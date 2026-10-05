Key takeaways If you only have 60 seconds Uscreen is the best Castr alternative for subscription-based video businesses, while Restream and StreamYard suit multistreaming, Dacast suits live events, and Muvi suits enterprise needs.

If you’re here, one of two things is probably true. Either Castr isn’t giving you what you need (no community tools, recurring subscription model, or maybe the 9% paywall commission just doesn’t add up at your scale), and you want a clear shortlist of what else is worth considering.

Or you’ve been doing your research, landed on both Castr and Muvi Live’s comparison pages, and found competing claims about the same features. That makes it difficult to tell which differences will actually matter for your business.

Here’s the breakdown: what Castr is built for and where it falls short; the strongest alternatives, organized by what you actually need; and current pricing for all of them.

6 Best Castr Alternatives in 2026: TL;DR

What is Castr and why people look elsewhere

Castr (opens in new tab) is a live streaming and multistreaming platform built for broadcasters, churches, sports teams, and organizations that need to push one signal to many destinations at once. It launched in 2018 and has since expanded into video hosting, cloud recording, TV playout, in-stream advertising, and a paywall for pay-per-view monetization.

Over 5,000 businesses use it today, mostly for reliable distribution across 30-plus platforms from a single dashboard.

Here’s what consistently pushes people to look elsewhere:

Cloud recordings disappear after three days. On the Starter plan, if you want to save live content as a VOD, you need to act fast or upgrade.

On the Starter plan, if you want to save live content as a VOD, you need to act fast or upgrade. Adaptive bitrate transcoding sits behind a $199.99/month paywall. Viewers with slower connections get a rougher experience unless you’re on Premium.

Viewers with slower connections get a rougher experience unless you’re on Premium. The built-in paywall takes a 9% commission on every transaction. Every plan, every time. It adds up fast if pay-per-view is a meaningful part of your revenue model.

Every plan, every time. It adds up fast if pay-per-view is a meaningful part of your revenue model. API access is a Premium-only feature. Teams on lower tiers have to handle streaming workflows manually.

Teams on lower tiers have to handle streaming workflows manually. Community is entirely outside Castr’s scope. Member profiles, discussion channels, direct messages, and group engagement all require separate tools.

Member profiles, discussion channels, direct messages, and group engagement all require separate tools. Subscriber lifecycle management lives elsewhere too. Email automations, churn recovery, upsell flows. You’ll need to bolt on a separate platform for any of that.

Castr is a solid infrastructure choice for reach-first broadcasting. The gap is everything that happens after someone watches: keeping them engaged, building recurring revenue, and growing an audience you actually own.

Where Castr fits, and where it doesn’t

It’s worth being clear-eyed about this before you decide to switch. Castr’s limitations are real, but so is its core strength. The question is whether you’re running into a fundamental mismatch with the platform, or just a missing feature you can work around.

Castr makes sense if:

You need to multistream to many destinations at once. Castr can push one feed to up to 30 platforms simultaneously without you managing your own server. For reach-focused broadcasting, that’s the whole value proposition.

Castr can push one feed to up to 30 platforms simultaneously without you managing your own server. For reach-focused broadcasting, that’s the whole value proposition. Your goal is live distribution, not community. Reliable global delivery via Akamai CDN, geo-blocking, domain restrictions (DRM), and access controls. It handles the infrastructure side cleanly.

Reliable global delivery via Akamai CDN, geo-blocking, domain restrictions (DRM), and access controls. It handles the infrastructure side cleanly. You run 24/7 playout or scheduled linear channels. TV playout with pre-recorded scheduling is built in, even on the Starter plan. Few tools at this price point do that.

Castr probably isn’t the right fit if:

You need community built into your platform: no member profiles, discussion channels, direct messages, or group challenges. There’s nothing here for building ongoing engagement between streams.

no member profiles, discussion channels, direct messages, or group challenges. There’s nothing here for building ongoing engagement between streams. You’re running a recurring subscription business. No email automations, no subscriber lifecycle tools, no churn recovery, no upsell flows. Monetization on Castr begins and ends with the paywall.

No email automations, no subscriber lifecycle tools, no churn recovery, no upsell flows. Monetization on Castr begins and ends with the paywall. You want branded mobile and TV apps included. On Castr, native iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and other TV apps are scoped as separate add-ons, even on the $749.99/month Events plan.

On Castr, native iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and other TV apps are scoped as separate add-ons, even on the $749.99/month Events plan. Onboarding and ongoing support matter to your decision. No dedicated success manager, onboarding specialist, or end-user support is included on any self-serve plan.

If you’re in the first group, Castr is worth keeping. If you’re in the second, the platforms below are worth a closer look.

Uscreen

What it is: Uscreen (opens in new tab) is an all-in-one video membership platform built for video business owners who want predictable recurring subscription revenue. It handles video hosting, live streaming, a built-in community, branded mobile and TV apps, and marketing automations, all under your own brand. Thousands of video businesses use Uscreen, generating more than $1 billion in cumulative subscription revenue. In the past 12 months, Uscreen customers have earned more than $210 million.

Best for: Video business owners building or migrating a subscription-based membership with community and branded apps. Not the pick for simple multistreaming or reach-first broadcasting.

Core features:

Netflix-style video library and live streaming: A fully branded catalog where members can browse, binge, and join live sessions, all without leaving your platform or your brand.

A fully branded catalog where members can browse, binge, and join live sessions, all without leaving your platform or your brand. Built-in community and engagement tools (available on Custom): Channels, challenges, direct messages, streaks, badges, and a member calendar help subscribers stay engaged between streams and can reduce churn by 2x.

Channels, challenges, direct messages, streaks, badges, and a member calendar help subscribers stay engaged between streams and can reduce churn by 2x. Branded mobile and TV apps: White-labeled apps from iOS and Android (App Essentials) to Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Samsung TV (Custom), all published under your developer account.

Limitations

Uscreen’s costs scale with the capabilities and audience you need. The Growth plan includes a per-subscriber fee, while branded apps and some advanced features require higher-tier plans.

Pricing

Plans start at $49/month (Starter, monthly only). Growth is $199/month, or around $149/month billed annually, plus $1.99 per subscriber. App Essentials is $499/month plus $0.99 per subscriber. Custom pricing covers TV apps, community, and dedicated support. A 14-day free trial is available on Starter.

Muvi

What it is: Muvi (opens in new tab) is an enterprise over-the-top (OTT) infrastructure platform built for organizations engineering their own streaming service from the ground up. It spans video delivery, live streaming, branded apps, and monetization across seven separate product lines. It’s genuinely built for teams with engineering resources. If you want to configure and maintain your own streaming infrastructure, Muvi gives you that control.

Best for: Media companies, broadcasters, and organizations with technical teams who need configurable OTT infrastructure and a wide device footprint, including platforms like LG TV and VIDAA OS.

Core features

Broad device support: Muvi covers more devices than most OTT platforms, including LG TV, VIDAA OS, and Astro, as well as standard mobile and smart TV platforms.

Muvi covers more devices than most OTT platforms, including LG TV, VIDAA OS, and Astro, as well as standard mobile and smart TV platforms. Native AVOD and ad insertion: SVOD, TVOD, AVOD, and pay-per-view are all natively supported, including native ad insertion, making Muvi one of the only platforms in this list built for an ad-funded free tier.

SVOD, TVOD, AVOD, and pay-per-view are all natively supported, including native ad insertion, making Muvi one of the only platforms in this list built for an ad-funded free tier. API access on all plans: Every Muvi plan includes API access, allowing technical teams to build custom workflows and integrations without being limited to higher tiers.

Limitations

Muvi’s pricing is difficult to plan around. You pay a base plan fee, plus per-app fees, bandwidth overages, storage overages, and encoding costs. DRM is included on all plans, but with a monthly cap: 1,000 licensed views on Standard and 5,000 on Professional. Variable fees apply above those limits.

Pricing

Standard starts at $399/month ($339/month billed annually), Professional at $1,499/month ($1,274/month billed annually), Enterprise at $3,900/month ($3,315/month billed annually), and Ultimate is custom-priced from $10,000/month. Each app costs $299/month on Standard or $499/month on Professional and Enterprise, in addition to the base plan. Bandwidth, storage, and encoding fees are billed separately.

Dacast

What it is: Dacast (opens in new tab) is a live streaming and video hosting platform built primarily for professional broadcasting. Launched in 2010, it now serves 400,000+ broadcasters with live streaming, VOD hosting, pay-per-view monetization, and in-stream advertising.

Best for: Teams that prioritize reliable video distribution, pay-per-view, and advertising over built-in subscription growth, community, and member engagement tools.

Core features

Live streaming with a built-in paywall: The paywall is included from the Event plan ($63/month), so you can gate live events or VOD content behind a payment without third-party tools.

The paywall is included from the Event plan ($63/month), so you can gate live events or VOD content behind a payment without third-party tools. In-stream advertising: Pre-roll, mid-roll, and post-roll advertising is included starting with the Event plan, giving broadcasters a way to monetize free-access content alongside pay-per-view.

Pre-roll, mid-roll, and post-roll advertising is included starting with the Event plan, giving broadcasters a way to monetize free-access content alongside pay-per-view. Automatic live-to-VOD archiving: Live streams are automatically archived as on-demand videos, and you can schedule when specific content becomes available or expires, which works well for event replay windows.

Limitations

Bandwidth overages cost $0.30/GB, which can add up quickly for high-traffic events. The paywall isn’t included on the Starter plan ($39/month). There are no community features, marketing automations, branded apps, or subscriber lifecycle tools. Monthly billing requires a 3-month minimum commitment.

Pricing

Plans are billed annually. Starter is $39/month (2.4 TB/year, no paywall), Event is $63/month (6 TB, paywall included), and Scale is $165/month billed annually ($250/month on monthly billing, with a 3-month minimum), including 24 TB, DRM, and phone support. Bandwidth overages cost $0.30/GB. Custom pricing available for enterprise.

Vimeo Streaming

What it is: Vimeo Streaming (opens in new tab) , formerly Vimeo OTT, is a video subscription platform covering video hosting, branded web and mobile apps, SVOD and TVOD monetization, and basic analytics. It’s been in the OTT space for close to 20 years and was acquired by Bending Spoons in September 2025. It serves independent filmmakers, media companies, and content businesses that want a branded streaming destination without building from scratch.

Best for: Media companies and filmmakers who need branded web and mobile OTT apps with SVOD and TVOD monetization, and don’t require community features or built-in marketing tools.

Core features

Branded web and mobile OTT apps: Vimeo Streaming includes branded apps across web, iOS, Android, and TV, giving your audience a dedicated destination to watch your content.

Vimeo Streaming includes branded apps across web, iOS, Android, and TV, giving your audience a dedicated destination to watch your content. SVOD and TVOD monetization: You can run subscription plans and pay-per-view alongside each other, with a $0.99 per-subscriber SVOD fee and a 10% plus $0.50 per-transaction TVOD fee.

You can run subscription plans and pay-per-view alongside each other, with a $0.99 per-subscriber SVOD fee and a 10% plus $0.50 per-transaction TVOD fee. 4K video support on web: Vimeo supports 4K upload and playback on the web, which is one edge it has over Uscreen and several other platforms in this list.

Limitations

Vimeo Streaming covers the core OTT experience, but some of its more advanced capabilities are reserved for Enterprise. Branded apps, live streaming, dedicated support, and migration assistance are Enterprise features, while its built-in engagement and lifecycle tools are more limited than Uscreen’s.

Pricing

Vimeo’s current published pricing runs from $20/month (Starter) to $125/month (Advanced), with Enterprise on request.

Restream

What it is: Restream (opens in new tab) is a multistreaming platform that lets you push one live feed to 30-plus social channels and custom destinations at the same time, from a browser or your existing streaming software. It includes a browser-based studio for producing streams, basic analytics, and a chat aggregator that pulls comments from all platforms into one feed. It’s built entirely around reach and distribution.

Best for: Anyone who wants to broadcast to as many platforms as possible at once, particularly those growing an audience across social channels without needing a paywall or subscription infrastructure.

Core features

Multistream to 30-plus destinations at once: Push one feed to YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch, TikTok, and dozens more simultaneously, with no additional bandwidth required on your end.

Push one feed to YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitch, TikTok, and dozens more simultaneously, with no additional bandwidth required on your end. Browser-based studio with guest support: Produce and go live directly from a browser with up to 10 on-screen participants, overlays, and custom branding, no software download needed.

Produce and go live directly from a browser with up to 10 on-screen participants, overlays, and custom branding, no software download needed. Cross-platform chat aggregation: Comments from every platform you’re streaming to appear in a single feed, so you don’t have to manage multiple browser tabs during a live stream.

Limitations

Restream has no built-in paywall, subscription management, video-on-demand hosting, or community tools. It’s a distribution and reach platform, not a monetization one. If you want to charge for access to your content, you’ll need to build that infrastructure separately using another platform.

Pricing

Free plan available with 2 destinations and Restream branding. Standard is $19/month ($16/month annually), Professional is $49/month ($39/month annually), and Business is $239/month ($199/month annually). Enterprise pricing is custom.

StreamYard

What it is: StreamYard (opens in new tab) is a browser-based live streaming studio that lets you produce and broadcast professional-looking streams without any technical setup. You invite guests, add overlays and branding, and go live directly from a browser tab to multiple destinations at once. It’s built for podcasters, webinar hosts, and anyone who wants a polished production without the learning curve of tools like OBS.

Best for: Podcasters, webinar hosts, and small teams that want a polished, branded live stream without needing software setup or technical knowledge.

Core features

Browser-based production studio: Go live from any browser, no software required. Add guests, switch layouts, and layer in overlays, graphics, and your branding in a few clicks.

Go live from any browser, no software required. Add guests, switch layouts, and layer in overlays, graphics, and your branding in a few clicks. Webinar hosting: The Advanced plan includes built-in webinar functionality with registration, removing the need for a separate webinar platform if live educational sessions are part of your workflow.

The Advanced plan includes built-in webinar functionality with registration, removing the need for a separate webinar platform if live educational sessions are part of your workflow. Multistreaming to 8 destinations: Broadcast simultaneously to YouTube, Facebook, LinkedIn, TikTok, and up to 5 other platforms, with your full brand overlay intact on every stream.

Limitations

StreamYard has no paywall, subscription management, or VOD hosting. After Bending Spoons acquired StreamYard in April 2024, StreamYard replaced its legacy non-business plans with Core, Advanced, and Teams. Existing customers were moved to the new plans on a rolling basis, with any associated pricing changes taking effect at their next renewal.

Pricing

A free plan is available with 1 destination and StreamYard branding. Core is $44.99/month ($35.99/month billed annually), Advanced is $88.99/month ($68.99/month billed annually), and Teams is $298.99/month. Business pricing is custom. Annual billing saves roughly 22%.

How to choose the right Castr alternative (by need)

Most of the frustration with Castr stems from asking it to do something it was never designed to do. Before switching, get specific about what’s actually missing.

Here’s how the alternatives break down by what you actually need:

Simple multistreaming and social reach: Restream or StreamYard. Both are built to push a single stream to multiple platforms at once, with no paywall or subscription infrastructure required.

Restream or StreamYard. Both are built to push a single stream to multiple platforms at once, with no paywall or subscription infrastructure required. Broadcast-grade live events with a built-in paywall: Dacast. Built for sports teams, TV stations, and event broadcasters that need a reliable paywall and in-stream advertising alongside live delivery.

Dacast. Built for sports teams, TV stations, and event broadcasters that need a reliable paywall and in-stream advertising alongside live delivery. An all-in-one OTT platform at enterprise scale: Muvi. Built for organizations with technical teams who need configurable infrastructure, a wide device footprint, and native AVOD alongside SVOD.

Muvi. Built for organizations with technical teams who need configurable infrastructure, a wide device footprint, and native AVOD alongside SVOD. Premium video hosting with flexible monetization: Vimeo Streaming. A solid option for media companies and filmmakers who need branded OTT apps with SVOD and TVOD, without building from scratch.

Vimeo Streaming. A solid option for media companies and filmmakers who need branded OTT apps with SVOD and TVOD, without building from scratch. A recurring membership business with community, branded apps, and marketing automation: Uscreen. Built specifically for video business owners who want to own their audience and grow predictable subscription revenue.

When Uscreen is the right Castr alternative

Castr is a solid platform if reach and distribution are the job. But a specific kind of reader keeps landing on this page: someone who’s already built an audience (opens in new tab) and now wants to own it, monetize it with recurring subscriptions, and stop depending on platforms they don’t control.

That’s the gap Uscreen fills. Here’s when it’s the right move:

You’re ready to run a subscription membership: You have an existing audience that pays for access, and you want predictable monthly recurring revenue instead of one-off event sales or platform ad cuts.

You have an existing audience that pays for access, and you want predictable monthly recurring revenue instead of one-off event sales or platform ad cuts. You want community alongside your video: Channels, challenges, direct messages, and member profiles, all inside the same platform as your content.

Channels, challenges, direct messages, and member profiles, all inside the same platform as your content. You need branded mobile and TV apps: Published under your own developer account. Your members tap your app, see your brand, and never know Uscreen exists.

Published under your own developer account. Your members tap your app, see your brand, and never know Uscreen exists. You’re migrating from another platform: Uscreen’s Migration team works with you to transfer your content, subscriber data, and payment methods. Most migrations take around 30–60 days, but the process is tailored to your setup, goals, and timeline.

If that’s where you are, start a free trial (opens in new tab) without a credit card, or book a demo (opens in new tab) to see the platform before committing. If your primary need is still reach-first multistreaming, Restream and StreamYard are the better picks, and the buyer-type breakdown above covers exactly when each one makes sense.

FAQs