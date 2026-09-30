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Uscreen vs Mindbody: which is right for your fitness business

By Adaire Smithwick
Community Manager
Read 10 min
Published September 30, 2026
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In this article
  1. Uscreen vs Mindbody at a glance
  2. What is Uscreen?
  3. What is Mindbody?
  4. Feature-by-feature comparison
  5. How do Uscreen and Mindbody handle marketing and retention?
  6. Branded apps: Uscreen vs Mindbody
  7. Can you run a video membership on Mindbody?
  8. How do Uscreen and Mindbody compare on price?
  9. Uscreen pricing
  10. Mindbody pricing
  11. What the pricing difference comes down to
  12. Migration: Uscreen vs Mindbody
  13. Uscreen’s migration support
  14. Mindbody’s migration support
  15. Uscreen vs Mindbody: Which one should you choose?
  16. Ready to see Uscreen in action?
  17. FAQs

Uscreen and Mindbody can both help you run a fitness business, but they are built for very different jobs.

Uscreen is made for businesses that sell videos, live classes, and memberships online. Mindbody is built more for gyms and studios that need bookings, schedules, staff tools, and in-person payments.

Now, both platforms offer things like apps, payments, and video. But they handle those features differently, and you pay for them differently.

So, which one makes more sense for your business?

If your business is built around video (on-demand content, live classes, and recurring memberships), Uscreen fits. If in-person bookings and studio operations are the core service and video is a side offering, Mindbody fits that model instead.

We evaluated each platform using its pricing pages and public documentation. We also reviewed G2 and Capterra feedback and ran hands-on trials where available.

Uscreen vs Mindbody at a glance

UscreenMindbody
Built forVideo-first membership businessesIn-person studio booking and management
Starting price$49/month$79/month per location (Mindbody’s entry tier; higher tiers require a sales conversation)
Video hosting and on-demandCore productPaid add-on (confirm current pricing with Mindbody)
Live streamingIncluded on every planPaid add-on, capped at 250 participants per class (opens in new tab)
In-person booking and schedulingNot offeredCore product
Branded app with in-app purchasesYes, from the App Essentials planApp is an add-on, and video purchases happen in the browser
TV appsCustom plan onlyNot offered

What is Uscreen?

Uscreen is a video membership platform for businesses that sell content directly under their own name ( on-demand libraries, live classes, and recurring memberships), all in a branded experience they control.

With Uscreen, you don’t have to sell inside a shared marketplace app. A member pays once and can watch on-demand videos or join a live class whenever it fits their day, all without leaving your site or app.

Uscreen customers span thousands of video businesses in fitness, yoga, wellness, and many other industries. In fact, together, they’ve generated more than $210 million in customer earnings in the past 12 months.

What is Mindbody?

Mindbody is a business management platform built for in-person fitness and wellness studios. Its core product handles booking, scheduling, staff management, and payments. In other words, it covers the day-to-day operations of running a physical studio.

Mindbody also runs a consumer marketplace where users search for local classes and appointments. That gives studios a built-in discovery channel. Video features like live streaming and on-demand content are available as paid add-ons. They’re layered on top of the booking product rather than built in from the start.

Feature-by-feature comparison

FeatureUscreenMindbody
Booking and schedulingNot part of Uscreen; built for video-first businessesCore product, with calendar, class scheduling, and appointment management
Staff and team managementOutside Uscreen’s scope, since it isn’t a studio operations toolBuilt in alongside booking, covering staff scheduling, payroll, and performance tracking
On-demand video catalogCore product on every plan, Netflix-style catalog with categories and collectionsPaid add-on
Live streamingIncluded on every planPaid add-on, capped at 250 participants per class
TV appsAvailable on the Custom plan (Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android TV, Samsung TV)Not offered
Community featuresAvailable on the Custom plan (channels, DMs, challenges)Not a built-in feature
Consumer marketplace and discoveryNot offered by Uscreen, built for businesses with an existing audienceCore product, with a large marketplace of users searching for classes and appointments
Calendar, Streaks & BadgesAvailable on the Custom planNot a built-in feature
Migration supportHandled by Uscreen’s dedicated Migration team on a tailored 30-60 day timeline, covering member accounts, payment methods, and video contentStructured onboarding and dedicated migration support for businesses switching to Mindbody, per Mindbody’s own site

How do Uscreen and Mindbody handle marketing and retention?

Both Uscreen and Mindbody give you tools to bring in new members and keep existing ones from canceling. But they focus on different relationships. Mindbody’s tools (opens in new tab) convert marketplace traffic into bookings. Uscreen’s marketing tools (opens in new tab) keep members from churning out of a membership they’ve already joined.

Here’s how that plays out on each platform:

  • Uscreen’s marketing tools: Uscreen includes built-in automations and a member CRM on every plan. They cover email workflows and abandoned cart recovery, plus win-back campaigns that respond to real member behavior. Those triggers include signing up, subscribing, or going quiet. These tools reduce churn in a recurring membership business, since member cancellation is a core risk.
  • Mindbody’s marketing tools: Mindbody’s marketing tools center on lead capture from its own marketplace. They also include automated campaigns and communications tied to bookings. These are designed to convert a marketplace search into a first-time appointment, then keep that client rebooking. There isn’t a built-in tool specifically for retaining a recurring video member, since that isn’t the core transaction Mindbody is built around.

Branded apps: Uscreen vs Mindbody

Branded apps differ for Uscreen and Mindbody based on whether members can buy inside the app. On Uscreen, the branded app is the full storefront. Members browse, watch, and purchase without leaving the app. On Mindbody, the app handles scheduling, but video purchases redirect to a browser.

This is how each one handles it:

  • Uscreen: Uscreen offers branded iOS and Android apps starting on the App Essentials plan. On Custom, it also offers five TV apps: Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android TV, and Samsung TV. Members can browse your catalog, watch live streams, and purchase access to your content, all within the app. In-app purchases are part of the experience.
  • Mindbody: Mindbody’s branded app is a separate add-on on top of its base package. Clients can use it to view their schedule and manage bookings, but they can’t purchase a video on-demand pricing option inside the app. That purchase happens in the browser instead, so the app functions more like a companion to the booking system than a full storefront.

Can you run a video membership on Mindbody?

Yes, you can run a video membership business on Mindbody, but the add-on structure caps how far it can grow. Mindbody wasn’t designed around video the way Uscreen was. Running a membership through it means working within the limits of a booking platform.

Live streaming and video on demand exist as paid add-ons on top of Mindbody’s base booking package. Live streams cap at 250 participants per class, and video on demand pricing scales up once views pass a set threshold.

How do Uscreen and Mindbody compare on price?

Uscreen publishes every tier and fee upfront. Mindbody publishes only its entry price, so everything beyond that comes from add-on pages rather than a full public rate card. What you’d pay on either platform depends on your member count and whether you sell one-time content. It also depends on how much of the video experience comes standard versus as an add-on.

Uscreen pricing

StarterGrowthApp EssentialsCustom
Monthly price$49/mo$199/mo$499/moCustom
Annual priceNo annual billing$149/mo$449/moCustom
Subscriber fee$0$1.99/subscriber$0.99/subscriber$0.99/subscriber
One-time sale fee10%5%5%5%
Video storage20 hours100 hours100 hoursCustom
Live streaming1 free hour1 free hour1 free hourCustom hours
Admin seats113Unlimited
Subscriber cap100UnlimitedUnlimitedUnlimited
Mobile apps (iOS & Android)NoNoYesYes
TV appsNoNoNoYes (5 apps)
Community (DMs, Challenges)NoNoNoYes
Calendar, Streaks & BadgesNoNoNoYes
Migration supportNoNoYesYes
WhitelabelingNoNoNoYes
SupportEmail + chatEmail + chatEmail + chatEmail + chat

Mindbody pricing

StarterAccelerateUltimate
PriceStarting at $79/mo per locationNot publicly pricedNot publicly priced
Comprehensive management toolsYesYesYes
Unlimited usersYesYesYes
Access to 3M+ monthly shoppers (Mindbody marketplace)YesYesYes
Point of sale and online paymentsYesYesYes
Branded website widgetsYesYesYes
Customized websiteYesYesYes
Resource management and Pick-a-SpotNoYesYes
Advanced reporting and analyticsNoYesYes
Email and SMS marketingNoNoYes
Lead management dashboardNoNoYes
AI ConciergeNoAdd-onYes
Branded appNoAdd-onAdd-on
Live streamingNot listedNot listedNot listed
Video on demandNot listedNot listedNot listed

What the pricing difference comes down to

Uscreen bundles video into the base price and charges more as your member count grows. Mindbody keeps its base price centered on booking and scheduling, then charges separately for each video feature. A studio that only needs a little video might pay less by piecing together Mindbody’s add-ons.

For a business built around video, that stack can feel more expensive and fragmented. Uscreen puts the video experience into a single plan designed for that purpose.

Migration: Uscreen vs Mindbody

Both Uscreen and Mindbody include migration support, but they move different things. What transfers depends on which side of your business you’re moving.

Uscreen’s migration support

Uscreen’s dedicated Migration team handles the move at no additional cost. The process takes about 30 to 60 days, depending on whether you’re moving a website alone or a website plus branded apps. That includes moving member accounts, payment methods, and video content over from your existing platform. Most payment methods carry over automatically.

Mindbody’s migration support

Mindbody offers structured onboarding for businesses switching to the platform. It covers data mapping, staff training, and a phased go-live, typically completed in about 30 days for a single location. Its migration process focuses on bringing booking, scheduling, and client data into Mindbody’s system.

Uscreen vs Mindbody: Which one should you choose?

If video is the core product, Uscreen is built for that. If in-person operations come first, Mindbody is the stronger fit.

Three factors to weigh when making the call:

  1. What your members are paying for: If in-person attendance is the core service, Mindbody is set up for that. If members subscribe to watch on-demand content or live streams on their own time, Uscreen matches that behavior directly.
  2. Who owns the content: On Uscreen, the content is yours from the start. It’s the actual product you’re building. On Mindbody, video is tied to the studio account; check their terms directly to see how they handle ownership.
  3. Whether you need booking and scheduling: Uscreen doesn’t offer in-person booking or scheduling. A studio that needs both sides will either run two systems or decide which one comes first.

Ready to see Uscreen in action?

If your membership is built around video, Uscreen gives you the catalog experience, branded apps, and marketing tools to run it as a real business.

Here’s where to start:

  • Start a free 14-day trial (opens in new tab) : No credit card required. The Starter plan is $49/month and lets you build your branded site and set up your video catalog. You can then test the platform before committing to a paid plan.
  • Compare plans and pricing (opens in new tab) : The Starter plan is capped at 100 subscribers. The Growth plan removes the cap and adds marketing automations. The App Essentials plan includes branded iOS and Android apps, plus onboarding and migration support.
  • Book a demo (opens in new tab) : If you’re thinking about migrating from Mindbody or another platform, or have questions about apps, book a demo. The team can also walk through your specific use case. The team can show you what Uscreen looks like before you decide.

FAQs

Is Uscreen or Mindbody better for an online fitness business?
Uscreen is the better fit if your business runs on video. It's built for on-demand content, live classes, and memberships, with no cap on how many people can join. Mindbody is built for in-person studios. Video is a paid add-on there, not the main product.
Can I livestream fitness classes on Mindbody?
Yes, Mindbody offers live streaming as a paid add-on, and each class is capped at 250 people. Check current pricing directly with Mindbody. Uscreen includes live streaming on every plan at no extra charge, with no viewer cap.
Does Mindbody have a branded app for video content?
Mindbody's branded app is an add-on to its core booking experience. Members can't buy video passes inside the app itself. They buy those passes in a browser instead. Uscreen's branded apps, available from the App Essentials plan, let members complete purchases without ever leaving the app.
How much does Mindbody cost with video features?
Mindbody's entry tier starts at $79/month per location. Higher tiers require a sales conversation. Video on demand and live streaming are both paid add-ons billed on top of the base plan. Confirm current add-on pricing directly with Mindbody before budgeting for video features.
Can I use Mindbody and Uscreen together?
Yes. Some businesses use Mindbody for in-person bookings and Uscreen for their video membership. Whether it makes sense depends on which side drives more of your revenue. Keep in mind: two platforms mean two logins and two payment systems, with no shared member data between them.