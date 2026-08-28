Trainerize Pricing: Plans, Costs, and Add-On Fees In 2026

Key takeaways If you only have 60 seconds This guide breaks down every Trainerize plan and add-on using current numbers from the company's own pricing page. Older third-party breakdowns may not reflect recent changes, including Trainerize's acquisition by ABC Fitness Solutions and a since-restructured pricing page.

Trainerize’s entry-level plan starts at $9 a month, but real fitness and wellness coaching functionality, the tier most working coaches actually need, begins at $23.

Even that figure understates what coaches typically end up paying. Add nutrition coaching, payments, video coaching, and branded-app fees, and the real cost climbs well past the sticker price. It rises further with every jump to a higher client-count tier.

This guide breaks down every Trainerize plan and add-on using current numbers from the company’s own pricing page (opens in new tab) . Older third-party breakdowns may not reflect recent changes, including Trainerize’s acquisition by ABC Fitness Solutions (opens in new tab) and a since-restructured pricing page.

This guide then builds those numbers into realistic total costs at a few common business sizes, from someone just testing the platform to a multi-location studio, so the actual monthly bill is clear before committing, not just the number on the plan card.

Trainerize plans and base pricing

Trainerize’s plans range from a single-client free tier to a multi-location Studio Plus plan, with a Pro tier in between that scales with client count. Annual billing saves 10% across paid plans. Contact sales to discover enterprise solutions for large businesses.

Here’s a quick overview of the pricing:

Plan Client limit Monthly price Basic 1 client Free Grow Up to 2 clients $9/month Pro (5 to 500) From 5 to 500 clients $23/month to $225/month Studio Plus Up to 500 clients $248/month (for each location added) Studio Max Up to 1000 clients $342/month (for each location added)

Trainerize add-on costs, and why the sticker price is misleading

Trainerize’s core features (workout programs, tracking, and in-app messaging) are included with every paid plan. But several things a working coach typically needs- nutrition coaching, payments, video coaching, and a branded app- are separate paid add-ons on Grow and Pro. Studio Plus includes most of them in its base price with one notable exception.

Add-on Cost on Grow/Pro Cost of Studio What it unlocks Business $25/month Included Scheduling, trial products, referrals, premium in-app content Advanced Nutrition Coaching $20/month (Grow, Pro 5, 15) $45/month (Pro 30 to Pro 200) Included Smart Meal Planner, custom meal plans, recipe library, shopping lists Video Coaching $10/month, includes 50 hours of video calling and 100 hours of video streaming Included, with 500 hours of calling and 5,000 hours of streaming Live and on-demand video classes, virtual coaching sessions Custom Branded App $169 one-time setup fee (Pro only), no separate Apple fee, but no independent Apple App Store listing either Included in plan cost, but requires your own Apple Developer account at $99/year. White-labeled app under your own branding Stripe Integrated Payments $10/month Included Sell products, take payments, and automate delivery through Stripe

Extra Video Coaching time beyond the included hours is sold separately. $10 per 20-hour pack of calling time, $10 per 100-hour pack of streaming time.

What Trainerize actually costs at different business sizes

The plan price is only part of the bill. Here’s what a realistic monthly total looks like once the add-ons a working coach typically needs get factored in.

Business stage Recommended plan Base price Add-ons typically needed Realistic monthly total Just starting, testing the platform Free or Grow $0 or $9/month None is typically needed at this stage $0 to $9/month Solo coach with a small paying roster Pro 5 to Pro 15 $23/month to $45/month Stripe Payments ($10), Video Coaching ($10) $43/month at Pro 5, $65/month at Pro 15 Established solo coach wanting full branding and nutrition Pro 50 $122/month Stripe Payments ($10), Video Coaching ($10), Advanced Nutrition Coaching ($45), plus a one-time $169 branded app fee $187/month recurring, plus the one-time $169 branded app fee Growing studio, up to 500 members Studio Plus $248/month, per location All core add-ons included, Apple ($99/year) $248/month per location Larger multi-location studio, up to 1,000 members Studio Max $342/month, per location Same as Studio Plus $342/month per location

Is Trainerize worth the real cost?

The review picture is split in a way that’s worth taking at face value rather than averaging out. Trainerize holds a strong 4.7 out of 5 (opens in new tab) on G2 based on 171 reviews, but a noticeably weaker 3.3 out of 5 (opens in new tab) on Trustpilot based on 92 reviews.

One possible reason for that gap is that G2 reviews tend to focus on feature satisfaction, while Trustpilot reviews tend to focus more on billing and support experiences, and that’s exactly where Trainerize’s complaints cluster.

The pricing-specific complaints are consistent and attributed. Reviewers describe features that feel like they should be core but are instead behind paid add-ons.

One G2 reviewer (opens in new tab) put it plainly:

On Trustpilot, the sharper complaints are mostly about cancellation. The per-client pricing model itself draws specific dislike, too, since costs rise every time a roster crosses into a new tier.

Here’s what a user says on Trustpilot:

“There is no way to cancel on either the mobile or PC app. So I spoke to my trainer and asked whether my 3-month paid period would be automatically charged again. I was told no, and that if I chose to continue, the charge would be reduced. I just got charged again on my credit card. I have contacted and asked about this and have received no response. Previous responses were within hours.__” - ice Nova (opens in new tab)

For some coaches, the business has genuinely moved away from delivering personalized 1:1 programs, toward selling access to an on-demand video library and a community instead. That’s a different problem than what Trainerize is built for. These coaches are evaluating a different category of tool entirely, not a Trainerize alternative.

What switching to Uscreen actually costs, and what you get for it

Run Trainerize’s numbers against your actual client count, and the real total usually lands well past the plan card.

If part of what’s pushing you to look elsewhere is that per-client math (every new client eventually means a new tier), Uscreen’s pricing runs differently: a flat plan fee, no charge for growing your client roster. A bigger member base doesn’t automatically mean a bigger bill.

Maybe your coaching has quietly turned into something else. Less about individual programs, more about a video library members browse and a community they keep coming back to. That’s exactly what’s built into the plan: a Netflix-style content library, live streaming, and community tools like channels and challenges. Not separate add-ons billed on top.

See how (opens in new tab) other fitness and wellness businesses (opens in new tab) have built that model, then (opens in new tab) walk through how the switch actually works (opens in new tab) before you commit to anything.

See pricing (opens in new tab) to find the plan that fits, or (opens in new tab) book a demo (opens in new tab) to see how quickly a branded app can go live.

Trainerize pricing FAQs