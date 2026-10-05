Key takeaways If you only have 60 seconds Dacast is better for broadcast-grade live events and pay-per-view, while Uscreen is better for recurring video memberships with community, marketing tools, and branded apps.

If you are comparing Dacast and Uscreen, you’ve probably already ruled out a dozen other tools. That’s a good sign, because they solve different problems. Dacast is built for broadcast-grade live streaming and one-off event delivery. Uscreen is built for a recurring membership business with its own community and branded apps.

Here’s the short answer. If you are running conferences, sports broadcasts, or institutional video delivery, Dacast does that job well. If you want to turn your video library into an owned, recurring-revenue audience, Uscreen is the clearer fit, and the rest of this breakdown explains why.

Below, we go round by round: hosting and branding, monetization, marketing, community, analytics, and pricing. Then we close with a straight answer on which platform fits your use case.

Dacast vs Uscreen at a glance

Dacast (opens in new tab) Uscreen (opens in new tab) Best for Live events and broadcast-grade streaming Recurring video membership businesses Founded 2008 2015 Core use case Video hosting and live event delivery Membership site, Netflix-style on-demand video catalog, live streaming, and community platform Monetization models Subscriptions, pay-per-view, ads Subscriptions, rentals, pay-per-view, bundles, one-time sales Built-in community No Yes (Custom plan: channels, DMs, challenges, polls) Branded mobile and TV apps No Yes (iOS and Android on App Essentials; TV apps on Custom) Starting price $39 a month, billed annually $49 a month Free trial 14 days 14 days

Dacast’s entry price looks lower at first glance, but it doesn’t come with a website, branded apps, or a place for members to talk to each other. Uscreen includes a hosted website on every plan, with branded apps from App Essentials and community tools on the Custom plan. Keep that tier structure in mind as you read through the categories below; it is the thread running through most of this comparison.

What is Dacast?

Dacast is a live-streaming and video-hosting platform built for professional broadcasters, sports organizations, churches, and corporate teams. It launched in 2008 and now serves over 400,000 broadcasters worldwide.

Its core job is reliable video delivery: live streaming, video-on-demand hosting, a built-in paywall, and in-stream advertising. It does not include a branded website, native mobile or TV apps, or community tools. If distribution and delivery are the priority, Dacast handles that cleanly.

What is Uscreen?

Uscreen is an all-in-one video membership platform built for video business owners who want to run a recurring subscription business under their own brand. It launched in 2015 and now powers 4,000+ membership businesses, which have collectively generated over $1 billion in platform revenue and $210M+ in user earnings in 2025 alone.

Beyond video hosting, it includes live streaming, built-in community tools, branded mobile and TV apps, and marketing automations. If your goal is to own your audience and grow predictable monthly revenue, that is what Uscreen is built for.

Hosting, streaming, and branding

Dacast gives you a central dashboard, cloud transcoding, and region-based access restrictions. You can theme its HTML5 player through the dashboard (colors, overlays, countdown timers, and offline messages), or use a JavaScript option if you want to build more advanced customization yourself. What it does not give you is a native mobile or TV app, or a branded website beyond the video delivery layer itself. You get the pipes; you build the house around them.

Uscreen works the other way around. You get a fully hosted, branded website and video portal from day one, styled like your own Netflix-style catalog. On top of that, you get branded iOS and Android apps (App Essentials and above) and TV apps including Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android TV, and Samsung TV (Custom plan).

Here’s the honest read: Dacast reliably hosts and delivers video, but it doesn’t give you an owned website or native apps. That structural gap explains most of what follows.

Monetization options

Dacast supports subscriptions, pay-per-view, ad-supported video, group pricing, and promo codes, and its paywall supports 135 currencies via Stripe.

Uscreen supports subscriptions, rentals, pay-per-view, bundles, lifetime access, free trials, coupons, and affiliate rewards, with payments processed through Stripe and PayPal. It also lets you show prices in multiple local currencies at checkout, with up to 5 secondary currencies in addition to your base currency. That means less checkout friction and fewer abandoned purchases from international buyers.

If your only question is “can I charge people for access,” both platforms say yes. The real differences show up in the sections below.

Dacast’s marketing tools (opens in new tab) are limited. You get cross-channel embedding, basic promo codes, and the ability to connect third-party tools, but no built-in marketing automation.

Uscreen (opens in new tab) ships with a landing page builder, email marketing automation, abandoned-cart recovery, subscription upsell flows, and native integrations with tools like Mailchimp and Zapier.

This isn’t a small gap. Dacast is built as broadcast infrastructure, not a growth engine. If turning first-time viewers into paying, returning subscribers matters to your business, Uscreen pulls ahead.

Community and member engagement

Dacast has no built-in community features. If you want members to be able to engage with each other, you will need to layer in a separate tool, such as Discord or Circle.

Uscreen builds this in directly: channels, direct messages, polls, challenges, and a calendar with streaks and badges to keep people coming back. Uscreen video businesses that enable community features (opens in new tab) see 2x lower churn and 50% higher engagement than those without them.

If you’re thinking past launch day, this is the category worth pausing on. Keeping members engaged and giving them ongoing reasons to stay is what separates a subscription that grows from one that churns.

Analytics

Dacast gives you real-time data on audience size, engagement, device type, and revenue, plus a one-click link for sharing reports with a team or client.

Uscreen tracks watch time, views, and per-video performance, and lets you segment by location, device, or author, with downloadable data in a spreadsheet for deeper analysis.

Honest take: If fast report sharing is your top priority, Dacast has a slight edge here. It’s a real trade-off, but not a deciding one for most membership businesses.

Dacast vs Uscreen: pricing overview

Dacast’s lower entry price does not include a website, branded apps, or community tools. To be fair, Uscreen’s Starter plan also excludes branded apps and community features, and caps you at 100 subscribers. The meaningful comparison is between Dacast’s Scale plan and Uscreen’s App Essentials or Custom plans, where Uscreen includes everything in one price rather than requiring separate tools stacked on top.

A community tool like Circle alone starts at $89 a month, and branded apps require Circle Plus, which is custom pricing above the $199 Business tier. Note that Uscreen’s per-subscriber fee applies only from Growth onward. Starter has no subscriber fee, but it caps you at 100 subscribers.

Dacast plan Monthly price Bandwidth Storage Subscriber fee Starter $39, billed annually 2.4 TB per year 500 GB None Event $63, billed annually 6 TB upfront 250 GB None Scale $165 billed annually, or $250 month-to-month 24 TB per year 2,000 GB None Custom Custom Custom Custom None

Uscreen plan Monthly price Bandwidth Storage Subscriber fee Starter $49 Unlimited 20 hours of video None (10% fee on one-time sales) Growth $149 annual, or $199 monthly Unlimited 100 hours of video $1.99 per subscriber (5% fee on one-time sales) App Essentials $449 annual, or $499 monthly Unlimited 100 hours of video $0.99 per subscriber (includes branded apps) Custom Custom Unlimited Custom $0.99 per subscriber

Who should pick Dacast, and who should pick Uscreen

The honest answer is that these platforms are not really competing for the same business owner. Dacast is delivery infrastructure: reliable, broadcast-grade, and built to put video in front of an audience without friction. Uscreen is a membership business: owned audience, recurring revenue, community, and branded apps all in one place. If you know which of those describes what you’re building, the decision is straightforward.

Pick Dacast if:

your priority is institutional or B2B video delivery

you already have a website and just need a paywall and delivery layer on top of it

you need broadcast-grade live event streaming for conferences, sports, or one-off broadcasts

Pick Uscreen if:

you are building a recurring membership business, not a single event

you want branded apps and community features built into the platform, available from App Essentials and the Custom plan respectively

you would rather have marketing tools built in than stitch together three separate platforms

Neither answer makes the other platform wrong. It just depends on what you’re actually building.

When Uscreen is the right next step

Uscreen is the right move when individual-event delivery is no longer the goal and you’re building a recurring-revenue business around video. The platforms solve different problems, and the switch makes sense only when the business model behind the video has shifted too.

Here’s when Uscreen fits better than Dacast:

You’re building a subscription membership: Uscreen provides the full infrastructure for that, including tiered subscriptions, subscriber management, payment processing, lifecycle automations, and churn recovery. Dacast’s paywall covers pay-per-view and basic subscriptions but stops there.

Uscreen provides the full infrastructure for that, including tiered subscriptions, subscriber management, payment processing, lifecycle automations, and churn recovery. Dacast’s paywall covers pay-per-view and basic subscriptions but stops there. You want to grow your revenue without stitching together separate tools: Uscreen ships with email automations, abandoned cart recovery, subscription upsell flows, and a landing page builder, all included. On Dacast, those tools live elsewhere and require separate subscriptions and integrations.

Uscreen ships with email automations, abandoned cart recovery, subscription upsell flows, and a landing page builder, all included. On Dacast, those tools live elsewhere and require separate subscriptions and integrations. You need built-in marketing: Uscreen ships with email automations, abandoned cart recovery, subscription upsell flows, and a landing page builder. On Dacast, those tools live elsewhere and require separate subscriptions and integrations.

Uscreen ships with email automations, abandoned cart recovery, subscription upsell flows, and a landing page builder. On Dacast, those tools live elsewhere and require separate subscriptions and integrations. You’re migrating from Dacast: Uscreen’s Migration Team (opens in new tab) handles your content and sets up your subscriber accounts; your members just change their passwords to access everything. Payment details aren’t transferred; members re-enter them at their next renewal date. We work with you on the timeline, and most migrations wrap up in 30 to 60 days, though the pace and scope are shaped around your goals.

Start a free trial (opens in new tab) to see it running with your own content, or talk to the Migration Team (opens in new tab) if you’re already on Dacast and ready to make the move.

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