
Read 10 min
Published September 30, 2026
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In this article
  1. Uscreen vs Teachable at a glance
  2. What is Uscreen?
  3. What is Teachable?
  4. How does Uscreen pricing compare to Teachable?
  5. How much does Uscreen cost?
  6. How much does Teachable cost?
  7. Marketing tools: Uscreen vs Teachable
  8. Can you run a membership business on Teachable now?
  9. How do their migration processes compare?
  10. How do Uscreen and Teachable compare feature by feature?
  11. Which one should you choose?
  12. Ready to move your video membership to Uscreen?
  13. FAQs

Choose Uscreen if you want a Netflix-style catalog, branded apps under your own name, and a platform where the video library is the product. Go for Teachable if you want to sell structured courses with quizzes, certificates, and completion tracking, and memberships are something you’re layering on top of that.

If you want the full breakdown of pricing, apps, features, and migration before you decide, here’s everything you need to know.

Uscreen vs Teachable at a glance

UscreenTeachable
Built forVideo-first membership businessesCourse-first businesses (now also memberships)
Starting price$49/month$39/month
Transaction/subscriber fees$0 to $1.99 per subscriber, plus 5-10% on one-time sales7.5% on Starter, 0% on Builder and above
Video-first viewing experienceYes, Netflix-style catalogSecondary to the course structure
Structured courses (quizzes, certificates, compliance)Limited, via CollectionsCore feature
Branded mobile apps (published under your name)From App EssentialsNot offered (shared Teachable-branded app only)
TV appsCustom plan onlyNot offered on any plan

What is Uscreen?

Uscreen (opens in new tab) is a video membership platform that lets you run your content like a streaming service. Your members get a browsable on-demand catalog to watch and pick up where they left off, across your website, mobile app, and TV.

Everything sits in one place, including your video library, live streams, and marketing tools. There’s no need to stitch together a video host, an email tool, and a community platform. Uscreen handles it all under your brand, on your developer account. Fitness instructors, educators, faith communities, and media companies use it to build recurring revenue from the content they already create.

What is Teachable?

Teachable (opens in new tab) is a course platform built for selling structured online education. You create a curriculum, students enroll, and they work through it in order: sections, modules, quizzes, and certificates at the end. It’s a strong fit for coaches and educators whose product is a defined learning outcome.

Teachable recently added memberships and community, but its foundation is still course architecture built for one-time completion rather than an ongoing library members return to every week.

How does Uscreen pricing compare to Teachable?

Uscreen pricing has three components: a base plan fee, a per-subscriber fee, and a percentage on one-time sales. Teachable charges a flat platform cut only on its entry tier, then drops it entirely on higher plans. Which structure costs you more depends entirely on how many members you have and how much of your revenue comes from one-time sales versus recurring subscriptions.

How much does Uscreen cost?

  • Starter ($49/month, monthly only): The entry point. Capped at 100 subscribers, with no per-subscriber fee and a 10% cut on one-time sales. You get a Netflix-style catalog, native live streaming (1 free hour/month on Starter), marketing tools, and 20 hours of video storage. The fastest way to get your first paying members on a platform that looks and works like a real streaming product from day one.
  • Growth ($149-$199/month + $1.99/subscriber): Unlimited subscribers, custom branded domain, 100 hours of video storage, and a 5% fee on one-time sales. This is where most growing memberships land.
  • App Essentials ($449-$499/month + $0.99/subscriber): Everything in Growth, plus two branded iOS and Android mobile apps published under your own developer account. Migration support for users, payments, and content is also included here.
  • Custom (custom pricing + $0.99/subscriber): The full platform. Adds five TV apps (Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung TV), community tools (DMs, challenges, channels), Calendar, Streaks and Badges, whitelabeling, a dedicated success manager, and end-user support.

How much does Teachable cost?

  • Starter ($39/month or $29/month annually): One published product, up to 100 students, and a 7.5% transaction fee on every sale. Memberships, community spaces, and bundles are available, but the transaction fee applies to all. Fine for validating a single course idea, expensive once you’re selling regularly.
  • Builder ($89/month or $69/month annually): Five published products, up to 1,000 students, 0% transaction fee. Adds affiliate marketing, custom domain, real-time support, and CSS customization. The 0% fee is the main reason to upgrade from Starter.
  • Growth ($189/month or $139/month annually): 50 published products, unlimited students, 0% transaction fee. Adds course certificates, bulk student imports, custom admin permissions, Zapier, webhooks, and the ability to remove Teachable branding from your school.
  • Custom (contact sales): Built for high-volume education businesses. Includes a dedicated success manager, flexible product and student limits, priority SLA-based support, automated international tax handling, white-glove onboarding, and migration assistance.

Marketing tools: Uscreen vs Teachable

Teachable’s (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) marketing tools (opens in new tab) are designed to sell courses with coupons, order bumps, lead magnets, affiliate programs, and tracking pixels to push one-time enrollments. Uscreen’s (opens in new tab) are built to grow and retain recurring memberships with behavior-triggered automations, a built-in CRM, churn-reduction tools, and win-back sequences that run without you touching them.

The overlap is real (both have abandoned cart and upsells), but the depth and intent behind each stack are different. If your revenue model is recurring subscriptions, one of these was actually built for that problem.

Here’s how each platform approaches marketing:

  • Uscreen: Broadcast campaigns and pre-built email sequences from Growth and above. A reduce-churn tool that intercepts cancellations with a win-back offer, and a Try Again for Free re-engagement sequence on Custom. Integrates with Mailchimp, Google Analytics, Zapier, Stripe, and Facebook.
  • Teachable: Lead magnets, product detail pages, coupons, order bumps, and upsells on all paid plans. Affiliate program from Builder and above. Tracking pixels, Zapier, and webhooks from Growth. Third-party integrations are capped at 1 on Starter, 3 on Builder, and 5 on Growth, with unlimited on Custom. Email marketing connects via third-party tools on Starter, while Builder includes built-in email.

Can you run a membership business on Teachable now?

Teachable supports membership tiers (opens in new tab) on every paid plan, with monthly or annual pricing, free trials, and upgrade or downgrade options managed directly from the student’s account.

The membership experience is still organized around Teachable’s course structure. Members navigate a school, access gated courses, downloads, coaching, and community spaces, all within the same product and module framework the platform has always run on.

Uscreen members land on a streaming-style catalog, browse by collection, and pick up where they left off. On the App Essentials plan and above, they can watch on branded iOS and Android apps published under your name. On the Custom plan, that extends to five TV apps across Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android TV, and Samsung TV. The video library is the core product, not a wrapper around one.

How do their migration processes compare?

Both platforms offer migration support, but the scope reflects what each is built for. Uscreen moves a video membership business, which means content, users, billing, and apps all transfer together. Teachable moves a course school, covering products, subscriptions, and integrations.

Here’s how each platform handles the move:

  • Uscreen: A dedicated Migration Team (opens in new tab) works with you across four stages: understanding your current setup, building a tailored migration plan, executing the content and user migration, and supporting your launch with communication templates and best practices. Payment methods transfer automatically for most members. Migration is included at no additional cost from App Essentials and above, with a typical timeline of 30 to 60 days, tailored to your goals and timeline.
  • Teachable: A specialist reviews your products, subscriptions, and integrations on a single call, then builds a migration plan (opens in new tab) you approve before anything moves. Your current platform stays live throughout, so there’s no downtime. Teachable covers migration assistance only on the Custom plan. The process also includes automatic tax handling across 45+ countries and payment processing fees as low as 1.5% once you’re live.

How do Uscreen and Teachable compare feature by feature?

FeatureUscreenTeachable
Video hostingCatalog with collections, resume-watching, and filters across all plansBasic video hosting built for course lessons; no browsable catalog
Native live streamingNative live streaming (capped at 1 free hour per month on Starter)Not available natively; requires third-party integration
Structured coursesSupported via Collections; no quizzes, certificates, or compliance trackingCore feature: quizzes, auto-graded assessments, compliance tracking, and certificates on Growth and above
Memberships and recurring billingCore feature across all plansAvailable on all paid plans; unlimited memberships not counted in product cap
CommunityCustom plan only (DMs, challenges, channels)Available on all paid plans including Starter
Branded mobile apps2 branded iOS and Android apps from App Essentials, published under your developer accountShared Teachable-branded iOS and Android app only; no branded app on any plan
TV apps5 TV apps (Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung TV) on Custom onlyNot available on any plan
Custom domainFrom Growth and aboveFrom Builder and above
Remove platform brandingWhitelabeling on CustomGrowth and above only
Marketing automationBuilt-in CRM across all plans; abandoned cart recovery, subscription upsell, and email automations from Growth and aboveCart recovery and upsells from Starter; affiliate program from Builder
AnalyticsContent, subscriber, financial, and marketing analytics; advanced reporting on higher plansStandard sales and student analytics on all plans; custom reporting on Custom
Third-party integrationsAvailable across plans; full integrations on Custom1 on Starter, 3 on Builder, 5 on Growth, unlimited on Custom
Migration supportDedicated Migration Team, 30-60 days, tailored to your goals and timelineMigration assistance on Custom plan only
Customer supportEmail and chat on all plans; dedicated success manager and end-user support on CustomEmail on all plans; real-time support from Builder; priority support on Custom only

Which one should you choose?

The right pick comes down to what your members are actually paying for. If they’re expecting to access a growing video library, watch on their TV, and stay engaged through live streams and community, Uscreen is built for that model from the ground up. If they’re want to work through a structured curriculum and walk away with a certificate or a skill, Teachable is the stronger fit.

Here’s what should drive the decision:

  • What your content model looks like: Uscreen is built for an evergreen video library that members browse and return to every week. Teachable is built for structured courses with a defined start, middle, and end. If your content has a completion point, Teachable’s architecture fits. If it keeps growing and members keep coming back, Uscreen does.
  • Whether you need branded apps: Teachable offers a shared, Teachable-branded iOS and Android app on all plans. Uscreen offers branded mobile apps published under your own developer account from App Essentials, and five TV apps across Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android TV, and Samsung TV on Custom. If you want the app to carry your brand, that gap matters.
  • How your revenue model works: Uscreen is built around recurring subscription revenue, with tiered plans, pay-per-view, and rentals all supported natively. Teachable supports memberships and recurring billing, but its monetization tools are broader and more oriented toward one-time course sales, bundles, and digital downloads.
  • What community means for your business: Community tools on Uscreen, including DMs, challenges, and channels, are available only on Custom. Teachable includes community spaces on all paid plans. If community is central to your membership at an earlier stage, that’s a plan-level consideration worth factoring in before you decide.

Ready to move your video membership to Uscreen?

If you’re coming from Teachable, the decision usually comes down to one thing: you want a platform built around a growing video library.

Here’s how to move forward.

  • Start a free trial on the Starter plan: The Starter plan (opens in new tab) costs $49 a month with no credit card required. You get a streaming catalog, a branded website, and native live streaming from day one, so you can see the platform running before you commit.
  • Book a demo for App Essentials or Custom: If you already have a paying audience and want branded mobile apps or TV apps as part of your launch, book a demo (opens in new tab) instead. The team will walk you through the plan that fits your current member count and growth goals.
  • Migrate with dedicated support: Uscreen’s Migration Team handles the full move. Your members are set up on Uscreen and can log in right away via a magic link sent to their email, no password needed. Payment methods carry over automatically, so there’s no disruptive billing ask during the transition.

FAQs

Does Uscreen offer a free trial? What about refunds and cancellation?
Uscreen offers a free trial on the Starter plan with no credit card required. Paid plans can be canceled at any time, though annual subscriptions are billed for the full year upfront. For refund terms, check the Uscreen pricing page or contact the team directly before committing. Teachable's Starter plan is free to use (with transaction fees on every sale). Paid plans include a 30-day money-back guarantee. Cancellation is available at any time from your account settings.
Is Uscreen or Teachable better for a video membership business?
Uscreen is better for a video membership business if members pay to watch the video itself. It runs on a Netflix-style catalog, native live streaming, and subscription or pay-per-view monetization. Teachable added memberships more recently, but its foundation remains structured course delivery, built for teaching rather than for a video library.
Does Teachable have branded mobile or TV apps?
Teachable offers iOS and Android apps, but they're shared and Teachable-branded, so your business doesn't get its own app. Teachable doesn't offer a TV app on any plan. Uscreen offers branded mobile apps from its App Essentials plan and TV apps, including Apple TV and Roku, on its Custom plan.
Can you sell memberships on Teachable?
Yes, Teachable supports memberships as a sellable product type, alongside courses, coaching, and digital downloads. You can price them monthly or annually and pair them with Teachable's built-in community feature. This is newer positioning than most comparisons reflect, though courses remain the platform's foundation.
Does Uscreen or Teachable have better member engagement tools?
Uscreen's engagement tools are built around the viewing experience, with live streaming with chat, Calendar, Streaks, and Badges that keep members coming back week after week, and community tools on Custom, including DMs, challenges, and channels. Teachable's toolkit is built for structured learning progress, with quizzes, certificates, and course compliance tracking. If engagement means watch time and retention, choose Uscreen. If it means course completion, Teachable.